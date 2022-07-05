

Before I begin listing some of the occultic symbols associated with the Illuminati it is important to know that some symbols mentioned do have negative connotations associated with the Illuminati that some may find evil or satanic. However, these symbols are ancient alchemical symbols that are powerful in their own right. It is only the way in which they are used that is negative and not the symbols themselves. The Symbols Associated With The Illuminati Include:

• Triangles/Pyramids.

• Goats and goat heads.

• Pentagrams.

• All-Seeing Eyes (just like the ones on the US Bank Note)

• The Pinecone

• The Ouroboros.

• The skull





All-Seeing Eye on a Pyramid

The combination of the All-Seeing Eye floating in a capstone over a 13-step unfinished pyramid is the most popular Illuminati symbols and by far the most recognizable symbol of the Illuminati. The eye represents the Illuminati ruling from their position on the capstone of the pyramid. They are very few at the top while we are many at the bottom. The all-seeing eye on the pyramid was added to the reverse side of the Great Seal of the United States and finally adopted by Congress in 1782. In 1935, President and 33rd degree Freemason, Franklin Roosevelt added the front and back of the Seal to the one dollar bill.





666

Six hundred threescore and six is the Number of the Beast as described in Revelation 13. The Illuminati make frequent use of the numbers as homage to their master, Satan. This symbol can also be represented using a hand sign.





Pentagram

The inverted pentagram or reversed pentagram with two points up is a symbol of evil. It represents a Goat of Mendes attacking heaven with its horns pointing upwards. It is also known as the Sign of the Cloven Hoof, or Footprint of the Devil.







All-Seeing Eye

The All-Seeing Eye floating is representative of the Illuminati seeing themselves as gods, and being able to see and watch everything that we do. They are rapidly approaching their goals thanks to quickly advancing technology. The eye is usually a left one, such as on the US dollar bill. Some Illuminati symbologists speculate that it might be the eye of Satan while others suggest that it is the Eye of Horus. The all-seeing eye was one of the first symbols added to the Great Seal as we can see from a 1776 sketch found in Thomas Jefferson’s papers.





Baphomet

The name Baphomet first appeared as a pagan idol in the trial transcripts of the Inquisition of the Knights Templar. Eliphas Lévi’s depiction of the goat-headed idol was used by occultists to depict the devil in the Rider-Waite tarot cards.





Snakes

Serpents, Dragons, Reptiles

Snakes usually represent temptation as represented in the Garden of Eden. The snake traditionally imparts forbidden knowledge which is used as a lure b the Illuminati. Serpents are seen in the Ouroboros and caduceus symbols.





Owl

Another symbol they worship is the Owl known as Moloch (or Molech). Known from the biblical name of a Canaanite God associated with child sacrifice.





Sun

Black Sun, Swastika, Rising Sun, Morning Star

The sun, especially a rising sun, typically represents Lucifer the Morning Star, Lucifer the Bringer of Dawn. The Theosophical Society, OTO, Rosicrucians, and Freemasons commonly use the sun in their symbols. The Bavarian Illuminati used the point within a circle as its symbol which modern Masons still use today. The swastika is a sun symbol representing the procession of the sun.





Eagle

Double-Headed Eagle, Phoenix

The eagle is a symbol or power and endurance. The Romans, The House of Habsburg, The House of Rothschild, the Nazis, and the United States all use(d) the eagle as a symbol.





Skulls

Skulls are used as a reminder of death in Freemasonry and for the Skull and Bones. Young initiates are reminded that they only have a short life to work towards the eternal Illuminati’s goals.



Last of all please be aware of those who use this kind of sign and symbol.





