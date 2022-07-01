Who Are The Secret Society?

A secret society is a club or an organization whose activities, events, inner functioning, or membership are concealed. The society may or may not attempt to conceal its existence. Secret societies have captured the imagination of the public for centuries. Many of these groups are thought to be ancient, mysterious gatherings of powerful men who get together and tip the balance of world power in their favor. These organizations, which have developed their own rituals and require membership oaths, exist for numerous reasons and have popped up over the centuries. Not just anyone can be a member of these groups. Many restrict admittance based on gender, religion, or occupation. Some seek power for their members, while others are dedicated to charity. Whatever their purpose, these organizations are thought to have significant influence on the outside world, largely because of the powerful people known to be members.





The Most Powerful Secret Organizations:





• The Freemasons



Freemasons are well known worldwide, with an estimated 2 million members -- more than 1 million of whom are in the U.S. The group has included influential figures such as George Washington, Ben Franklin, J. Edgar Hoover, Benedict Arnold, and more.



captiA group of Freemasons in ceremonial dress, 1902.



The Grand Masonic Lodge was created in 1717 when four small groups of lodges joined together. Membership levels were initially first and second degree, but in the 1750s this was expanded to create the third degree which caused a split in the group. When a person reaches the third degree, they are called a Master Mason. Masons conduct their regular meetings in a ritualized style. This includes many references to architectural symbols such as the compass and square. They refer to God as “The Great Architect of the Universe”.



The three degrees of Masonry are_

1: Entered Apprentice, which makes you a basic member of the group.

2: Fellow Craft, this is an intermediate degree in which you are meant to develop further knowledge of Masonry.

3: Master Mason, this degree is necessary for participating in most masonic activities. Some rites (such as the Scottish rite) list up to 33 degrees of membership. Masons use signs and handshakes to gain admission to their meetings, as well as to identify themselves to other people who may be Masons. As an organization, the Freemasons claim to believe in a supreme being, a “grand architect.” But not everyone is convinced that architect is the Christian God. Some even believe it's Satan. It could also be Baal, Baphomet, Dajjal, Rahu, Osiris, some combination of these, or an entirely original conception independent of any other earthly religion.







• The Illuminati



The Illuminati is a name given to several groups, both real and fictitious. Historically, the name usually refers to the Bavarian Illuminati, an Enlightenment-era secret society founded on 1 May 1776 in Bavaria, today part of Germany. Image: Adam Weishaupt (1748–1830), founder of the Bavarian Illuminati The Illuminati wants to bring in a “New World Order”. The New World Order aims to consolidate sovereign nations into a larger nation that will be controlled by an “unknown” group of people. Basically, it is proposed that there is a plan to bring all nations of the world into one- where only one government rules and the same currency is used. We previously talked about the Illuminati bringing about a New World Order where one government will basically rule all. But how are they doing this? This is an important question, as knowing what their end game is and how they want to achieve it, can tell us how to become more aware and in control of the way we choose to live. It is believed that these puppet masters can manipulate and gain power by creating order out of chaos. Therefore deceiving the public by creating fear, and then putting in place a “solution” that has hidden agendas.



What Do These Secret Organizations Do?



Every summer the “elite” businessmen, politicians, presidents, bankers, and some celebrities and musicians are known to gather at Bohemian Grove, a 160 -acre cabin site in Redwood Forest in Monte Rio California (which is guarded with heavy security) to worship a 30-40 foot owl god they call Molech. There they gather around a stage that can seat up to 2000 people where they perform elaborate rituals, ceremonies and are also rumored to perform mock sacrifices and engage in sex orgies. Freemasons and the Illuminati are the same. Who controls the world? You may have heard of “the Illuminati”, which is associated with conspiracy theorists. Secret societies are real and very dangerous; they want you to believe they don’t exist and will do anything to protect their secrets. Freemasons have been around for generations and will have you believe they are about love and helping humanity, but the opposite is true.





