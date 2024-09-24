In every culture, everywhere on earth, one thing has always been at the heart of every society: the worship of demonic entities.

Ancient Egypt, Babylon, Rome, and Greece were deeply embedded in spiritual practices which usually involved two things: sexual abuse and human sacrifice. This applies to every part of the world, be it Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe - it is literally worldwide. Christianity and Islam refer to the dark spiritual entity known as Satan (which means opponent or adversary). But there are also other beings. One prominent spiritual entity that has been worshipped throughout the history of humanity is called Moloch. In different cultures around the world, he is known by various names, such as Melech, Mo-lech, Milcom, Melkom, Molek, Malec, Malik, Melek, Malkum, Melqart, Melkart, Milk, Melqarth, Kronos and Cronus. In Islam, for example, Mo-lech is called Malec or Malik.

The many names confirm the worldwide worship of this demonic entity.

Moloch is depicted as a human with the head of a bull. In ceremonies, statues of this demon were heated with fire, and once the outstretched hands were glowing hot, living babies were placed in them. To suppress the terrified cries of the child being burned alive, loud music was played.

This is basic human history that every one of us needs to be aware of. When you travel anywhere in the world, the architectural remains of human sacrifice can often be seen at various locations. In South America, the Aztec pyramids, for example, mark the landscape. At the top of these pyramids, humans were sacrificed to dark spiritual forces. In Europe, this was done by the Druids; in Africa by the shamans; in Egypt by the high priests, and so on. Human sacrifice has been at the heart of most cultures around the world.

In every quality resource about this topic, you will find abundant documentation that, at the supreme level of the power structures, ritual sexual abuse and human sacrifice are still practiced.

One example of this was revealed by Ronald Bernard, a former bankster who worked at a high level of the worldwide financial imperium.

Bernard moved astronomical amounts of money for the concealed rulers and gained a clear understanding of what happens in these circles. In the video below, he testifies that at the higher levels of the financial elites, most people are members of a religion called Luciferianism. Ronald participated in some of their satanic masses, which involve a lot of alcohol and sex. At some point, he was invited to attend high level meetings in Germany, where children would be sacrificed. He was promised that this would swing wide open the gates to unlimited power and great wealth for him personally. Instead of moving billions for the financial rulers, he would become a billionaire himself. All he had to do was put his conscience in the freezer - at minus 100.

The motivation behind the cruel practice of human sacrifice is that in return for the offering up of humans (especially babies and children) to demonic forces, the elites receive power and wealth from the dark realm.

Ronald Bernard refused to partake of this horror and left the world of the ruling financial elites behind. He was then tortured to death, but had an NDE (near death experience) and miraculously came back to life in the hospital. After serving the dark side, Ronald felt that he had been given a second chance in life, to restore the damage he had caused to humanity. He has now dedicated his life to the creation of an alternative financial system that can help people escape the tyrannical systems of the elites.

We hide our head in the sand

because reality is too scary.

I want to encourage you to be conscious about this, and not give in to the reflex of rejecting information that is disturbing. This is what sustains these horrors. The reason I share these sensitive details is because this kind of evil can only exist with the ignorance of humanity. Bringing this into the light is the first step to putting an end to this terror.

Anyone who wants to verify this information can watch the videos in this report, download the PDF documents, read the books, and do your own research on the internet using the uncensored search engine Qwant and the video platform BitChute.

I will offer something else here that confirms the cannibalistic nature of the elites. In Hollywood, there have recently been exclusive parties organized by Marina Abramovic. Some photographs from these parties leaked out, and you can see them in the report below.

Satanic Nature of The Elites

Marina Abramovic organizes parties called "Spirit Cooking" during which celebrities eat human bodies made out of cake. Real naked women are displayed on tables, with a skeleton on top of them.

During these public parties they of course don't eat real humans, but testimonies from surviving eye-witnesses all agree that what happens during the secret gatherings, is even worse than actual cannibalism. These public parties are intended to introduce the concept to low level members of their circles.

Below are a few photos of Marina Abramovic, one of the most popular artists among the financial elites. She uses a lot of symbols from satanism, or Luciferianism.

As child abuse and sacrifice are common practices in the high levels of the elites, it is telling that Abramovic creates this kind of "art".

In the following photos Abramovic is pictured with Queen Beatrix from The Netherlands, and Jacob Rothshild, one of the heads of the City of London. They pose in front of a painting called "Satan summons his demons from hell".

Next you see photos taken during a party of the Rothschilds. On December 12, 1972, Marie-Hélène de Rothschild organized a Surrealist Ball at Château de Ferrières, one of their castles. Notice how dolls of broken babies are used to decorate the dinner tables, as well as corpses of naked women.

What you see in these images is just the superficial low-level stuff shown to the public. We cannot even imagine what they are doing in secret. The eye-witness testimonies also only briefly lift the veil of this dark realm. Once you know how evil these entities are, it becomes clear why they have no problem imposing inhumane tyranny upon humanity. It is absolutely critical that we have the courage to share this information with the world.

Pyramid of Power

The following diagram shows a basic overview of the worldwide power structure of evil and corruption, which has penetrated every aspect of human society. I reveal this in the hope that it will assist in the worldwide downfall of these nefarious networks, since their #1 strength is the ignorance of the population. As long as they can operate beyond the awareness of the public, they can continue unchecked. That's why I implore all who read this report to please not hesitate to share it, but have the courage to spread it far and wide, as that is what will eventually shatter these networks' stronghold over humanity. As long as they can operate in total darkness, meaning no one can see them, they can continue their operations unchecked. Once this evil is brought into the light, meaning the world becomes aware of it, they can no longer hide and will be held accountable for their innumerable crimes against humanity and all of creation.

The lowest level

The lowest level of the worldwide criminal power structure is law enforcement, who are used to keep the public in check under the false premise of "enforcing the law".

Whenever necessary, law enforcement will break any and all existing laws in order to keep the public in total submission. We saw this in every nation of the world during the lockdowns. Law enforcement worldwide broke multiple laws by violently assaulting children, the elderly and people of all ages who did nothing wrong - they merely lawfully expressed their desire for truth, justice and the upholding of their constitutional rights.

During a protest in Germany in 2020, law enforcement arrested every protester who was waving a booklet of the German constitution. This demonstrates a reality of grave concern: at any given time, law enforcement will violently war against the law if they are ordered to. They are trained to be unquestioning extensions of their supervisors. Whatever they are ordered to do - no matter how unlawful - they must do.

Thousands of peaceful, innocent citizens ended up in the hospital, many died, and others ran for their life because of the extremely violent assaults by law enforcement.

The above image shows a 71 year old man being attacked from behind by a police officer, who hit him on the head, breaking his skull.

During a peaceful protest in Germany, an elderly lady was dragged over the ground by law enforcement and died as a result of the police violence.

In order to give themselves a firm grip on law enforcement, the rulers make sure to either position or control the chiefs of police. Gaining control over them happens in several ways, but making them complicit in child abuse and human trafficking is the preferred method.

Above law enforcement we have criminal judges, who crack down on good people while protecting top criminals.

Those who pay attention to the judicial system will notice how the top level criminal leaders are never prosecuted, and only their lower-end puppets end up in jail. This is called the "two tier justice system". 63 As the saying goes: "Laws for thee, but not for me". The vast majority of judges protect the criminal leaders at the top, either because they have been positioned by them, or they are bribed, blackmailed or threatened.

Naturally, there are also good judges and law enforcement officers, but all of them will at some point be confronted with high level corruption, once they start asking difficult questions, doing sensitive investigations, or opposing criminal orders. It is hard to be an impartial judge or police officer in a criminal world. Nevertheless, we need far more righteous warriors of truth and justice to expose this corruption.

The World is a Theatre

The conclusion of this report is that we must wake up to the reality of how the world truly works. Since ancient times, there have been powers that desire total world domination. They once operated out in the open, but as humanity increased in numbers, they were forced backstage, where they have since ruled the world through covert operations.

This means that the world is essentially a theatre stage, with actors that perform for the public, while the controllers pull the strings backstage.

With the emergence of incredibly powerful surveillance and control technologies and the deployment of these systems worldwide, the rulers are aiming for a new era where they will no longer need to remain in hiding. Their strategy is to completely enslave every soul on earth through all-encompassing, omnipresent control systems like digital IDs, digital currencies, vaccine passports, social credit scores, 5G mind control, carbon tracking, A.I., and so on. These will make life in any society impossible for anyone who revolts, thereby ensuring a smooth reign for the tyrants.

In China, this is already happening, and many Chinese people don't seem to even be aware of how they are being enslaved.

They are born into this massive open air prison, and have no clue what freedom even means. As long as they have food and some fun, they feel fine. A total mind slave has lost the ability to think beyond the bars of his cage. The rulers have been testing this system in China and now plan to export it worldwide. But they made a miscalculation... in the past several years, hundreds of millions of people worldwide have awakened to this nefarious agenda and are beginning to rise up against it.