If you live in America, chances are you've eaten these American foods. I mean, how do you avoid them? Food companies have made it their mission over the years to sell products with fancy marketing. Sadly, many of them include terrible ingredients for our bodies and minds.

Why are these products so bad? That's a great question, and one we will dive into. To make it simple to understand, all fifteen of these American food items include either dyes, preservatives, flavorants, and/or pesticides. When these are added to our foods, there is a higher chance of health and even behavior issues.

13 Foods That Are Banned In Other Countries That The US Still Sells In Stores

1. Twinkies

Twinkies contain artificial food coloring, including Yellow 5, which has been subject to restrictions or warnings in some countries due to concerns about hyperactivity in children and potential allergic reactions.

The EU requires warning labels on artificial dyes. And countries like Austria, Finland and Norway don't even take the chance of putting Twinkies on their shelves.

Read about Yellow 5 dye and the horrible health effects here.

2. Coffee-Mate Creamer

Hydrogenated soybean and cottonseed oils got Coffee-mate banned in Austria, Hungary and several Scandinavian countries. Trans fats that are linked to heart disease & stroke.

Read about the health effects of hydrogenated soybean here. Read about the health effect of cottonseed oil here.

3. Ritz Crackers

Banned in Australia, Switzerland, Hungary, Iceland, Norway & Denmark.

They contain hydrogenated cottonseed oils that other countries consider too dangerous for consumption.

4. Skittles

Skittles contain Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 which can be linked to ADHD plus allergic reactions, but the country of Norway banned Skittles because the candy contains Titanium Dioxide.

Artificial dyes linked to cancer, hyperactivity & allergic reactions.

Read about the health effect of titanium dioxide here.

5. US Pork

Ractopamine is an animal feed additive used in U.S. pigs. It's linked to several major health issues in humans and animals. US pork is banned in China, Russia, and the EU.

Read about ractopamine and the health effects here.

6. Pre-Packaged Ground Beef

70% of pre-packaged ground beef contains pink slime, a filler treated with ammonia that keeps bacteria / other pathogens (like salmonella) from forming in the meat. Pink slime was approved by the USDA in 2001.

US beef is banned in the EU.

Read about the pink beef slime here.

Share

7. Swiss Rolls

Swiss Rolls, while they are brown and white in color, include dyes like Yellow 5 and Red 40. They are banned in Norway and Austria.

8. Farmed Salmon

Farmed fish are fed a chemical cocktail of feed including methyl mercury and dioxins. Not to mention antibiotics. Farmed Salmon are kept in cages and literally fed shit plus dyed pink to look more appealing in the grocery store.

Countries like Austria and New Zealand don't go near farmed-raised fish.

Read about the health issues of methyl mercury here.

Get 7 day free trial

9. US Milk

rGBH, also known as rBST, is a man-made growth hormone fed to dairy cows to boost milk production. US milk is banned in Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the EU.

Always buy organic when it comes to milk and if you can locally source your milk from local farms, even better.

10. Mountain Dew

A 22-ounce bottle of Dew contains 77 grams of added sugar. Dew used to contain Brominated Vegetable Oil. Consuming bromine has been linked to headaches, memory loss, skin issue and more.

It was/is banned in Japan and the EU. Brominated Vegetable Oil is no longer used in Mountain Dew.

11. US Chicken

Banned in Europe.

Specifically, chicken in the US that's washed with chlorine.

12. Froot Loops

Stop giving your kids Froot Loops. It's loaded with food dyes yellow 5 & Red 40. These are linked to ADD/ADHD, IBD, allergies, etc. Loops are also loaded with a seed oil blend of soybean and cottonseed oil.

France, Austria, Norway and Finland have banned Froot Loops.

13. Corn sprayed with atrazine

Corn sprayed with atrazine Banned in 44 different countries. This pesticide is commonly used in the US despite being linked to birth defects, reproductive problems & cancer.

Read about the pesticide here.

Corporate interests have allowed nutritional atrocities to flood the market and be consumed daily by Americans. The FDA continues to insist these ingredients are "safe in small amounts," while turning a blind eye to long-term harm.

Meanwhile, the U.S. holds an extremely lax stance on nutritional scrutiny—especially when compared to countries that take public health seriously.

Get 7 day free trial

Share RevealedEye's Newsletter