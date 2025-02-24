RAW MILK: One of the Most Nutritious—and Suppressed—Foods on Earth.

Governments say it’s “dangerous.” But you can buy cigarettes, weed, and alcohol without a problem—yet raw milk is illegal in many states? Let’s dive in…

Raw milk wasn’t just consumed, it was worshipped by ancient cultures. The Mongols thrived on raw mare’s milk. Europeans drank raw cow and goat milk. Ayurvedic medicine considered raw milk sacred. Yet today, it’s banned or sold only as “pet food” in many states. Why?

In the early 1900s, urban dairy farms fed cows garbage instead of grass. This filthy milk led to outbreaks of tuberculosis and brucellosis.

The solution wasn’t cleaning up the farms. It was pasteurization. Instead of fixing the source, they just cooked the milk.

Fast forward to today. We don’t have dirty, disease-ridden cows in urban slums anymore. Yet raw milk is still illegal in many places. Why? It’s not about safety. It’s about control—and making sure Big Dairy keeps its cut of the profits.

Pasteurization destroys everything that makes milk a superfood. Look at what happens:

Antibodies—inactivated

Enzymes—denatured

Lactoferrin (immune booster)—obliterated

Probiotics—killed

Whey proteins (glutathione boosters)—denatured

See the problem?

Raw milk is one of the best natural detoxifiers, thanks to glutathione—the body’s master antioxidant:

HTST pasteurized milk has 30% less whey protein

UHT milk: 80% less

Sterilized milk: 87% less

You’re literally drinking dead milk.

Ever heard of the raw milk fasts from the early Mayo Clinic days? Doctors prescribed only raw milk for weeks.