0462795 – July 16, 1891 – Method Of Producing Rain-Fall

803180 – October 31, 1905 – Means for Producing High Potential Electrical Discharges

1103490 – August 6, 1913 – Rain-Maker

1225521 – September 4, 1915 – Protecting From Poisonous Gas In Warfare

1279823 – September 24, 1918 – Process and Apparatus for Causing Precipitation by Coalescence of Aqueous Particles Contained in the Atmosphere

1284982 – November 19, 1918 – Process and Apparatus for Procuring and Stimulating Rainfall

1338343 – April 27, 1920 – Process And Apparatus For The Production of Intense Artificial Clouds, Fogs, or Mists

1358084 – November 9, 1920 – Method of Producing Fog-Screens

1619183 – March 1, 1927 – Process of Producing Smoke Clouds From Moving Aircraft

1665267 – April 10, 1928 – Process of Producing Artificial Fogs

1892132 – December 27, 1932 – Atomizing Attachment For Airplane Engine Exhausts

1895765 – January 31, 1933 – Artificial Production of Fog

1928963 – October 3, 1933 – Electrical System And Method

1957075 – May 1, 1934 – Airplane Spray Equipment

1993316 – March 5, 1935 – Apparatus for and Method of Producing Oil Fog

2052626 – September 1, 1936 – Method of Dispelling Fog

2097581 – November 2, 1937 – Electric Stream Generator – Referenced in 3990987

2173756 – September 19, 1939 – Process of Producing Fog or Mist by Partial and Flameless Combustion

2352677 – July 4, 1944 – Artificial Fog Production

2476171 – July 18, 1945 – Smoke Screen Generator

2409201 – October 15, 1946 – Smoke Producing Mixture

2480967 – September 6, 1949 – Aerial Discharge Device

2527230 – October 24, 1950 – Method of Crystal Formation and Precipitation

2527231 – October 24, 1950 – Method of Generating Silver Iodide Smoke

2550324 – April 24, 1951 – Process For Controlling Weather

2582678 – June 15, 1952 – Material Disseminating Apparatus For Airplanes

2611992 – September 30, 1952 – Engine Exhaust Operated Fluent Material Distributor

2614083 – October 14, 1952 – Metal Chloride Screening Smoke Mixture

2633455 – March 31, 1953 – Smoke Generator

2688069 – August 31, 1954 – Steam Generator – Referenced in 3990987

2721495 – October 25, 1955 – Method And Apparatus For Detecting Minute Crystal Forming Particles Suspended in a Gaseous Atmosphere

2730402 – January 10, 1956 – Controllable Dispersal Device

2903188 – April 2, 1956 – Control of Tropical Cyclone Formation

2756097 – July 24, 1956 – Process for Weather Control

2801322 – July 30, 1957 – Decomposition Chamber for Monopropellant Fuel – Referenced in 3990987

2835530 – May 20, 1958 – Process for the Condensation of Atmospheric Humidity and Dissolution of Fog

2871344 – January 27, 1959 – Long Distance Communication System

2881335 – April 7, 1959 – Generation of Electrical Fields

2908442 – October 13, 1959 – Method For Dispersing Natural Atmospheric Fogs And Clouds

2962450 – November 29, 1960 – Fog Dispelling Composition

2963975 – December 13, 1960 – Cloud Seeding Carbon Dioxide Bullet

3019989 – February 6, 1962 – Atmospheric Space Charge Modification

2986360 – May 30, 1962 – Aerial Insecticide Dusting Device

3046168 – July 24, 1962 – Chemically Produced Colored Smokes

3056556 – October 2, 1962 – Method of Artificially Influencing the Weather

3126155 – March 24, 1964 – Silver Iodide Cloud Seeding Generator

3127107 – March 31, 1964 – Generation of Ice-Nucleating Crystals

3131131 – April 28, 1964 – Electrostatic Mixing in Microbial Conversions

3140207 – July 7, 1964 – Pyrotechnic Composition

3174150 – March 16, 1965 – Self-Focusing Antenna System

3234357 – February 8, 1966 – Electrically Heated Smoke Producing Device

3274035 – September 20, 1966 – Metallic Composition For Production of Hydroscopic Smoke

3284005 – November 8,1966 – Weather Control by Artificial Means

3300721 – January 24, 1967 – Means For Communication Through a Layer of Ionized Gases

3313487 – April 11, 1967 – Cloud Seeding Apparatus

3338476 – August 29, 1967 – Heating Device For Use With Aerosol Containers

3375148 – March 26, 1968 – Pyrotechnics Comprising Silver Iodate, Ammonium Nitrate, Nitrocellulose and Nitrate Esters

3378201 – April 16, 1968 – Method for Precipitating Atmospheric Water Masses

3410489 – November 12, 1968 – Automatically Adjustable Airfoil Spray System With Pump

3418184 – December 24, 1968 – Smoke Producing Propellant

3429507 – February 25, 1969 – Rainmaker

3432208 – November 7, 1967 – Fluidized Particle Dispenser

3441214 – April 29, 1969 – Method And Apparatus For Seeding Clouds

3445844 – May 20, 1969 – Trapped Electromagnetic Radiation Communications System

3456880 – July 22, 1969 – Method Of Producing Precipitation From The Atmosphere

3518670 – June 30, 1970 – Artificial Ion Cloud

3517512 – June 30, 1970 – Apparatus for Suppressing Contrails

3534906 – October 20, 1970 – Control of Atmospheric Particles

3545677 – December 8, 1970 – Method of Cloud Seeding

3564253 – February 16, 1971 – System And Method For Irradiation Of Planet Surface Areas

3587966 – June 28, 1971 – Freezing Nucleation

3595477 – July 27, 1971 – Fog Dispersing Method and Compositions

3601312 – August 24, 1971 – Methods of Increasing The Likelihood oF Precipitation By The Artificial Introduction Of Sea Water Vapor Into The Atmosphere Winward Of An Air Lift Region

3608810 – September 28, 1971 – Methods of Treating Atmospheric Conditions

3608820– September 20, 1971 – Treatment of Atmospheric Conditions by Intermittent Dispensing of Materials Therein

3613992 – October 19, 1971 – Weather Modification Method

3630950 – December 28, 1971 – Combustible Compositions For Generating Aerosols, Particularly Suitable For Cloud Modification And Weather Control And Aerosolization Process

USRE29142 – May 22, 1973 – Combustible compositions for generating aerosols, particularly suitable for cloud modification and weather control and aerosolization process

3659785 – December 8, 1971 – Weather Modification Utilizing Microencapsulated Material

3666176 – March 3, 1972 – Solar Temperature Inversion Device

3677840 – July 18, 1972 – Pyrotechnics Comprising Oxide of Silver For Weather Modification Use

3690552 – September 12, 1972 – Fog Dispersal

3722183 – March 27, 1973 – Device For Clearing Impurities From The Atmosphere

3748278 – July 24, 1973 – Process and Agents Having an Influence on the Weather

3751913 – August 14, 1973 – Barium Release System

3769107 – October 30, 1973 – Pyrotechnic Composition For Generating Lead Based Smoke

3784099 – January 8, 1974 – Air Pollution Control Method

3785557 – January 15, 1974 – Cloud Seeding System

3788543 – January 29, 1974 – Uniform Size Particle Generator

3795626 – March 5, 1974 – Weather Modification Process

3802971 – April 9, 1974 – Pyrotechnic Formulations for Weather Modification Comprising a Mixture of Iodates

3808595 – April 30, 1974 – Chaff Dispensing System

3813875 – June 4, 1974 – Rocket Having Barium Release System to Create Ion Clouds In The Upper Atmosphere

3835059 – September 10, 1974 – Methods of Generating Ice Nuclei Smoke Particles For Weather Modification And Apparatus Therefore

3835293 – September 10, 1974 – Electrical Heating Apparatus For Generating Super Heated Vapors

3858805 – January 7, 1975 – Ice Nucleation by Micas

3877642 – April 15, 1975 – Freezing Nucleant

3882393 – May 6, 1975 – Communications System Utilizing Modulation of The Characteristic Polarization of The Ionosphere

3887580 – June 3, 1975 – Method of Crystallization of Water in Supercooled Clouds and Fogs and Reagent Useful in Said Method

3896993 – July 29, 1975 – Process For Local Modification of Fog And Clouds For Triggering Their Precipitation And For Hindering The Development of Hail Producing Clouds

3899129 – August 12, 1975 – Apparatus for generating ice nuclei smoke particles for weather modification

3899144 – August 12, 1975 – Powder contrail generation

3915379 – October 28, 1975 – Method of Controlling Weather

3940059 – February 24, 1976 – Method For Fog Dispersion

3940060 – February 24, 1976 – Vortex Ring Generator

3990987 – November 9, 1976 – Smoke generator

3992628 – November 16, 1976 – Countermeasure system for laser radiation

3994437 – November 30, 1976 – Broadcast dissemination of trace quantities of biologically active chemicals

4042196 – August 16, 1977 – Method and apparatus for triggering a substantial change in earth characteristics and measuring earth changes

RE29,142 – February 22, 1977 – Combustible compositions for generating aerosols, particularly suitable for cloud modification and weather control and aerosolization process

4009828 – March 1 1977 – Organic Nucleating Agent for both Warm and Cold Clouds

4035726 – July 12, 1977 – Method of controlling and/or improving high-latitude and other communications or radio wave surveillance systems by partial control of radio wave et al

4096005 – June 20, 1978 – Pyrotechnic Cloud Seeding Composition

4129252 – December 12, 1978 – Method and apparatus for production of seeding materials

4141274 – February 27, 1979 – Weather modification automatic cartridge dispenser

4167008 – September 4, 1979 – Fluid bed chaff dispenser

4347284 – August 31, 1982 – White cover sheet material capable of reflecting ultraviolet rays

4362271 – December 7, 1982 – Procedure for the artificial modification of atmospheric precipitation as well as compounds with a dimethyl sulfoxide base for use in carrying out said procedure

4373391 – February 15, 1983 – Relative Humidity Sensitive Material

4396152 – August 2, 1983 – Aerosol Dispenser System

4402480 – September 6, 1983 – Atmosphere modification satellite

4412654 – November 1, 1983 – Laminar microjet atomizer and method of aerial spraying of liquids

4415265 – November 15, 1983 – Method and apparatus for aerosol particle absorption spectroscopy

4470544 – September 11, 1984 – Method of and Means for weather modification

4475927 – October 9, 1984 – Bipolar Fog Abatement System

4600147 – July 15, 1986 – Liquid propane generator for cloud seeding apparatus

4633714 – January 6, 1987 – Aerosol particle charge and size analyzer

4643355 – February 17, 1987 – Method and apparatus for modification of climatic conditions

4653690 – March 31, 1987 – Method of producing cumulus clouds

4684063 – August 4, 1987 – Particulates generation and removal

4686605 – August 11, 1987 – HAARP Patent / EASTLUND PATENT – Method and apparatus for altering a region in the earth’s atmosphere, ionosphere, and/or magnetosphere

4704942 – November 10, 1987 – Charged Aerosol

4712155 – December 8, 1987 – Method and apparatus for creating an artificial electron cyclotron heating region of plasma

4742958 – May 10, 1988 – Method for Making Artificial Snow

4744919 – May 17, 1988 – Method of dispersing particulate aerosol tracer

4766725 – August 30, 1988 – Method of suppressing formation of contrails and solution therefor

4829838 – May 16, 1989 – Method and apparatus for the measurement of the size of particles entrained in a gas

4836086 – June 6, 1989 – Apparatus and method for the mixing and diffusion of warm and cold air for dissolving fog

4873928 – October 17, 1989 – Nuclear-sized explosions without radiation

4948257 – August 14, 1990 – Laser optical measuring device and method for stabilizing fringe pattern spacing

1338343– August 14, 1990 – Process and Apparatus for the production of intense artificial Fog

4999637 – March 12, 1991 – Creation of artificial ionization clouds above the earth

5003186 – March 26, 1991 – Stratospheric Welsbach seeding for reduction of global warming

5005355 – April 9, 1991 – Method of suppressing formation of contrails and solution therefor

5038664 – August 13, 1991 – Method for producing a shell of relativistic particles at an altitude above the earths surface

5041760 – August 20, 1991 – Method and apparatus for generating and utilizing a compound plasma configuration

5041834 – August 20, 1991 – Artificial ionospheric mirror composed of a plasma layer which can be tilted

5056357 – October 15, 1991- Acoustic method for measuring properties of a mobile medium

5059909 – October 22, 1991 – Determination of particle size and electrical charge

5104069 – April 14, 1992 – Apparatus and method for ejecting matter from an aircraft

5110502 – May 5, 1992 – Method of suppressing formation of contrails and solution therefor

5156802 – October 20, 1992 – Inspection of fuel particles with acoustics

5174498 – December 29, 1992 – Cloud Seeding

5148173 – September 15, 1992 – Millimeter wave screening cloud and method

5242820 – September 7, 1993 – Army Mycoplasma Patent Patent

5245290 – September 14, 1993 – Device for determining the size and charge of colloidal particles by measuring electroacoustic effect

5286979 – February 15, 1994 – Process for absorbing ultraviolet radiation using dispersed melanin

5296910 – March 22, 1994 – Method and apparatus for particle analysis

5327222 – July 5, 1994 – Displacement information detecting apparatus

5357865 – October 25, 1994 – Method of cloud seeding

5360162 – November 1, 1994 – Method and composition for precipitation of atmospheric water

5383024 – January 17, 1995 – Optical wet steam monitor

5425413 – June 20, 1995 – Method to hinder the formation and to break-up overhead atmospheric inversions, enhance ground level air circulation and improve urban air quality

5434667 – July 18, 1995 – Characterization of particles by modulated dynamic light scattering

5436039 – July 25, 1995 – Artificial Snow in an Aggregate Form of Snow Granules

5441200 – August 15, 1995 – Tropical cyclone disruption

5492274 – February 20, 1996 – Method of and Means for Weather Modification

5546183 – August, 13, 1996 – LIDAR Droplet Size Monitor for In-Flight Measurement of Aircraft Engine Exhaust Contrails, Droplets and Aerosols

5556029 – September 17, 1996 – Method of hydrometeor dissipation (clouds)

5628455 – May 13, 1997 – Method and apparatus for modification of supercooled fog

5631414 – May 20, 1997 – Method and device for remote diagnostics of ocean-atmosphere system state

5639441 – June 17, 1997 – Methods for fine particle formation

5762298 – June 9, 1998 – Use of artificial satellites in earth orbits adaptively to modify the effect that solar radiation would otherwise have on earth’s weather

5800481 – September 1, 1998 – Thermal excitation of sensory resonances

5912396 – June 15, 1999 – System and method for remediation of selected atmospheric conditions

5922976 – July 13, 1999 – Method of measuring aerosol particles using automated mobility-classified aerosol detector

5949001 – September 7, 1999 – Method for aerodynamic particle size analysis

5984239 – November 16, 1999 – Weather modification by artificial satellites

6025402 – February 15, 2000 – Chemical composition for effectuating a reduction of visibility obscuration, and a detoxifixation of fumes and chemical fogs in spaces of fire origin

6030506 – February 29, 2000 – Preparation of independently generated highly reactive chemical species

6034073 – March 7, 2000 – Solvent detergent emulsions having antiviral activity

6045089 – April 4, 2000 – Solar-powered airplane

6056203 – May 2, 2000 – Method and apparatus for modifying supercooled clouds

6315213B1 – June 21, 2000 – Method of modifying weather

6110590 – August 29, 2000 – Synthetically spun silk nanofibers and a process for making the same

6263744 – July 24, 2001 – Automated mobility-classified-aerosol detector

6281972 – August 28, 2001 – Method and apparatus for measuring particle-size distribution

20030085296 – November 2, 2001 – Hurricane and tornado control device

6315213 – November 13, 2001 – Method of modifying weather

2002009338 – January 24, 2002 – Influencing Weather Patterns by way of Altering Surface or Subsurface Ocean Water Temperatures

20020008155 – January 24, 2002 – Method and System for Hurricane Control

6382526 – May 7, 2002 – Process and apparatus for the production of nanofibers

6408704 – June 25, 2002 – Aerodynamic particle size analysis method and apparatus

6412416 – July 2, 2002 – Propellant-based aerosol generation devices and method

6520425 – February 18, 2003 – Process and apparatus for the production of nanofibers

6539812 – April 1, 2003 – System for measuring the flow-rate of a gas by means of ultrasound

6553849 – April 29, 2003 – Electrodynamic particle size analyzer

6569393 – May 27, 2003 – Method And Device For Cleaning The Atmosphere

20040060994 – April 1, 2004 – Method for Influencing Atmospheric Formations

20040074980 – April 22, 2004 – Method and Device for Generating a Liquid Mist

0056705 A1 – March 17, 2005 – Weather Modification by Royal Rainmaking Technology

6890497 – May 10, 2005 – Method For Extracting And Sequestering Carbon Dioxide

2446250 – January 4, 2007 – A dust or particle-based solar shield to counteract global warming

20070056436 – March 15, 2007 – Challenger to Natural Twisters, Technology

2007033448 – March 29, 2007 – Production of Localized Artificial Rains in Polar Stratospheric Clouds, to Promote a Rain Wash in the CIO Gas, Reduce the Destruction of the Ozone Layer and a Replacement Process in situ of the Stratospheric Ozone

20070114298 – May 24, 2007 – Hurricane Abatement Method and System

20070158449 – July 12, 2007- Tropical Hurricane Control System

20070215946 – September 20, 2007 – Broadband Communications System via Reflection from Artificial Ionized Plasma Patterns in the Atmosphere

7965488 – November 9, 2007 – Methods Of Removing Aerosols From The Atmosphere

8048309 – August 28, 2008 – Seawater-Based Carbon Dioxide Disposal

20080203328 – August 28, 2008 – Outer Space Sun Screen for Reducing Global Warming

20100072297 – September 24, 2008 – Method for controlling hurricanes

7434524 – October 14, 2008 – Machine to Get Rid of Hurricanes

8012453 – October 27, 2008 – Carbon Sequestration And Production Of Hydrogen And Hydride

20090008468 – January 8, 2009 – How to Tame Hurricanes and Typhoons with Available Technology

7520237 – April 21, 2009 – Hurricane Prevention System and Method

20090255999 – October 15, 2009 – Production or Distribution of Radiative Forcing Elements

20090290761 – November 26, 2009 – Upper Troposphere and Lower Stratosphere Wind Direction, Speed, and Turbidity Monitoring using Digital Imaging and Motion Tracking

7645326 – January 12, 2010 – RFID environmental manipulation

7655193 – February 2, 2010 – Apparatus For Extracting And Sequestering Carbon Dioxide

20100074390 – March 25, 2010 – Method for Weather Modification and Vapor Generator for Weather Modification

20100127224 – May 27, 2010 – Atmospheric Injection of Reflective Aerosol for Mitigating Global Warming

7748662 – July 6, 2010 – Aerial Delivery System

20100170958 – July 8, 2010 – Hurricane Mitigation by Combined Seeding with Condensation and Freezing Nuclei

20100252648 – October 7, 2010 – Climate Processor

20100264230 – October 21, 2010 – Severe Storm / Hurricane Modification Method and Apparatus

20100282914 – November 11, 2010 – Enhanced Aerial Delivery System

20110005422 – January 13, 2011 – Method and Apparatus for Cooling a Planet

20110049257 – March 3, 2011 – Method and Apparatus for Local Modification of Atmosphere

20110101124 – May 5, 2011- Hurricane Abatement System and Method

2011073650 – June 23, 2011 – Atmospheric Delivery System

20110168797 – July 14, 2011 – Method of Weakening a Hurricane

20110174892 – July 21, 2011 – Apparatus and Related Methods for Weather Modification by Electrical Processes in the Atmosphere

20110198407 – August 18, 2011 – Method and Apparatus to Break Up or Annihilate Typhoons, Tornadoes, Cyclones or Hurricanes

20110204159 – August 25, 2011 – Weather Management Using Space-Based Power System

20110284649 – November 24, 2011 – Apparatus and Method for the Mitigation of Rotating Wind Storms

8079545 – December 20, 2011 – Ground based Manipulation and Control of Aerial Vehicle during nonflying operations

20120024971 – February 2, 2012 – Methods for Environmental Modification with Climate Control Materials and Coverings

8262314 – September 11, 2012 – Method for Decreasing the Intensity and Frequency of Tropical Storms or Hurricanes

0117003 – October 5, 2012 – Geoengineering Method Of Business Using Carbon Counterbalance Credits

20120267444 – October 25, 2012- Artificial Freezing Apparatus and Freezing Method Therefor

20120286096 – November 15, 2012 – Aerial Delivery Devices, Systems and Methods

20130008365 – January 10, 2013 – System and Method for Decreasing the Intensity and Frequency of Tropical Storms or Hurricanes

20130015260 – January 17, 2013 – Concept and Model for Utilizing High-Frequency or Radar or Microwave Producing or Emitting Devices to Produce, Effect, Create or Induce Lightning or Lightspeed or Visible to Naked Eye Electromagnetic Pulse or Pulses, Acoustic or Ultrasonic Shockwaves or Booms in the Air, Space, Enclosed, or Upon any Object or Mass, to be Used Solely or as Part of a System, Platform or Device Including Weaponry and Weather Modification

8373962 – February 12, 2013 – Charged seed cloud as a method for increasing particle collisions and for scavenging airborne biological agents and other contaminants

20130038063 – February 14, 2013 – Apparatus and Method for Inhibiting the Formation of Tropical Cyclones

201300043322 – February 21, 2013 – Processes and Apparatus for Reducing the Intensity of Tropical Cyclones

8402736 – March 26, 2013 – Method and Apparatus for Suppressing Aeroengine Contrails

8439278 – May 14, 2013 – Apparatus for Producing a Mass of Water Vapor, Apparatus for Producing, Moving, and Climbing a Mass of Water Vapor, and Method of Causing Artificial Stimulation of Rain

20130175352 – July 11, 2013 – Method to Influence the Direction of Travel of Hurricanes

20130186127 – July 25, 2013 – Ice Floater for Facilitating Ice-Freezing on Water Surface

20130206912 – August 15, 2013 – Moisture Dispersion

20140055876 – February 27, 2014 – Method for Controlling Land Surface Temperature using Stratospheric Airships and Reflector

20140131471 – May 15, 2014 – Apparatus to Channel Large Air Masses for Climate Modification

20140145002 – May 29, 2014 – System for Facilitating Cloud Formation and Cloud Precipitation

20140224894 – August 14, 2014 – Technique to Mitigate Storms using Arrays of Wind Turbines

8825241 – September 2, 2014 – Autonomous Wave-Powered substance Distribution Vessels for Fertilizing Plankton, Feeding Fish, and Sequestering Carbon from the Atmosphere

8944363 – February 3, 2015 – Production or Distribution of Radiative Forcing Agents

20150077737 – March 19 2015 – System and Methods for Monitoring an Environment

9002660 – April 7, 2015 – Device and Method for Determining and Indicating Climate-Relevant Effects of a Contrail Produced by an Airplane

20150230415 – August 20, 2015 – Methods for Decreasing Local Temperature using High Albedo Materials

20150337224 – November 26, 2015 – Microwave Acceleration of Carbon Gasification Reactions

9311539 – April 12, 2016 – Aircraft Contrail Detection

9429348 – August 30, 2016 – Method and Device for Producing Snow

9491911 – November 15, 2016 – Method for Modifying Environmental Conditions with Ring Comprised of Magnetic Material

9589473 – March 7, 2017 – Method and System for Automatically Displaying Flight Path, Seeding Path, and Weather Data

9715039 – July 25, 2017 – Apparatus and System for Smart Seeding within Cloud Formations

20170217587 – August 3, 2017 – Vehicles and Systems for Weather Modification

20170303479 – October 26, 2017 – Warm Cloud Catalyst, Preparation Method Therefor and Application Thereof

20180006422 – January 4, 2018 – Methods for Disrupting Hurricane Activity

20180006421 – January 4, 2018 – Methods for Disrupting Tornadic Activity

9924640 – March 27, 2018 – Modifying Sunlight Scatter in the Upper Atmosphere

20180217119 – August 2, 2018 – Process and Method for the Enhancement of Sequestering Atmospheric Carbon through Ocean Iron Fertilization, and Method for Calculating net Carbon Capture from said Process and Method

10189753 – January 29, 2019 – Fog-Generating Device Comprising a Reagent and Ignition Means

2019203461 – June 6, 2019 – Airships for Weather Manipulation

10314249 – June 11, 2019 – Systems and Methods of Inducing Rainfall

10375900 – August 13, 2019 – Rain Induced by Supercontinuum Laser Beams

10433408 – October 1, 2019 – Methods for Affecting Spinning Atmospheric Phenomena

10435165 – October 8, 2019 – Aircraft Electrically-Assisted Propulsion Control System

20190364748 – December 5, 2019 – Method and System for Expressing Airborne Cloud Seeding Line Considering Cloud Water

20200187430 – June 18, 2020 – Helical Artificial Generator of Tornado, Hurricane, Yellow Dust, and Typhoon

20200196539 – June 25, 2020 – Device for Seeding a Cloud Cell

10701871 – July 7, 2020 – Systems for Maintaining and/or Decreasing Water Temperature using High Albedo Materials

20200233115 – July 23, 2020 – Method and System for Determining Cloud Seeding Potential

WO2020148644A1 – July 23, 2020 – 3d Reduced Graphene Oxide/Sio 2 Composite for Ice Nucleation

20200261939 – August 20, 2020 – Apparatus for Generating and Optically Characterizing an Aerosol

2020101897 – September 9, 2020 – Artificial Rainmaking by High Power Laser Initiation Endothermic Reactions through Drone Aircraft Remote Control System

20200288650 – September 17, 2020 – Technology and Technique to Prevent, Diminish or Interfere with the Formation of Hurricanes on Earth from one or more Platforms in Space

20200288651 – September 17, 2020 – Methods for Cooling Water Temperature using High Albedo Materials

20200315104 – October 8, 2020 – Propagating Sound Through Bodies of Water, to Generate and Direct Wind, for the Purpose of Moderating and Affecting Weather Patterns

20200386970 – December 10, 2020 – Aerostatically Stabilized Atmospheric Reflector to Reduce Solar Irradiance

10888051 – January 12, 2021 – Intelligent Systems for Weather Modification Programs

20210037719 – February 11, 2021 – Planetary Weather Modification System

10941705 – March 9, 2021 – Hanson-Haber Aircraft Engine for the Production of Stratospheric Compounds and for the Creation of Atmospheric Reflectivity of Solar Radiation in the 555nm Range and to Increase Jet Engine Thrust and Fuel Economy through the Combustion of Ammonia and Ammonia By-Products

2021063943 – April 8, 2021 – Bacterial Preparations for Ice Nucleation

20210153442 – May 27, 2021 – Systems and Methods for Rain Cloud Initiation

20210163157 – June 3, 2021 – Artificial Ring, Solenoid System to Terraform

20210235638 – August 5, 2021 – Weather Management of Cyclonic Events

2021152336 – August 8, 2021 – Method of Cloud Seeding using Natural Ice Nucleating Agents

20210285851 – September 16, 2021- System for Sampling and Analyzing Contrails Generated by an Aircraft

20210289720 – September 23, 2021 – Systems and Methods for Producing Rain Clouds

2021105881 – October 21, 2021 – Process for Generating Marine Clouds and Ocean Microbubbles

20210329922 – October 28, 2021 – Compositions and Methods for Enhanced CO2 Capture and Storage

20210329852 – October 28, 2021 – Method for Preventing a Formation of, and/or for Dispersing, a Tropical Cyclone, and Arrangement Therefor

20210352856 – November 18, 2021 – Aerial Electrostatic System for Weather Modification

2021107294 – December 9, 2021 – Wind Turbines for Marine Cloud Brightening Dispersion

2022003028 – January 6, 2022 – Apparatus for Precipitation of Atmospheric Water

23220065599 – March 3, 2022 – Rocket for Artificial Rainfall using Ejection Hygroscopic Flare

11274534 – March 15, 2022 – Artificial rain to support water flooding in remote oil fields

20220113450 – April 14, 2022 – Calculation Method of Total Artificial Precipitation in Seeding Area Compared to Non-Seeding Area

2022094269 – May 5, 2022 – Reflective Hollow SRM Material and Methods

3994976 – May 11, 2022 – Apparatus for Electro-Spray Cloud Seeding

11330768 – May 17, 2022 – Systems and Methods for Producing Rain Clouds

20220268505 – August 25, 2022 – Method and Apparatus for Making Falling Snow

2022186970 – September 9, 2022 – Method of Geoengineering to Reduce Solar Radiation

20220355925 – November 10, 2022 – Aeronautical Car and Associated Features

20220357482 – November 10, 2022 – Method and System of Analyzing Ingredients of Artificial Rainfall for Verification of Cloud Seeding Effect

20230050373 – February 16, 2023 – Electromagnetic System to Modify Weather

20230075132 – March 9, 2023 – System for Moderating Energy Absorption at the Earth’s Surface with a Programmable Forcing Network of Climate Control Panels

20230117390 – April 20, 2023 – System and Method for Proactive and Reversible Mitigation of Storm/Hurricane/Typhoon/Cyclone

20230126982 – April 27, 2023 – Method for Analyzing Effect of Hygroscopic Seeding Material Sprayed on Ground Aerosol Concentration Through Airborne Cloud Seeding Experiment

20230141493 – May 11, 2023 – Device for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle to Deploy a Rainfall Catalytic Bomb

20230149876 – May 18, 2023 – Coated Chloride Salt Particles and Methods of Making and Using the Same

Patent list compiled by GEOENGINEERING WATCH