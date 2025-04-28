“The cage is invisible because you were born inside it — and they taught you to love the bars.” – Mark Twain

An Article Exposing the Everyday Lies and Propaganda We’ve Been Sold

1. Breakfast is NOT the Most Important Meal of the Day

You Don’t Need Breakfast — You Were Just Told You Do. The idea that breakfast is the most important meal of the day was manufactured, not discovered. It began as a clever marketing campaign by Edward Bernays, hired to boost sales of bacon and sausages, not public health.



The result? A generation hooked on morning sugar bombs and empty carbs, all under the illusion of health. There’s no solid science behind the claim, just marketing that became habit. You weren’t being nourished, you were being sold.

2. Fluoride: The Lie You’ve Been Drinking for Decades

They told you it was safe, even beneficial, but the real reason fluoride was added to drinking water wasn’t health. It was a cost-cutting tactic to dispose of toxic industrial waste without paying for proper filtration.

Marketed as essential for dental health, fluoride is actually a neurotoxin linked to lowered IQ, bone damage, and long-term health risks. The goal was never your well-being; it was to turn a chemical liability into public policy. You drank the problem they didn’t want to pay to solve.

3. Big Pharma: Profits Over Cures

The pharmaceutical industry isn’t built to cure you, it’s built to keep you dependent. Their focus is on high-cost treatments that manage symptoms, not solutions that end the cycle of illness. Natural remedies and real cures are often ignored, discredited, or outright suppressed, not because they don’t work, but because they can’t be patented and sold. The goal isn’t healing, it’s control, and it’s worth billions.

4. The Vaccine Narrative

The vaccine narrative isn’t just about health, it’s about compliance and control. While vaccines can play a role, the aggressive push ignores natural immunity, nutrition, and lifestyle, all of which are critical to real, lasting wellness.

The COVID-19 pandemic became the perfect test case: lockdowns, mandates, surveillance, and mass vaccination were used not just to “protect,” but to condition obedience and profit from fear. Public health was the cover; control was the goal.

5. “Sunlight Causes Cancer” — A Fear-Driven Lie

You were told to fear the sun and slather on sunscreen — but the real danger might be what’s in the bottle. Most commercial sunscreens are filled with toxic chemicals that disrupt hormones and cause oxidative stress.

The truth? Sunlight is essential. It fuels vitamin D production, regulates hormones, and supports immune health. The anti-sun narrative has led to widespread deficiencies and chronic illness, all to sell a “solution” that creates more problems.

6. The Climate Change Hoax