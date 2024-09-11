Each year the world’s richest business people, powerful industrialists, and influential politicians gather at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland. Together they discuss how they will “improve the state of the world.” The founder and chairman of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, says proudly: "We are shaping the future of the world”. They don’t consult you, of course, to hear if you are interested at all in their ideas. No, they just tell you what they are doing to radically transform every aspect of your life.

Their officially published goals include recording all your thoughts, emotions, and dreams 24/7 tracking everything you do, buy, wear, and eat and inserting thoughts and emotions into your mind.



The key word in their vocabulary is "crisis". In their view, there are innumerable crises all over the world: health crises, social crises, financial crises, energy crises, climate crises... nothing but crises, everywhere, all the time. The only way to solve all these crises, they say, is to radically transform every aspect of human existence: food, housing, healthcare, sexuality, agriculture, education, finance, travel, technology,... everything has to be overhauled to "save the planet".

There is, however, something ironic about this situation. The billionaires who claim they want to save the planet, are the very ones who have been destroying it!

It is these wealthy industrialists who have been cutting down all the forests to build highways, cities, and industrial zones; they have built thousands of factories that devastate the soil, water, and air of the earth; they have been stealing all the natural resources of every nation in the world to enrich themselves, while impoverishing the native people; they have been poisoning the population with highly processed food that is devoid of nutrients, yet full of toxic chemical substances and harmful processed sugars and fats

Share

They have pushed the excessive spraying of neurotoxic and carcinogenic herbicides and pesticides, while genetically modifying all our produce, resulting in health-destroying fruits and vegetables.

They have created the disastrous agenda of injecting little children with dozens of cocktails of toxic substances, which has been proven to give rise to the epidemic of autism and countless childhood diseases. Since mass vaccinations began decades ago, there has been an explosion of previously non-existent mental and physiological diseases among children and youth that is crippling them for life. Inventors of true medical revolutions have been found dead all over the world, while astronomical fees are charged for chemotherapy, which devastates the human body and has been proven to often cause cancer to re-emerge even more aggressively than before.

Big Pharma has made humanity dependent on chemical drugs that not only have myriad side effects, but never cure anything. They merely suppress symptoms, without addressing the root cause.

Leave a comment

The countless chemical drugs from the pharmaceutical industry generally don’t heal sick people, but make them lifelong consumers of drugs that cause a wide variety of other health issues. Hundreds of millions of people have found it necessary to take additional prescriptions to deal with side effects of their original meds. This corrupt system brings trillions of dollars into the pockets of the big pharmaceutical corporations.

And what about the ongoing weather modification programs, also called geoengineering, that release unfathomable amounts of toxic substances into the atmosphere?

Then we have the neurotoxic and carcinogenic radiation they have exposed humanity to with 5G, WiFi and Bluetooth; the massive production of plastics that is wreaking havoc on ocean life; the highly toxic chemicals they are putting in all household and cosmetic products... and so on, and so on, and so on. The horrors inflicted onto humanity by these super-rich industrialists, who stop at nothing to make even more money, are indescribable. Countless books, studies, reports, and videos have been made, documenting these horrendous crimes against humanity that are being committed all day long, everywhere on Earth.

And now these evil billionaires, who are directly responsible for much of the destruction caused on earth to enrich themselves, are claiming they want to "improve the state of the world?" And "save the planet"?

This report (WEF Exposed) will be released in 5 parts, where I’ll expose everything in detail. Stay tuned to my newsletter and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any updates. As I pursue full-time research, dedicated to awakening others, I rely on your support. Consider supporting me by subscribing to the paid version of my newsletter. You’re not just supporting my work—you’re joining a community committed to the fight against tyranny.