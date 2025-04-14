If science and medicine are such a miracle, why is everyone so sick and inflamed?

People who regularly stand in lines at pharmacies are hardly the picture of health. The pharmacy lines at my particular WalMart look less like a health solution and more like a conga line for how to manufacture chronic illness. But little do they know — the real cure isn’t in a pill — it’s in the sun.

Always dodged the sun? Don't worry, we're about to change that. Consider this post to be your official invite into the sunlight fan club.