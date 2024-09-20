During the pandemic, we have seen how utterly insane these billionaires & governments are, by the way they imposed - quite literally - mind-blowing craziness on the world population. Here are a few illustrations of what the world looks like when these lunatics run the show...

Little children, who are at no risk for covid whatsoever (in most nations not a single child died of covid), are forced to wear masks all day long, even when playing outdoors.

Below is a perfect example of what happens when people are forbidden to use common sense, and are told to blindly follow orders.

People entering a restaurant with masks on, taking them off at the table, putting them back on when going to the toilet, taking them back off at the table, putting them back on when leaving, and so on.

People wearing a mask while swimming out in the open ocean, or running all alone in nature, or driving all by themselves in a car...

Meanwhile Anthony Fauci...

Destroying male and female sexuality, while aggressively imposing devastating identity confusion on humanity, under the guise of "inclusion".

The above statue was made for the Gender Museum in Denmark.

This statue was created for the Dutch government in The Hague, The Netherlands, Europe.

Extreme sexualization of little children, who - according to the WHO and UN - should have sexual partners as young as possible, while the same agencies push for the legalization of pedophilia.

There is much, much, much more that can be shown here, but these examples serve as a basic illustration of the real world execution of the agenda of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, the United Nations and all their allies worldwide. Remember that they present these radical changes in human society as absolutely essential to "save the planet", "improve the state of the world" and "keep everyone safe".

Who is really behind all this?

When we look at these crazy plans, we have to wonder: who comes up with this kind of insanity? In order to find the answer, we must look behind the curtain of the public world theatre.

We need to understand that public organizations are in reality a storefront for entities who operate behind the scenes.

This was explained during a recent international Grand Jury composed of eleven lawyers and a judge, during which the official agenda of world domination by financial elites was revealed by expert former agents of the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and the US and British military and intelligence agencies. One of the expert witnesses was Alex Thomson, a former officer of Britain’s Signals Intelligence Agency, GCHQ, the partner agency to NSA (National Security Agency, USA). As an intelligence officer, Alex learned about the British strategy for world domination. He testified to the Grand Jury about how the world is run by powerful financial entities who never show themselves to the public, and who control the WEF, WHO, UN, IMF, EU, BIS, etc.

Our question is of course: who are these hidden rulers? In order to answer this inquiry, we have to go back in history...

Throughout human history, there have been psychopaths who lusted for world domination - i.e., Egyptian Pharaohs, Roman Emperors, Russian Tsars, European Kings, and so on.

The lust for world domination is a basic reality throughout all of world history. One world empire has succeeded another: the Greek, Persian, Byzantine, Chinese, Roman, Spanish and British world empires, etc. A popularly held belief today is that this ancient desire to rule the entire world has somehow disappeared - but nothing could be further from the truth. As we have just seen, emerging surveillance and data harvesting technologies allow the installation of worldwide systems of total control that previous tyrants could never dream of.

For thousands of years, freedom never existed on earth, as the entire world was always ruled by tyrants who oppressed the people. In Europe, these rulers lived in luxurious castles, while the peasants worked hard in the fields. Most of what they produced went to the wealthy tyrants.

The tyrants offered some level of comfort to the people to prevent them from revolting. A typical strategy is the "bread and circuses” concept: give the masses entertainment and food and they will be quiet. This was true in ancient Rome, as in any other culture. Today we see this on a massive scale, with the expansion of the sports and entertainment industry. The vast majority of the population has no interest in wisdom, knowledge or understanding, but rather choose to sit in front of their TV all night eating cheap industrial food. They are kept at peace with "bread and circuses".

Over time, the world population grew ever larger, and this posed an increasing threat to the power of the rulers. The more people they must control, the greater the risk of large-scale resistance. So they changed their strategy: instead of operating out in the open, where the masses are fully aware that they are being oppressed by tyrants, they decided to move backstage and give the masses the illusion of being in charge - through elections.

In reality, the rulers never gave up their power; they have simply manipulated elections in order to position their political puppets, who dance on their strings. In this way, the same ancient tyrants stay in control, while the people think they are free.

Hidden world rulers

By moving their operations behind the scenes, the rulers could be protected from the wrath of the public. But they also needed to shield themselves from the prosecution of governments, so they created for themselves so-called “sovereign states”. A sovereign state is a small area that is not submitted to the laws of the land, and is, in essence, untouchable.

An example of such a sovereign state, is the Bank for International Settlements, which oversees more than 50 central banks - making it one of the most powerful financial entities in the world.

The BIS became a sovereign, untouchable entity in 1987 through the Headquarters Agreement which was negotiated with the Swiss Federal Council. This agreement includes the following:

✔︎ Full inviolability for all buildings of the BIS, and the land beneath and around them, indifferent to who owns them. ✔︎ Full immunity from criminal and civil prosecution and proceedings for the bank as such. ✔︎ No payment of taxes on transactions and salaries of personnel. ✔︎ No disclosure to governments regarding the activities of the BIS. ✔︎ Not subject to any jurisdiction.

The Bank for International Settlements cannot be prosecuted, doesn't need to inform the government of its activities, pays no taxes, and is not submitted to any jurisdiction. It can do whatever it wants.

An even more powerful sovereign state is the City of London, an area of one square mile in the heart of London city.

The City of London is the financial center of the world and the headquarters of the British elites, where hundreds of banks have their offices. It's not governed by the British government, but on the contrary, reigns supreme over it. The City of London has its own courts and police, is unchallenged in its sovereignty and self-government, and actually rules over most of the Earth. It is also the headquarters for worldwide Freemasonry, as well as the headquarters for the worldwide money cartel known as "The Crown". The Crown controls the global financial system and runs the governments of all Commonwealth countries (United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, most of Africa) and many non-Commonwealth ‘Western’ nations as well (i.e., Greece), while their hand of influence even reaches deeply into Latin America and Asia. The Crown traces back to the Vatican.

Surprisingly, the most important sovereign state in the world is the Vatican City State. While to the public the Vatican presents itself as a religious institution, in reality, it is the head of the worldwide financial network.

Most people don't realize that there is not just one pope, but in fact there are three: the White Pope, the Black Pope and the Grey Pope. The only one we ever see is the White Pope, but little do we know that he is the lowest of the three popes. In reality, the highest authority is the Grey Pope, who is never seen in public at all - he operates as a perfectly concealed supreme puppet master. 58 While the Vatican presents itself to humanity as the seat of godliness, it is in fact the exact opposite. As the saying goes: "The best place for the devil to hide is in the church." The lower-level people who work in the Vatican are clueless to this, just as low-level government officials are oblivious to who truly controls their nation. The rulers ensure that all who work for them on the lower levels are kept in a state of complete ignorance. Only those that begin to ask questions and seek truth will eventually be confronted with more and more corruption, the higher they climb the ladder.

The vast majority of humanity - even most political leaders - have no clue that these sovereign states even exist, let alone rule the world. All we know and see are the public personalities - like politicians and businessmen - who are mere puppets of these concealed puppet masters. Their strength is in obscurity. By remaining hidden from the view of humanity, they are able to operate unchecked, without being held accountable by the people.

Who are these rulers?

Just who are the people in these sovereign states, and who are the entities that work for them in the nations of the world? This worldwide network is generally referred to as the Deep State, Shadow Government, Cabal, The 1%, the Satanic Bloodlines, Illuminati, Elites, Royals, Black Nobility, and so on. They consist of ancient royal dynasties and bloodlines that go back hundreds and even thousands of years.

Some of the criminal families are Rockefeller, Rothschild, Warburg, DuPont, Russell, Onassis, Collins, Morgan, Van Duyn, Li, Astor, Vanderbilt, Bauer, Whitney, Duke, Oppenheimer, Grey, Sinclair, Schiff, Solvay, Sassoon, Wheeler, Todd, Clinton, Taft, Goldschmidt, Wallenberg, Guggenheim, Bush and many others.

There are also the royal families, like the House of Habsburg, one of the most prominent dynasties in European history, who ruled over most of Europe.

Other royal families include the House of Windsor (United Kingdom and the Commonwealth), House of Orange-Nassau (plays a central role in the politics and government of Europe), the House of Schwarzenberg (one of the most prominent European noble houses), etc. Many of these families are genetically connected, as they all hold the belief that they have different genetics than the rest of humanity, and therefore have the right to rule over all of us. It is an established fact that they consider the public their "cattle" or "livestock". To them, humanity is merely a herd of animals that they must manage.

At the helm of all these families is the so-called "head of the snake", the Black Nobility or the Jesuit / Papal bloodlines, whose headquarters are in the Vatican City State. One of the most prominent ones is the House of Orsini, who are descendants from the Julio-Claudian dynasty of ancient Rome.

The top of the pyramid

Are the concealed families who operate from within the sovereign states the highest level of the pyramid of power that controls the world? No. There is more to reveal. This next level of information can be especially challenging for some readers because it is so out of this world - quite literally. In order to help you understand the reality of what you are about to learn, I will first give some basic historic background. When we look at world history, there is one thing that stands out.

