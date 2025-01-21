Why A Vaccine Free Doctor?

More and more parents are opting to refuse vaccination because the risk of injury is high and there is little to no benefit to being injected with poison. Pediatricians are now being forced by insurance companies to vaccinate all children in their practice and/or are deciding to fire patients who do not vaccinate. Parents sometimes don’t know who to turn to in the medical field for their children’s needs. Also, keep this in mind: “well baby visits” are first and foremost for the purposes of vaccination – all else is secondary. Many parents never go to “well baby visits” because their child is healthy. That said, I do believe it is a good idea to have a primary care doctor at your disposal if the need arises.

Alternative Doctor Types

There are many types of doctors who are qualified to see children, including: Integrative Medical Doctor (MD), Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO), Naturopathic Doctor (ND), Licensed Acupuncturist (LAc), Chiropractor (DC) and Homeopath (unlicensed). Not all alternative doctors are against vaccines, mind you, but many are. The point is, do not limit your search to only pediatricians when you are searching for a vaccine free doctor.

How To Find A Vaccine Free Doctor