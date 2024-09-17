Let's have a look at what these billionaires are proposing to "save the planet" and make life so much "better" for every one of us. This is not a conclusive list, but a selection of officially published and heavily promoted plans, many of which are being executed as we speak. Evidence for this can be found in the references at the end of this report.

Perpetual Injection

Implementation of vaccine passports, which only allow people to participate in society if they continually take new booster injections.

Social credit

Implementation of social credit scores, forcing people to comply - as resistance lowers their score, resulting in loss of basic rights.

Smart cities

Relocation of most of humanity into Smart Cities, where their thoughts, emotions and dreams are constantly recorded.

Limited movement

Restriction of the distance that city people are allowed to go from their homes to 10-20 minutes. Permits are required to go farther.

Financial control

Replacement of cash with digital currencies that are strictly controlled by the rulers. Owning and spending money will be limited.

Censorship

Only information supporting the agenda of the billionaires will be allowed online. Everything that questions or criticizes their plans will be censored.

No private possession

Elimination of ownership of private property. Everything must be rented: homes, cars, tools, even clothes.

Blocking the sun

Spraying trillions of gallons of toxic chemicals in the atmosphere every single day, to block sunlight from reaching the earth, in order to prevent so called "global warming".

Child sexuality

Promote homosexual education in kindergarten and first grade. Teach toddlers to masturbate and have sex. Ensure that little children have sexual partners.

Normalization of pedophilia

Promotion of pedophilia as a 'natural sexual preference' that must be included in society. Decriminalizing sexual child abuse. Labeling opponents as "haters".

Mass transgenderism

Indoctrination of school children to surgically alter their sexual identity without the consent of their parents.

Brain transparency

Enabling managers to see what is going on inside the brains of their employees. Complete removal of personal space and privacy.

Artificial food

Replacement of grass-fed beef with genetically engineered insects grown in factories, and lab-grown synthetic "meat".

No elderly

Convincing the elderly to choose euthanasia so they don't burden the global healthcare system. At a certain age everyone should make room for the next generation.