The floodwaters that ravaged Texas in July 2025 weren’t just a tragedy—they were a warning. Homes were swept away, lives were lost, and entire communities were left grappling with devastation. But amidst the chaos, something strange emerged: reports of blue rain falling from the sky. This wasn’t just a quirk of nature. It’s a signal that something far more unsettling might be at play—a coordinated effort to manipulate the weather, with consequences that are anything but natural.



Let’s cut through the noise. This isn’t a conspiracy theory spun out of thin air. It’s a call to pay attention, backed by science, history, and a growing trail of evidence pointing to a weather modification complex that’s operating with little oversight and even less accountability. The blue rain reported in Texas is a piece of the puzzle, and it’s time we start putting it together.

What Is Blue Rain?

Blue rain is exactly what it sounds like—rainwater tinted a vivid blue or bluish-green hue. Social media posts from Texas residents in early May 2025 described this eerie phenomenon, with some capturing footage of vibrant blue puddles pooling in national parks and worksites. Mainstream outlets have been quick to dismiss it as algae, industrial runoff, or even a trick of the light. But there’s one substance that keeps cropping up in these discussions: copper sulfate (CuSO₄). And its properties raise questions that can’t be brushed off.

American reporting more “blue rain.” This time in a Texas National Park Texas has 7 major cloud seeing programs: - Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District Rainfall Enhancement Program. Operates over 4 million acres in the Texas Panhandle - South Texas Weather Modification Association Program. Covers 10,318 square miles across 10 counties: Bandera, Bexar, Wilson, Karnes, Bee, McMullen, Atascosa, Frio, Medina, and Uvalde - West Texas Weather Modification Association Program. Spans 6.4 million acres across 7 counties: Sterling, Tom Green, Irion, Reagan, Crockett, Sutton, and Schleicher - Trans-Pecos Weather Modification Program. Covers 4.5 million acres across 5 counties: Loving, Ward, Pecos, Reeves, and Culberson - Rolling Plains Rain Enhancement Program. Targets 2.5 million acres across 7 counties: Nolan, Fisher, Jones, Haskell, Stonewall, Knox, and Baylor - Sandyland Rain Enhancement Program. Covers 1.5 million acres across 2 counties: Yoakum and Gaines - Southwest Texas Rain Enhancement Association Program. Operates over 5 counties along the Rio Grande, based in Laredo and Cot. Texas even has an official weather modification process. All are authorized under Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) under the Texas Weather Modification Act of 1967, requiring licenses and permits for operation

Copper sulfate is a bright blue, crystalline compound used in agriculture, water treatment, and, yes, potentially in weather modification. When dissolved in water, it can give rainfall a bluish tint. It’s also highly conductive, making it an ideal medium for interacting with electromagnetic fields. More alarmingly, it’s toxic to aquatic life, insects, birds, and soil bacteria—disrupting the very foundation of ecosystems. Its lightweight nature means it can be aerosolized and dispersed, either by aircraft or ground-based systems, making it a plausible candidate for use in atmospheric experiments.



While silver iodide is the go-to for traditional cloud seeding, copper sulfate’s conductivity and environmental impact make it a stealthier, more destructive player. Could it be the key to the blue rain reported in Texas? And if so, why is it falling from the sky?

The Texas Floods: A Perfect Storm?

The catastrophic floods that hit Texas’ Hill Country over the Fourth of July weekend in 2025 were no ordinary weather event. The Guadalupe River surged to levels not seen in nearly a century, claiming over 100 lives and leaving countless others missing, including children attending a summer camp. The National Weather Service attributed the deluge to the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry, combined with the region’s unique terrain—steep hills, thin soil, and the Balcones Escarpment, which funnels moisture into flash floods. But the timing of these events raises eyebrows.

Just two days before the floods, on July 2, 2025, Rainmaker Technology Corporation—a California-based startup funded in part by Peter Thiel’s Fellowship and linked to the surveillance giant Palantir—conducted a cloud seeding operation over south-central Texas. According to Rainmaker’s CEO, Augustus Doricko, the company seeded two clouds in Runge, Texas, about 150 miles from the worst-hit areas in Kerr County. Those clouds, he claims, dissipated within hours, and the company suspended operations that same day due to high moisture levels in the atmosphere.

The Science They’re Not Talking About

Let’s break down why copper sulfate is so concerning. Beyond its vivid color, it’s a chemical workhorse. In solution, it’s a powerful electrolyte, capable of conducting electricity across vast distances. This property makes it a potential enabler for electromagnetic weather manipulation technologies—think NEXRAD radar systems, HAARP, or even lesser-known projects like SuperDARN or GWEN Towers. These systems, often shrouded in secrecy, are designed to interact with the atmosphere in ways that can influence weather patterns. An atmosphere laced with conductive particles like copper sulfate could amplify their effects, turning rain into a medium for steering storms or triggering extreme weather events.

Then there’s the environmental toll. Copper sulfate is a known toxin, lethal to fish, amphibians, and the microorganisms that sustain soil health. If it’s being dispersed into the atmosphere—whether intentionally or as a byproduct of industrial activity—it could wreak havoc on ecosystems already strained by drought and climate shifts. Reports of blue rain in Texas National Parks in May 2025, months before the floods, suggest this isn’t a one-off event but part of a broader pattern.

A Recent Example: Dubai’s Deluge

Texas isn’t the first place to raise alarms about weather modification. In April 2024, Dubai experienced unprecedented flooding after nearly two years’ worth of rain fell in a single day. Social media erupted with claims that cloud seeding, conducted by the United Arab Emirates’ weather modification program, was to blame. Experts dismissed the idea, pointing out that cloud seeding can’t generate storms of that scale. But the parallels to Texas are striking: a region prone to extreme weather, a history of cloud seeding, and a public left questioning whether human intervention tipped the scales.

The Dubai incident underscores a critical point: weather modification technologies are advancing faster than our ability to regulate or understand them. While the UAE has been open about its cloud seeding efforts, the lack of transparency in Texas—where operations are overseen by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) but rarely publicized—leaves room for distrust.

The Weather Modification Complex

Rainmaker Technology Corporation is just one piece of a larger puzzle. Cloud seeding has been a part of Texas’ water management strategy since the 1950s, with projects covering 31 million acres across the state. But the modern era of weather modification is far more secretive and tech-driven. Rainmaker, with its drones and “sustainable cloud seeds,” markets itself as a steward of the environment. Yet its ties to Palantir—a company known for its surveillance and defense contracts—raise questions about who’s really pulling the strings.

Add to that the involvement of billionaires like Peter Thiel, whose Thiel Foundation awarded Rainmaker’s CEO a $100,000 fellowship in 2024. This isn’t just about drought relief—it’s about power, control, and the ability to shape the environment on a massive scale. The lack of oversight from agencies like the FAA and NOAA only deepens the mystery. Why are there no public records of electromagnetic systems operating during the Texas floods? Why do atmospheric anomalies, like spiraling radar returns, keep showing up in local reports?

A Call to Action

This isn’t about fearmongering—it’s about facing reality. The blue rain reported in Texas, the timing of Rainmaker’s cloud seeding, and the catastrophic floods that followed demand scrutiny. We’re not talking about “climate change” in the abstract sense anymore. We’re talking about climate control—a deliberate, technological intervention in the atmosphere that could have far-reaching consequences.To the companies, contractors, and bureaucrats behind these operations: you are on notice. The public is watching, and we’re not buying the “natural disaster” excuse anymore. To the residents of Texas and beyond: test the rain. Document the anomalies. Demand transparency. The skies are no longer sacred—they’re a battleground. And the rain falling on your skin might be carrying more than just water.

We’re not crazy. We’re awake. And we do not consent.

Stay aware, stay prepared, and keep looking up.

