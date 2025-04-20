Watching children suffer neurological damage after vaccination has been one of the most heartbreaking experiences. Even worse is the medical community’s refusal to acknowledge what’s happening right in front of them. Despite countless red flags, the belief that vaccines are entirely safe has been so aggressively marketed—and so heavily funded—that anyone who questions it is mocked, dismissed, or labeled a conspiracy theorist. For most doctors, it takes a personal tragedy—like their own child being harmed—to break through the programming. Families have never been given a real chance to prove their case in court.

The idea that “no research supports a vaccine–autism connection” is a myth repeated so often that many in medicine accept it as fact. In reality, studies do exist. But most healthcare workers have never seen them—and some refuse to even look. Instead, they cling to the false narrative that any concern about vaccines and autism stems from a single discredited paper published in 1998, or from internet rumors not worth their time.

Today in the U.S. and a growing number of other countries, the official policy is that any scientific study, regardless of its methodology, quality, author credentials, and peer-reviewed process is summarily dismissed as incomplete, irrelevant or unsupported if it finds a connection between any vaccine or combination of vaccines and autism spectrum disorder.

How Do Vaccines Cause Autism?

According to The Forgotten Side of Medicine, there are three core mechanisms through which vaccines can cause autism:

Chronic neurological inflammation Collapse of zeta potential Sustained cell danger response in the body

Each of these mechanisms is interconnected—any one of them can trigger the other two—making their separation somewhat arbitrary. Together, they create a destructive biological loop that can severely impact neurological development.

While these processes can also be triggered by other factors, such as congenital infections (e.g., rubella), vaccines are uniquely concerning because they are both widespread and highly capable of activating all three. Almost every child is exposed to them, making vaccines the most common and consistent trigger. This helps clarify much of the ongoing confusion about the true causes of autism—there are several triggers, but vaccination stands out as the most prevalent.

The Forgotten Side of Medicine also points out that these same biological pathways are implicated in other serious conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease and the spectrum of COVID-19 vaccine injuries. A particularly compelling data point supporting this relationship comes from Ed Dowd’s analysis of disability claims data from England, where adult autism-related claims spiked in direct parallel with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout:

Furthermore, The Forgotten Side of Medicine emphasizes that most effective autism treatments directly target one or more of these three core dysfunctions. In a large parent-reported survey, nearly all pharmaceutical interventions were found to be ineffective. However, four strategies showed consistent benefits:

Removing food allergens (e.g., gluten)

Treating underlying candida overgrowth

Supporting impaired methylation pathways

Chelating heavy metals from the body

Additional successful treatments observed by The Forgotten Side of Medicine also appear to work by improving these same biological processes. Many have also proven helpful in treating COVID-19 vaccine injuries—further evidence that these mechanisms are fundamental to both conditions.

Note that I only claim that vaccines are the major cause, not the sole cause. There are other things that contribute. But if we could change only one thing, eliminating use of all vaccines is the single best way to reduce the rate of autism in the US.

A 1998 study published by the CDC admitted that the measles vaccine can cause permanent brain damage and even death.

In the study, titled "Acute Encephalopathy Followed by Permanent Brain Injury or Death Associated with Further Attenuated Measles Vaccines", 48 cases were reviewed where children developed severe neurological symptoms, including brain damage, seizures, and motor deficits, after receiving the vaccine. Out of these, 8 children tragically died.

While this is serious on its own, what Steve Kirsch , a renowned Substack writer, highlights about this paper is even more crucial.

Kirsch points out that the most important piece of this study, which most people miss, is the part where the authors state: “No cases were identified after the administration of monovalent mumps or rubella vaccine.”

This is huge. It shows that only the measles vaccine was associated with permanent brain damage. Does that mean the other two vaccines—mumps and rubella—didn’t have any adverse effects? Not necessarily. It just means that the incidents of severe reactions to those vaccines were either much lower or nonexistent.

Kirsch refers to the finding that the brain damage effect was vaccine-type dependent as a "smoking gun"—a piece of evidence that is glaringly obvious but conveniently ignored by many. He argues that if the authors had outright stated that the vaccines caused these children's deaths, the paper probably wouldn’t have been published. This, according to Kirsch, reflects the nature of how “science” is often shaped and filtered. Instead, you have to read between the lines and consider that severe brain inflammation or damage might lead to death. It’s not a stretch to think this could be the case.

Kirsch's argument is simple: There is no other reasonable explanation for what caused the severe reactions in these children. If anyone has another theory, he invites them to present it. Until then, he argues that the precautionary principle of medicine should apply: we should assume that the vaccines were the cause of these deaths until proven otherwise.

To put it into perspective, Kirsch asks us to imagine this scenario:

Suppose you are a physician and you inject vaccine X, which the CDC says is safe, into your first five patients—and they all die the next day. What should you do?

Do you continue vaccinating, dismissing the deaths as unrelated?

Or do you stop vaccinating until you can figure out what caused the deaths?

According to Kirsch, the only rational choice would be to stop administering the vaccine until more is known. But when it comes to the measles vaccine and other vaccines, this precautionary approach is rarely applied.

This study and its findings demand serious reflection. The fact that permanent brain damage and even death can occur as a result of a vaccine should be addressed head-on, not brushed aside in favor of maintaining the narrative that vaccines are without risk.

Leaked GlaxoSmithKline Documents on Adverse Vaccine Effects Associated with Autism

Another damning case of government-industry knowledge about a vaccine-autism connection is a leaked December 16, 2011 document from GlaxoSmithKline, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers. The text admits the corporation has been aware of the autistic risks associated with its Infanrix vaccine, which combines diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis, hepatitis B, inactivated polio and haemophilus influenza viruses. The report details adverse effects associated with autism, including encephalitis, developmental delays, altered states of consciousness, speech delays and other adverse reactions.

While these events might be considered criminal activities that directly threaten public health, they have had little effect on changing national policy over vaccine safety. Rather, the official denial of any possible association between vaccines and autism has hardened into an absolute dogma. And to date, there is not a single gold standard publication to refute with certainty a vaccine-autism connection.

Vaccine Autism Link Denial Dependent on Compliant U.S. Mainstream Media

Unfortunately, the American media has accepted the federal denial as absolute too. Never do we hear the media questioning the veracity and scientific legitimacy of the official doctrine. In fact, the media goes even further, embracing the principles of fake news, to attack scientists, physicians and parents who provide evidence to the contrary. Therefore, what follows is for readers’ discretion to review and reflect upon the proof being presented to show an unequivocal relationship between vaccination and autistic disorders.

Unlike the U.S., the UK and Australia, the majority of the governmental health ministries in the modern industrialized world do not take an official national stance on the vaccine-autism controversy and other serious vaccine-related injuries. Only nineteen countries, including the U.S., have no-fault policies to the pharmaceutical industry for vaccine injury compensation programs. This is partially due to the American and British health agencies being heavily compromised by private vaccine business interests. The revolving doors and conflict of interests between these federal agencies and the pharmaceutical industry have been well documented. In the U.S., the CDC’s vaccine advisory community are in the deep pockets of pharmaceutical firms. This is not the case for most nations where independent and scientific integrity in ruling compensation for vaccine adverse events remain the norm.

In 2014, French authorities ruled there was a direct relationship between the Hepatitis B vaccine and a sudden rise in multiple sclerosis. In 2012, after a long investigative trial, an Italian court ruled that the MMR vaccine caused brain injury leading to autism in the case of Valentino Bocca. This ruling was intentionally blacked out by the American media. The Japanese government halted the MMR in 1993 due to rising autism rates. (healthimpactnews.com)

Inflammation and Autoimmune Disorders After Vaccination

According to The Forgotten Side of Medicine, the most common adverse effects of vaccination are autoimmune disorders. This is logical, as vaccines are designed to stimulate the immune system—and autoimmune diseases are fundamentally the result of an overactivated or misdirected immune response.

While multiple mechanisms contribute to this outcome, The Forgotten Side of Medicine outlines three primary ones:

1. Molecular Mimicry

When the immune system is trained to recognize a specific target protein (antigen), it can also become reactive to other proteins that closely resemble the target. This phenomenon, known as molecular mimicry, is well-documented with infectious organisms like the bacteria that causes rheumatic fever. Some vaccine antigens closely resemble human tissue, which increases the likelihood of autoimmune complications.

A notable example was the COVID-19 vaccines, where the spike protein antigen was found to share a high degree of similarity with human proteins. Despite early warnings—such as a 2021 paper raising these concerns—this issue was largely ignored. The result: a significant portion of recipients (between 5–25%, depending on the dataset) experienced autoimmune-related side effects.

2. The Role of Adjuvants

Because producing pure antigen at scale is costly, vaccine manufacturers often rely on two strategies to boost immune response while minimizing production costs:

Self-replicating antigens , such as those encoded in viral vectors or mRNA-based platforms

Adjuvants, such as aluminum, which are added to provoke the immune system into mounting a stronger reaction

The downside of adjuvants is that they don’t just amplify immunity against the target antigen—they can also cause the immune system to react to other substances circulating at the time of injection (like pollens or human tissue), leading to allergies or autoimmune conditions.

3. Surrogate Markers vs. Real Outcomes

In medicine, long-term benefit is difficult and expensive to measure, so "surrogate markers"—quick biological indicators assumed to reflect improved health—are often used instead. For vaccines, this surrogate is antibody production.

However, chasing this marker can be harmful. For instance, the HPV vaccine initially failed to produce sufficient antibody levels. To fix this, a stronger aluminum adjuvant was introduced. While it succeeded in boosting antibodies, it also led to a dramatic spike in autoimmune complications—so much so that The Forgotten Side of Medicine considers the HPV vaccine one of the most dangerous on the market before the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines.

For a comprehensive overview of the scientific literature linking vaccines and autoimmune disorders, The Forgotten Side of Medicine recommends reviewing this textbook dedicated to the topic.

This untruth was again testified to during the HHS Committee hearings

In fact, the first research paper to offer evidence that vaccines may cause autism was THE first paper ever written on autism. In the 1930’s, Child Psychiatrist Leo Kanner discovered 11 children over the course of several years who displayed a novel set of neurological symptoms that had never been described in the medical literature, where children were withdrawn, uncommunicative and displayed similar odd behaviors. This disorder would become known as “autism.” In the paper, Dr. Kanner noted that onset of the disorder began following the administration of a small pox vaccine. This paper, was published in 1943, and evidence that vaccination causes an ever increasing rate of neurological and immunological regressions, including autism, has been mounting from that time until now.

Vaccine Court Awards Millions to Two Children With Autism

The federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, better known as “vaccine court,” has just awarded millions of dollars to two children with autism for “pain and suffering” and lifelong care of their injuries, which together could cost tens of millions of dollars.

In the first case, involving a 10-year-old boy from Northern California named Ryan Mojabi, the parents allege that “all the vaccinations” received from 2003-2005, and “more specifically, measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations,” caused a “severe and debilitating injury to his brain, described as Autism Spectrum Disorder (‘ASD’).”

The second case involves a girl named Emily, whose mother, Jillian Moller, filed back in 2003 and has been fighting in vaccine court since. The docket, crammed with 188 items, documents Moller’s extended but victorious struggle to win compensation for Emily, who has seizure disorder and PDD-NOS, a form of ASD.

Moller alleged that Emily was severely injured by a reaction to the DTaP vaccine at 15 months (when MMR, HiB and Prevnar were also given). “She had a vaccine reaction and she just spiraled out of control,” Moller said in an interview.

After reviewing these cases and research findings—many of which have been buried, discredited, or ignored—it becomes increasingly clear that vaccines do have something to do with autism. The accumulation of evidence cannot be easily dismissed. Something deeply troubling is going on, and yet the systems in place continue to hide, deny, and gaslight the public.

Even more concerning is that today, you cannot sue drug companies for injuries or deaths caused by vaccines. This legal shield protects pharmaceutical giants under the guise of “public health necessity,” while families are left to struggle for decades in vaccine court for even a sliver of justice.

You'll learn more about this disturbing reality in the section below.

The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

In 1986 the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program was established because the drug manufacturers threatened to stop manufacturing vaccines if they were not granted legal immunity from damages due to vaccines. It was no longer profitable for them to continue manufacturing vaccines in a free market, because of the large amount of lawsuits for injuries and deaths due to vaccines. So instead of requiring the drug companies to produce safer vaccines, the U.S. federal government granted them total immunity from civil litigation due to injuries or deaths resulting from vaccines.

Today, one cannot sue drug companies for damages or deaths due to vaccines. You have to sue the Federal Government and try to get some of the funds “set aside” from this Vaccine Injury Compensation Trust Fund that your tax dollars paid for to begin with.

The General Accounting Office (GAO) issued a report in 2000 covering the first 11 years of the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. They reported that from the program’s inception in fiscal year 1988 through fiscal year 1999, the program’s trust fund paid nearly $350 million in compensation for vaccine injuries and attorney fees, as well as related administrative costs, but had a balance of $1.46 BILLION.

The report raised the question as to whether the fund was growing too big: “This balance has raised questions such as whether the current excise tax rate exceeds the level necessary to meet the fund’s stated purpose.” ​As of December 31, 2023, the Vaccine Injury Compensation Trust Fund had a balance of approximately $4.5 billion.

Studies Outside the U.S. Show Unvaccinated Children Healthier than Vaccinated Children

Some previous studies conducted in New Zealand and Germany comparing vaccinated children with unvaccinated children.

In addition to these two studies, there was also a clinical study conducted in Hong Kong in 2012 comparing vaccinated with unvaccinated children in regards to the flu vaccine. Researchers conducted a double-blind placebo-controlled trial on children with the trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine. Their results were published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases in 2012, and they found that the seasonal trivalent flu vaccine resulted in 5.5 times more incidents of respiratory illness than the placebo group.

Studies Prove Without Doubt That Unvaccinated Children Are Far Healthier Than Their Vaccinated Peers

A study from the 1990s has come to light, proving that compared to unvaccinated children, vaccinated children were more likely to suffer from asthma, eczema, ear infections, hyperactivity and many other chronic conditions. Furthermore, the study identified that there was a ten-fold increase in the incidence of tonsillitis in the children who were vaccinated, and a total lack tonsillectomy operations among the children who were unvaccinated.