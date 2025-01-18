High-dose vitamin C is the real solution, not vaccines. There’s a good reason why Big Pharma hates it: There's no profit in healthy people. Vitamin C is cheap, safe, and effective against cancer, infections, and chronic diseases. Here's the truth:

High-dose Vitamin C (HDC) therapy is the miracle cure that’s been buried. Nobel laureates Pauling, Klenner, and Cathcart proved its effectiveness against diseases. But instead of embracing these findings, their research was suppressed. Why?

Because you can’t patent Vitamin C. It’s a nutrient that:

• Rebuilds your body with collagen

• Destroys infections at high doses

• Blocks inflammation and allergies

• Stops aging and diseases

Your body can’t produce it; thus, it depends on what you consume.

It can be administered either:

• Orally (ideal for daily use)—affordable & supports general health

• IV Infusion (bypasses digestion)—provides rapid action to tissues & cells; effective for severe infections & chronic illnesses

Integrating HDC can address health issues.

HDC vs. Cancer At 25–100g (IV), it transforms into a cancer killer by producing hydrogen peroxide in the bloodstream. Cancer cells can’t neutralize it, so they self-destruct. Unlike chemotherapy, HDC doesn’t damage healthy tissues.

HDC vs. Infection At 20-50g (IV), HDC neutralizes viruses (flu, cold, & infections), whether mild or severe:

• Boosts immune system

• Reduces damage caused by infection

• Shortens recovery time

• Potential therapy for emerging viral threads

HDC vs. Fatigue Fatigue is often caused by iron deficiency. Vitamin C improves the absorption of iron, helping to combat tiredness that comes with it. Also, adrenal glands require large amounts of Vitamin C to produce stress hormones like cortisol, reducing exhaustion.

Powerful Antioxidant Vitamin C (IV or orally), as an antioxidant, protects your cells from oxidative stress (the root cause of aging and chronic diseases). This function is crucial for overall health and may contribute to the prevention of chronic diseases.

Even at sky-high doses, Vitamin C is remarkably safe. But:

• Check overall health before mega-dosing

• Keep hydrating to prevent kidney stones

• Monitor blood pressure for heart health

Start by incorporating Vitamin C into your daily routine:

• Take 1000–3000 mg of Vitamin C daily

• Gradually increase until your bowel movements start to loosen (since your body can't absorb more)

• Opt for IV infusions if you’re dealing with severe health issues

If a cheap, safe, and effective therapy like HDC exists, why aren’t we using it? The answer is as uncomfortable as it is obvious: the medical industry prioritizes profits over people. If HDC could be patented, the medical industry would be pushing it as a new miracle drug.

Vitamin C is a powerful, science-backed medicine they don’t want you to know about. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to wait for Big Pharma to catch up. So educate yourself, as the power to transform your health is in your hands.

