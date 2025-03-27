United States Patent and Trademark Office
0462795 – July 16, 1891 – Method Of Producing Rain-Fall
803180 – October 31, 1905 – Means for Producing High Potential Electrical Discharges
1103490 – August 6, 1913 – Rain-Maker
1225521 – September 4, 1915 – Protecting From Poisonous Gas In Warfare
1279823 – September 24, 1918 – Process and Apparatus for Causing Precipitation by Coalescence of Aqueous Particles Contained in the Atmosphere
1284982 – November 19, 1918 – Process and Apparatus for Procuring and Stimulating Rainfall
1338343 – April 27, 1920 – Process And Apparatus For The Production of Intense Artificial Clouds, Fogs, or Mists
1358084 – November 9, 1920 – Method of Producing Fog-Screens
1619183 – March 1, 1927 – Process of Producing Smoke Clouds From Moving Aircraft
1665267 – April 10, 1928 – Process of Producing Artificial Fogs
1892132 – December 27, 1932 – Atomizing Attachment For Airplane Engine Exhausts
1895765 – January 31, 1933 – Artificial Production of Fog
1928963 – October 3, 1933 – Electrical System And Method
1957075 – May 1, 1934 – Airplane Spray Equipment
1993316 – March 5, 1935 – Apparatus for and Method of Producing Oil Fog
2052626 – September 1, 1936 – Method of Dispelling Fog
2097581 – November 2, 1937 – Electric Stream Generator – Referenced in 3990987
2173756 – September 19, 1939 – Process of Producing Fog or Mist by Partial and Flameless Combustion
2352677 – July 4, 1944 – Artificial Fog Production
2476171 – July 18, 1945 – Smoke Screen Generator
2409201 – October 15, 1946 – Smoke Producing Mixture
2480967 – September 6, 1949 – Aerial Discharge Device
2527230 – October 24, 1950 – Method of Crystal Formation and Precipitation
2527231 – October 24, 1950 – Method of Generating Silver Iodide Smoke
2550324 – April 24, 1951 – Process For Controlling Weather
2582678 – June 15, 1952 – Material Disseminating Apparatus For Airplanes
2611992 – September 30, 1952 – Engine Exhaust Operated Fluent Material Distributor
2614083 – October 14, 1952 – Metal Chloride Screening Smoke Mixture
2633455 – March 31, 1953 – Smoke Generator
2688069 – August 31, 1954 – Steam Generator – Referenced in 3990987
2721495 – October 25, 1955 – Method And Apparatus For Detecting Minute Crystal Forming Particles Suspended in a Gaseous Atmosphere
2730402 – January 10, 1956 – Controllable Dispersal Device
2903188 – April 2, 1956 – Control of Tropical Cyclone Formation
2756097 – July 24, 1956 – Process for Weather Control
2801322 – July 30, 1957 – Decomposition Chamber for Monopropellant Fuel – Referenced in 3990987
2835530 – May 20, 1958 – Process for the Condensation of Atmospheric Humidity and Dissolution of Fog
2871344 – January 27, 1959 – Long Distance Communication System
2881335 – April 7, 1959 – Generation of Electrical Fields
2908442 – October 13, 1959 – Method For Dispersing Natural Atmospheric Fogs And Clouds
2962450 – November 29, 1960 – Fog Dispelling Composition
2963975 – December 13, 1960 – Cloud Seeding Carbon Dioxide Bullet
3019989 – February 6, 1962 – Atmospheric Space Charge Modification
2986360 – May 30, 1962 – Aerial Insecticide Dusting Device
3046168 – July 24, 1962 – Chemically Produced Colored Smokes
3056556 – October 2, 1962 – Method of Artificially Influencing the Weather
3126155 – March 24, 1964 – Silver Iodide Cloud Seeding Generator
3127107 – March 31, 1964 – Generation of Ice-Nucleating Crystals
3131131 – April 28, 1964 – Electrostatic Mixing in Microbial Conversions
3140207 – July 7, 1964 – Pyrotechnic Composition
3174150 – March 16, 1965 – Self-Focusing Antenna System
3234357 – February 8, 1966 – Electrically Heated Smoke Producing Device
3274035 – September 20, 1966 – Metallic Composition For Production of Hydroscopic Smoke
3284005 – November 8,1966 – Weather Control by Artificial Means
3300721 – January 24, 1967 – Means For Communication Through a Layer of Ionized Gases
3313487 – April 11, 1967 – Cloud Seeding Apparatus
3338476 – August 29, 1967 – Heating Device For Use With Aerosol Containers
3375148 – March 26, 1968 – Pyrotechnics Comprising Silver Iodate, Ammonium Nitrate, Nitrocellulose and Nitrate Esters
3378201 – April 16, 1968 – Method for Precipitating Atmospheric Water Masses
3410489 – November 12, 1968 – Automatically Adjustable Airfoil Spray System With Pump
3418184 – December 24, 1968 – Smoke Producing Propellant
3429507 – February 25, 1969 – Rainmaker
3432208 – November 7, 1967 – Fluidized Particle Dispenser
3441214 – April 29, 1969 – Method And Apparatus For Seeding Clouds
3445844 – May 20, 1969 – Trapped Electromagnetic Radiation Communications System
3456880 – July 22, 1969 – Method Of Producing Precipitation From The Atmosphere
3518670 – June 30, 1970 – Artificial Ion Cloud
3517512 – June 30, 1970 – Apparatus for Suppressing Contrails
3534906 – October 20, 1970 – Control of Atmospheric Particles
3545677 – December 8, 1970 – Method of Cloud Seeding
3564253 – February 16, 1971 – System And Method For Irradiation Of Planet Surface Areas
3587966 – June 28, 1971 – Freezing Nucleation
3595477 – July 27, 1971 – Fog Dispersing Method and Compositions
3601312 – August 24, 1971 – Methods of Increasing The Likelihood oF Precipitation By The Artificial Introduction Of Sea Water Vapor Into The Atmosphere Winward Of An Air Lift Region
3608810 – September 28, 1971 – Methods of Treating Atmospheric Conditions
3608820– September 20, 1971 – Treatment of Atmospheric Conditions by Intermittent Dispensing of Materials Therein
3613992 – October 19, 1971 – Weather Modification Method
3630950 – December 28, 1971 – Combustible Compositions For Generating Aerosols, Particularly Suitable For Cloud Modification And Weather Control And Aerosolization Process
USRE29142 – May 22, 1973 – Combustible compositions for generating aerosols, particularly suitable for cloud modification and weather control and aerosolization process
3659785 – December 8, 1971 – Weather Modification Utilizing Microencapsulated Material
3666176 – March 3, 1972 – Solar Temperature Inversion Device
3677840 – July 18, 1972 – Pyrotechnics Comprising Oxide of Silver For Weather Modification Use
3690552 – September 12, 1972 – Fog Dispersal
3722183 – March 27, 1973 – Device For Clearing Impurities From The Atmosphere
3748278 – July 24, 1973 – Process and Agents Having an Influence on the Weather
3751913 – August 14, 1973 – Barium Release System
3769107 – October 30, 1973 – Pyrotechnic Composition For Generating Lead Based Smoke
3784099 – January 8, 1974 – Air Pollution Control Method
3785557 – January 15, 1974 – Cloud Seeding System
3788543 – January 29, 1974 – Uniform Size Particle Generator
3795626 – March 5, 1974 – Weather Modification Process
3802971 – April 9, 1974 – Pyrotechnic Formulations for Weather Modification Comprising a Mixture of Iodates
3808595 – April 30, 1974 – Chaff Dispensing System
3813875 – June 4, 1974 – Rocket Having Barium Release System to Create Ion Clouds In The Upper Atmosphere
3835059 – September 10, 1974 – Methods of Generating Ice Nuclei Smoke Particles For Weather Modification And Apparatus Therefore
3835293 – September 10, 1974 – Electrical Heating Apparatus For Generating Super Heated Vapors
3858805 – January 7, 1975 – Ice Nucleation by Micas
3877642 – April 15, 1975 – Freezing Nucleant
3882393 – May 6, 1975 – Communications System Utilizing Modulation of The Characteristic Polarization of The Ionosphere
3887580 – June 3, 1975 – Method of Crystallization of Water in Supercooled Clouds and Fogs and Reagent Useful in Said Method
3896993 – July 29, 1975 – Process For Local Modification of Fog And Clouds For Triggering Their Precipitation And For Hindering The Development of Hail Producing Clouds
3899129 – August 12, 1975 – Apparatus for generating ice nuclei smoke particles for weather modification
3899144 – August 12, 1975 – Powder contrail generation
3915379 – October 28, 1975 – Method of Controlling Weather
3940059 – February 24, 1976 – Method For Fog Dispersion
3940060 – February 24, 1976 – Vortex Ring Generator
3990987 – November 9, 1976 – Smoke generator
3992628 – November 16, 1976 – Countermeasure system for laser radiation
3994437 – November 30, 1976 – Broadcast dissemination of trace quantities of biologically active chemicals
4042196 – August 16, 1977 – Method and apparatus for triggering a substantial change in earth characteristics and measuring earth changes
RE29,142 – February 22, 1977 – Combustible compositions for generating aerosols, particularly suitable for cloud modification and weather control and aerosolization process
4009828 – March 1 1977 – Organic Nucleating Agent for both Warm and Cold Clouds
4035726 – July 12, 1977 – Method of controlling and/or improving high-latitude and other communications or radio wave surveillance systems by partial control of radio wave et al
4096005 – June 20, 1978 – Pyrotechnic Cloud Seeding Composition
4129252 – December 12, 1978 – Method and apparatus for production of seeding materials
4141274 – February 27, 1979 – Weather modification automatic cartridge dispenser
4167008 – September 4, 1979 – Fluid bed chaff dispenser
4347284 – August 31, 1982 – White cover sheet material capable of reflecting ultraviolet rays
4362271 – December 7, 1982 – Procedure for the artificial modification of atmospheric precipitation as well as compounds with a dimethyl sulfoxide base for use in carrying out said procedure
4373391 – February 15, 1983 – Relative Humidity Sensitive Material
4396152 – August 2, 1983 – Aerosol Dispenser System
4402480 – September 6, 1983 – Atmosphere modification satellite
4412654 – November 1, 1983 – Laminar microjet atomizer and method of aerial spraying of liquids
4415265 – November 15, 1983 – Method and apparatus for aerosol particle absorption spectroscopy
4470544 – September 11, 1984 – Method of and Means for weather modification
4475927 – October 9, 1984 – Bipolar Fog Abatement System
4600147 – July 15, 1986 – Liquid propane generator for cloud seeding apparatus
4633714 – January 6, 1987 – Aerosol particle charge and size analyzer
4643355 – February 17, 1987 – Method and apparatus for modification of climatic conditions
4653690 – March 31, 1987 – Method of producing cumulus clouds
4684063 – August 4, 1987 – Particulates generation and removal
4686605 – August 11, 1987 – HAARP Patent / EASTLUND PATENT – Method and apparatus for altering a region in the earth’s atmosphere, ionosphere, and/or magnetosphere
4704942 – November 10, 1987 – Charged Aerosol
4712155 – December 8, 1987 – Method and apparatus for creating an artificial electron cyclotron heating region of plasma
4742958 – May 10, 1988 – Method for Making Artificial Snow
4744919 – May 17, 1988 – Method of dispersing particulate aerosol tracer
4766725 – August 30, 1988 – Method of suppressing formation of contrails and solution therefor
4829838 – May 16, 1989 – Method and apparatus for the measurement of the size of particles entrained in a gas
4836086 – June 6, 1989 – Apparatus and method for the mixing and diffusion of warm and cold air for dissolving fog
4873928 – October 17, 1989 – Nuclear-sized explosions without radiation
4948257 – August 14, 1990 – Laser optical measuring device and method for stabilizing fringe pattern spacing
1338343– August 14, 1990 – Process and Apparatus for the production of intense artificial Fog
4999637 – March 12, 1991 – Creation of artificial ionization clouds above the earth
5003186 – March 26, 1991 – Stratospheric Welsbach seeding for reduction of global warming
5005355 – April 9, 1991 – Method of suppressing formation of contrails and solution therefor
5038664 – August 13, 1991 – Method for producing a shell of relativistic particles at an altitude above the earths surface
5041760 – August 20, 1991 – Method and apparatus for generating and utilizing a compound plasma configuration
5041834 – August 20, 1991 – Artificial ionospheric mirror composed of a plasma layer which can be tilted
5056357 – October 15, 1991- Acoustic method for measuring properties of a mobile medium
5059909 – October 22, 1991 – Determination of particle size and electrical charge
5104069 – April 14, 1992 – Apparatus and method for ejecting matter from an aircraft
5110502 – May 5, 1992 – Method of suppressing formation of contrails and solution therefor
5156802 – October 20, 1992 – Inspection of fuel particles with acoustics
5174498 – December 29, 1992 – Cloud Seeding
5148173 – September 15, 1992 – Millimeter wave screening cloud and method
5242820 – September 7, 1993 – Army Mycoplasma Patent Patent
5245290 – September 14, 1993 – Device for determining the size and charge of colloidal particles by measuring electroacoustic effect
5286979 – February 15, 1994 – Process for absorbing ultraviolet radiation using dispersed melanin
5296910 – March 22, 1994 – Method and apparatus for particle analysis
5327222 – July 5, 1994 – Displacement information detecting apparatus
5357865 – October 25, 1994 – Method of cloud seeding
5360162 – November 1, 1994 – Method and composition for precipitation of atmospheric water
5383024 – January 17, 1995 – Optical wet steam monitor
5425413 – June 20, 1995 – Method to hinder the formation and to break-up overhead atmospheric inversions, enhance ground level air circulation and improve urban air quality
5434667 – July 18, 1995 – Characterization of particles by modulated dynamic light scattering
5436039 – July 25, 1995 – Artificial Snow in an Aggregate Form of Snow Granules
5441200 – August 15, 1995 – Tropical cyclone disruption
5492274 – February 20, 1996 – Method of and Means for Weather Modification
5546183 – August, 13, 1996 – LIDAR Droplet Size Monitor for In-Flight Measurement of Aircraft Engine Exhaust Contrails, Droplets and Aerosols
5556029 – September 17, 1996 – Method of hydrometeor dissipation (clouds)
5628455 – May 13, 1997 – Method and apparatus for modification of supercooled fog
5631414 – May 20, 1997 – Method and device for remote diagnostics of ocean-atmosphere system state
5639441 – June 17, 1997 – Methods for fine particle formation
5762298 – June 9, 1998 – Use of artificial satellites in earth orbits adaptively to modify the effect that solar radiation would otherwise have on earth’s weather
5800481 – September 1, 1998 – Thermal excitation of sensory resonances
5912396 – June 15, 1999 – System and method for remediation of selected atmospheric conditions
5922976 – July 13, 1999 – Method of measuring aerosol particles using automated mobility-classified aerosol detector
5949001 – September 7, 1999 – Method for aerodynamic particle size analysis
5984239 – November 16, 1999 – Weather modification by artificial satellites
6025402 – February 15, 2000 – Chemical composition for effectuating a reduction of visibility obscuration, and a detoxifixation of fumes and chemical fogs in spaces of fire origin
6030506 – February 29, 2000 – Preparation of independently generated highly reactive chemical species
6034073 – March 7, 2000 – Solvent detergent emulsions having antiviral activity
6045089 – April 4, 2000 – Solar-powered airplane
6056203 – May 2, 2000 – Method and apparatus for modifying supercooled clouds
6315213B1 – June 21, 2000 – Method of modifying weather
6110590 – August 29, 2000 – Synthetically spun silk nanofibers and a process for making the same
6263744 – July 24, 2001 – Automated mobility-classified-aerosol detector
6281972 – August 28, 2001 – Method and apparatus for measuring particle-size distribution
20030085296 – November 2, 2001 – Hurricane and tornado control device
6315213 – November 13, 2001 – Method of modifying weather
2002009338 – January 24, 2002 – Influencing Weather Patterns by way of Altering Surface or Subsurface Ocean Water Temperatures
20020008155 – January 24, 2002 – Method and System for Hurricane Control
6382526 – May 7, 2002 – Process and apparatus for the production of nanofibers
6408704 – June 25, 2002 – Aerodynamic particle size analysis method and apparatus
6412416 – July 2, 2002 – Propellant-based aerosol generation devices and method
6520425 – February 18, 2003 – Process and apparatus for the production of nanofibers
6539812 – April 1, 2003 – System for measuring the flow-rate of a gas by means of ultrasound
6553849 – April 29, 2003 – Electrodynamic particle size analyzer
6569393 – May 27, 2003 – Method And Device For Cleaning The Atmosphere
20040060994 – April 1, 2004 – Method for Influencing Atmospheric Formations
20040074980 – April 22, 2004 – Method and Device for Generating a Liquid Mist
0056705 A1 – March 17, 2005 – Weather Modification by Royal Rainmaking Technology
6890497 – May 10, 2005 – Method For Extracting And Sequestering Carbon Dioxide
2446250 – January 4, 2007 – A dust or particle-based solar shield to counteract global warming
20070056436 – March 15, 2007 – Challenger to Natural Twisters, Technology
2007033448 – March 29, 2007 – Production of Localized Artificial Rains in Polar Stratospheric Clouds, to Promote a Rain Wash in the CIO Gas, Reduce the Destruction of the Ozone Layer and a Replacement Process in situ of the Stratospheric Ozone
20070114298 – May 24, 2007 – Hurricane Abatement Method and System
20070158449 – July 12, 2007- Tropical Hurricane Control System
20070215946 – September 20, 2007 – Broadband Communications System via Reflection from Artificial Ionized Plasma Patterns in the Atmosphere
7965488 – November 9, 2007 – Methods Of Removing Aerosols From The Atmosphere
8048309 – August 28, 2008 – Seawater-Based Carbon Dioxide Disposal
20080203328 – August 28, 2008 – Outer Space Sun Screen for Reducing Global Warming
20100072297 – September 24, 2008 – Method for controlling hurricanes
7434524 – October 14, 2008 – Machine to Get Rid of Hurricanes
8012453 – October 27, 2008 – Carbon Sequestration And Production Of Hydrogen And Hydride
20090008468 – January 8, 2009 – How to Tame Hurricanes and Typhoons with Available Technology
7520237 – April 21, 2009 – Hurricane Prevention System and Method
20090255999 – October 15, 2009 – Production or Distribution of Radiative Forcing Elements
20090290761 – November 26, 2009 – Upper Troposphere and Lower Stratosphere Wind Direction, Speed, and Turbidity Monitoring using Digital Imaging and Motion Tracking
7645326 – January 12, 2010 – RFID environmental manipulation
7655193 – February 2, 2010 – Apparatus For Extracting And Sequestering Carbon Dioxide
20100074390 – March 25, 2010 – Method for Weather Modification and Vapor Generator for Weather Modification
20100127224 – May 27, 2010 – Atmospheric Injection of Reflective Aerosol for Mitigating Global Warming
7748662 – July 6, 2010 – Aerial Delivery System
20100170958 – July 8, 2010 – Hurricane Mitigation by Combined Seeding with Condensation and Freezing Nuclei
20100252648 – October 7, 2010 – Climate Processor
20100264230 – October 21, 2010 – Severe Storm / Hurricane Modification Method and Apparatus
20100282914 – November 11, 2010 – Enhanced Aerial Delivery System
20110005422 – January 13, 2011 – Method and Apparatus for Cooling a Planet
20110049257 – March 3, 2011 – Method and Apparatus for Local Modification of Atmosphere
20110101124 – May 5, 2011- Hurricane Abatement System and Method
2011073650 – June 23, 2011 – Atmospheric Delivery System
20110168797 – July 14, 2011 – Method of Weakening a Hurricane
20110174892 – July 21, 2011 – Apparatus and Related Methods for Weather Modification by Electrical Processes in the Atmosphere
20110198407 – August 18, 2011 – Method and Apparatus to Break Up or Annihilate Typhoons, Tornadoes, Cyclones or Hurricanes
20110204159 – August 25, 2011 – Weather Management Using Space-Based Power System
20110284649 – November 24, 2011 – Apparatus and Method for the Mitigation of Rotating Wind Storms
8079545 – December 20, 2011 – Ground based Manipulation and Control of Aerial Vehicle during nonflying operations
20120024971 – February 2, 2012 – Methods for Environmental Modification with Climate Control Materials and Coverings
8262314 – September 11, 2012 – Method for Decreasing the Intensity and Frequency of Tropical Storms or Hurricanes
0117003 – October 5, 2012 – Geoengineering Method Of Business Using Carbon Counterbalance Credits
20120267444 – October 25, 2012- Artificial Freezing Apparatus and Freezing Method Therefor
20120286096 – November 15, 2012 – Aerial Delivery Devices, Systems and Methods
20130008365 – January 10, 2013 – System and Method for Decreasing the Intensity and Frequency of Tropical Storms or Hurricanes
20130015260 – January 17, 2013 – Concept and Model for Utilizing High-Frequency or Radar or Microwave Producing or Emitting Devices to Produce, Effect, Create or Induce Lightning or Lightspeed or Visible to Naked Eye Electromagnetic Pulse or Pulses, Acoustic or Ultrasonic Shockwaves or Booms in the Air, Space, Enclosed, or Upon any Object or Mass, to be Used Solely or as Part of a System, Platform or Device Including Weaponry and Weather Modification
8373962 – February 12, 2013 – Charged seed cloud as a method for increasing particle collisions and for scavenging airborne biological agents and other contaminants
20130038063 – February 14, 2013 – Apparatus and Method for Inhibiting the Formation of Tropical Cyclones
201300043322 – February 21, 2013 – Processes and Apparatus for Reducing the Intensity of Tropical Cyclones
8402736 – March 26, 2013 – Method and Apparatus for Suppressing Aeroengine Contrails
8439278 – May 14, 2013 – Apparatus for Producing a Mass of Water Vapor, Apparatus for Producing, Moving, and Climbing a Mass of Water Vapor, and Method of Causing Artificial Stimulation of Rain
20130175352 – July 11, 2013 – Method to Influence the Direction of Travel of Hurricanes
20130186127 – July 25, 2013 – Ice Floater for Facilitating Ice-Freezing on Water Surface
20130206912 – August 15, 2013 – Moisture Dispersion
20140055876 – February 27, 2014 – Method for Controlling Land Surface Temperature using Stratospheric Airships and Reflector
20140131471 – May 15, 2014 – Apparatus to Channel Large Air Masses for Climate Modification
20140145002 – May 29, 2014 – System for Facilitating Cloud Formation and Cloud Precipitation
20140224894 – August 14, 2014 – Technique to Mitigate Storms using Arrays of Wind Turbines
8825241 – September 2, 2014 – Autonomous Wave-Powered substance Distribution Vessels for Fertilizing Plankton, Feeding Fish, and Sequestering Carbon from the Atmosphere
8944363 – February 3, 2015 – Production or Distribution of Radiative Forcing Agents
20150077737 – March 19 2015 – System and Methods for Monitoring an Environment
9002660 – April 7, 2015 – Device and Method for Determining and Indicating Climate-Relevant Effects of a Contrail Produced by an Airplane
20150230415 – August 20, 2015 – Methods for Decreasing Local Temperature using High Albedo Materials
20150337224 – November 26, 2015 – Microwave Acceleration of Carbon Gasification Reactions
9311539 – April 12, 2016 – Aircraft Contrail Detection
9429348 – August 30, 2016 – Method and Device for Producing Snow
9491911 – November 15, 2016 – Method for Modifying Environmental Conditions with Ring Comprised of Magnetic Material
9589473 – March 7, 2017 – Method and System for Automatically Displaying Flight Path, Seeding Path, and Weather Data
9715039 – July 25, 2017 – Apparatus and System for Smart Seeding within Cloud Formations
20170217587 – August 3, 2017 – Vehicles and Systems for Weather Modification
20170303479 – October 26, 2017 – Warm Cloud Catalyst, Preparation Method Therefor and Application Thereof
20180006422 – January 4, 2018 – Methods for Disrupting Hurricane Activity
20180006421 – January 4, 2018 – Methods for Disrupting Tornadic Activity
9924640 – March 27, 2018 – Modifying Sunlight Scatter in the Upper Atmosphere
20180217119 – August 2, 2018 – Process and Method for the Enhancement of Sequestering Atmospheric Carbon through Ocean Iron Fertilization, and Method for Calculating net Carbon Capture from said Process and Method
10189753 – January 29, 2019 – Fog-Generating Device Comprising a Reagent and Ignition Means
2019203461 – June 6, 2019 – Airships for Weather Manipulation
10314249 – June 11, 2019 – Systems and Methods of Inducing Rainfall
10375900 – August 13, 2019 – Rain Induced by Supercontinuum Laser Beams
10433408 – October 1, 2019 – Methods for Affecting Spinning Atmospheric Phenomena
10435165 – October 8, 2019 – Aircraft Electrically-Assisted Propulsion Control System
20190364748 – December 5, 2019 – Method and System for Expressing Airborne Cloud Seeding Line Considering Cloud Water
20200187430 – June 18, 2020 – Helical Artificial Generator of Tornado, Hurricane, Yellow Dust, and Typhoon
20200196539 – June 25, 2020 – Device for Seeding a Cloud Cell
10701871 – July 7, 2020 – Systems for Maintaining and/or Decreasing Water Temperature using High Albedo Materials
20200233115 – July 23, 2020 – Method and System for Determining Cloud Seeding Potential
WO2020148644A1 – July 23, 2020 – 3d Reduced Graphene Oxide/Sio 2 Composite for Ice Nucleation
20200261939 – August 20, 2020 – Apparatus for Generating and Optically Characterizing an Aerosol
2020101897 – September 9, 2020 – Artificial Rainmaking by High Power Laser Initiation Endothermic Reactions through Drone Aircraft Remote Control System
20200288650 – September 17, 2020 – Technology and Technique to Prevent, Diminish or Interfere with the Formation of Hurricanes on Earth from one or more Platforms in Space
20200288651 – September 17, 2020 – Methods for Cooling Water Temperature using High Albedo Materials
20200315104 – October 8, 2020 – Propagating Sound Through Bodies of Water, to Generate and Direct Wind, for the Purpose of Moderating and Affecting Weather Patterns
20200386970 – December 10, 2020 – Aerostatically Stabilized Atmospheric Reflector to Reduce Solar Irradiance
10888051 – January 12, 2021 – Intelligent Systems for Weather Modification Programs
20210037719 – February 11, 2021 – Planetary Weather Modification System
10941705 – March 9, 2021 – Hanson-Haber Aircraft Engine for the Production of Stratospheric Compounds and for the Creation of Atmospheric Reflectivity of Solar Radiation in the 555nm Range and to Increase Jet Engine Thrust and Fuel Economy through the Combustion of Ammonia and Ammonia By-Products
2021063943 – April 8, 2021 – Bacterial Preparations for Ice Nucleation
20210153442 – May 27, 2021 – Systems and Methods for Rain Cloud Initiation
20210163157 – June 3, 2021 – Artificial Ring, Solenoid System to Terraform
20210235638 – August 5, 2021 – Weather Management of Cyclonic Events
2021152336 – August 8, 2021 – Method of Cloud Seeding using Natural Ice Nucleating Agents
20210285851 – September 16, 2021- System for Sampling and Analyzing Contrails Generated by an Aircraft
20210289720 – September 23, 2021 – Systems and Methods for Producing Rain Clouds
2021105881 – October 21, 2021 – Process for Generating Marine Clouds and Ocean Microbubbles
20210329922 – October 28, 2021 – Compositions and Methods for Enhanced CO2 Capture and Storage
20210329852 – October 28, 2021 – Method for Preventing a Formation of, and/or for Dispersing, a Tropical Cyclone, and Arrangement Therefor
20210352856 – November 18, 2021 – Aerial Electrostatic System for Weather Modification
2021107294 – December 9, 2021 – Wind Turbines for Marine Cloud Brightening Dispersion
2022003028 – January 6, 2022 – Apparatus for Precipitation of Atmospheric Water
23220065599 – March 3, 2022 – Rocket for Artificial Rainfall using Ejection Hygroscopic Flare
11274534 – March 15, 2022 – Artificial rain to support water flooding in remote oil fields
20220113450 – April 14, 2022 – Calculation Method of Total Artificial Precipitation in Seeding Area Compared to Non-Seeding Area
2022094269 – May 5, 2022 – Reflective Hollow SRM Material and Methods
3994976 – May 11, 2022 – Apparatus for Electro-Spray Cloud Seeding
11330768 – May 17, 2022 – Systems and Methods for Producing Rain Clouds
20220268505 – August 25, 2022 – Method and Apparatus for Making Falling Snow
2022186970 – September 9, 2022 – Method of Geoengineering to Reduce Solar Radiation
20220355925 – November 10, 2022 – Aeronautical Car and Associated Features
20220357482 – November 10, 2022 – Method and System of Analyzing Ingredients of Artificial Rainfall for Verification of Cloud Seeding Effect
20230050373 – February 16, 2023 – Electromagnetic System to Modify Weather
20230075132 – March 9, 2023 – System for Moderating Energy Absorption at the Earth’s Surface with a Programmable Forcing Network of Climate Control Panels
20230117390 – April 20, 2023 – System and Method for Proactive and Reversible Mitigation of Storm/Hurricane/Typhoon/Cyclone
20230126982 – April 27, 2023 – Method for Analyzing Effect of Hygroscopic Seeding Material Sprayed on Ground Aerosol Concentration Through Airborne Cloud Seeding Experiment
20230141493 – May 11, 2023 – Device for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle to Deploy a Rainfall Catalytic Bomb
20230149876 – May 18, 2023 – Coated Chloride Salt Particles and Methods of Making and Using the Same
Patent list compiled by GEOENGINEERING WATCH
Thanks for all of your research on this, it must have taken some time! All I can say is Fuckinghell!! The psychopaths have been at this for such a long time!! The lengths they will go to to keep their secrets/lies and to attempt to fully take over Mankind..... Just WOW! They really are so weak and pathetic though, this is how we fight back. Take back our energy and life force. So they will have nothing left to "feed" from.
Thank You...We ALL have to stay the course...