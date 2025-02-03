1. A pesticide common in the 1800’s was called Paris Green. A green liquid because it was a combination of copper and arsenic or lead and arsenic. Some of the most toxic substances known to humankind. This super toxin was also used as a dye, in many items, including wall paper and paint. It was the sole focus of murder mystery novels at the time, as arsenic was known to be a very efficient way to stage a murder “for unknown reasons”, as arsenic kills but is hard to detect after the victim succumbs to the poison (now we've had to add this link because the first link has been scrubbed - Scheele's Green - Wikipedia. - An Everyday Poison | Science History Institute Science History Stories Magazine Every Day Poison Arsenic.

2. This pesticide worked by causing neurological damage in the bugs, causing organ failure.

3. Polio consists of symptoms synonymous with neurological damage, causing organ failure.

4. Heavy metal poisoning from lead, mercury and other similar heavy metals manifest lesions on neurological tissues, meaning the toxin destroys the nerve/communication pathways connecting the brain to the organs in the body. (Mercury Poisoning - The Minamata Story)

5. Polio victims present lesions on neurological tissue, that cause the organs to malfunction all around the body. (lungs, heart, nerves that control walking etc)

6. Polio outbreaks hit throughout the summer, only during pesticide spraying times. (not the sunless and damp winter/spring seasons regarding other disease outbreaks)

7. Polio had and has no ability to spread from infected victims to the uninfected. Polio infected clusters of people in the exact same areas, suddenly and swiftly (A Shot in the Dark). If you want, you can also buy the book on Amazon (A Shot in the Dark).

8. Parents reported finding their children paralyzed in and around apple orchards. One of the most heavily pesticide sprayed crops of the time (with lead arsenate or copper arsenate) were apple orchards. Paris green - Wikipedia Both lead and arsenate can cause paralysis but that paralysis is tied to visible poisons, not invisible viruses. Imagine a plot to continually poison the public for control based purposes and to have the public focus on invisible viruses and not the visible poisons? How far would such a plot get? Is such a plot still occurring to this very day, using the same strategies and blueprints?

9. President Roosevelt became paralyzed overnight while at a summer retreat, which contained many crops, including apple orchards(Wikipedia). He also swam the day prior in a bay that was heavily polluted by industrial agricultural run off. Summer again is when these paralysis based outbreaks would occur, as spraying of crops with extremely toxic chemicals would intensify as the crops hit a fully mature state. The pesticides we’re talking about were DESIGNED to terminate nervous system function in the bugs, which is exactly what “polio presents as. Is polio connected to a very long history of complicit poisoning of the population by industry, government, science and medicine. Anyone who doesn’t understand the perpetual historical record of the ruling 1% poisoning and exterminating the “lesser halves” needs to investigate the documented science of eugenics, which can be started by clicking here to watch a very well made video on the subject.

10. Dr. Ralph Scobey and Dr. Mortind Biskind testified in front of the U.S Congress in 1951 that the paralysis around the country known as polio was being caused by industrial poisons and that a virus theory was purposely fabricated by the chemical industry and the government to deflect litigation away from both parties. Link here. Do we really need to spray poisons on the food we eat or is there something else going on......and is it still going on today?

11. In The Poison Cause of Poliomyelitis and Obstructions To Its Investigation we have the actual testimony of Dr. Ralph Scobey to Congress, explaining how the government, chemical companies and the media were trying to steer the public astray as to the causes and the treatment of the paralysis falsely blamed on a virus that didn’t cause paralysis. The chemical companies were poisoning the American people and some people from academia were making accusations that this was being done purposely to increase the power of a corrupt government, over the resulting dysfunctional and toxic masses. Create a problem, declare that something must be done, rally the government to start giving money to this organization or that to solve the problem (owned by friends in government) and then declare the problem has been fixed....but what if the problem was purposely manufactured and the solving of the problem also manufactured? Do we have any evidence of the problem being created and also solved in manipulative ways?

12. In 1956 the AMA (The American Medical Association) instructed each licensed medical doctor that they could no longer classify polio as polio, or their license to practice would be terminated. Any paralysis was now to be diagnosed as AFP (acute flaccid paralysis) MS, MD, Bell’s Palsy, cerebral palsy, ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), Guillian-Barre (GBS), meningitis, provocation poliomyelitis, transverse myelitis, viral or “aseptic” meningitis, Chinese Paralytic syndrome, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, etc Included under the umbrella term “Acute Flaccid Paralysis” are Poliomyelitis, Transverse Myelitis, GBS, enteroviral encephalopathy, traumatic neuritis and Reye’s syndrome. (Source - the book Immunization – The Reality Behind the Myth, page 36, by searching for the sentence: 'In order to qualify for classification as paralytic poliomyelitis, the patient had to exhibit paralytic symptoms for at least 60 days.’) This was orchestrated purposely to make the public believe polio was eradicated by the polio vaccine campaign but because the polio vaccine contained toxic ingredients directly linked to paralysis, polio cases (not identified as polio) were skyrocketing…but only in vaccinated areas (The CDC Made These Two Radical Changes and 30,000 Diagnoses of Polio Instantly Disappeared).

Today most vaccine inserts declare paralysis as a potential side effect but “reframe it” as Guillian Barre or simply “paralysis”. This is purposely designed to obfuscate the public’s understanding of what causes paralysis, which is heavy metal poisoning plus vaccine induced autoimmunity…that ends with the body attacking and destroying its’ own nervous system pathways, in an rabid attempt to clean itself of the injected toxins. Guillian Barre and paralysis, as listed vaccine side effects, are also a way to get the public running east looking for a sunset, keeping them as far away as possible from connecting the dots around this medical polio obfuscation. Aluminum and mercury are ingredients in most (if not all) vaccines today and both are proven to cause paralysis and motor neuron destruction...known as many different names, depending on just how much the science/medical authority figure in the room wants to lead you astray that day. Polio Planned To Be Used To Coverup Vaccine Caused Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Here we see how mercury can cause paralysis (Japan's Ominous Dancing Cats and the Disaster That Followed) and cause nerve damage. Here and here we see that aluminum can also cause paralysis and obviously death as well.. (Effects of Aluminum in Vaccines and Doctor Speaks Out Dangers of Aluminum in Vaccine) There's an entire documentary about the trace amounts of neurotoxins in vaccines called Trace Amounts and how these toxins (just like lead and arsenic of the polio era) completely devastated the body with many polio like symptoms.

13. The first polio vaccine was worked on by Dr. Jonas Salk and human experiments using this vaccine were conducted purposely on orphans in government/church run institutions because they were vulnerable and didn’t require any parental consent signatures, as they had no parents. The vaccine was “declared safe” by “medicine” (as they always are even though that vaccine was killing and paralyzing monkeys in test trials) and that vaccine gave 40,000 orphans polio, permanently paralyzed hundreds and killed at least 10 children. All injuries and deaths under reported of course by the same authorities who orchestrated the atrocity. This was called The Cutter Incident (The Cutter Incident - Vaccines Do Harm). A focused attack on defenseless children, by people charged with their care. A poisoning of innocent children and then the excuses and apologies, regarding how it won’t happen again. Is this pattern still occurring today? The answer is obvious. In this attached link regarding the Cutter Incident where vulnerable children were purposely targeted, the killing of the children is advertised as “a great help to science” in better understanding the disease. Today we also have kids dying from a vaccine and the similarities don't stop there. The Vaccine is Killing Kids Salk was praised as a hero for not patenting the polio vaccine that carried his name but legally if you patent something, you're also legally liable when it hurts someone. Salk wasn't a hero. Is targeting the population with poison and then declaring the poison a disease an on going cycle in our modern world, which also ends with a toxic vaccine that only produces more disease? Such cycles of attacking the public over and over again is often referred to as "disaster capitalism". Disaster capitalism drives profit for the attacking group into the stratosphere and also increases political control of the group receiving the perpetual shock doctrine.

14. The next “improved” polio vaccine, given to hundreds of millions, carried both the SV 40 cancer virus as well as the AIDS virus...or so it was said to carry cancer causing and AIDS causing viruses...but it didn't. What that vaccine carried was more poison, more heavy metals and more toxins...proven to kill and cripple. Every step of the way, we had medicine declaring that they knew for sure, that this time, they had everything straightened out and that The Cutter Incident would not repeat itself. Same story then, same story now. The only thing larger than the pile of broken medical and government promises regarding polio, vaccines and disease eradication…is the pile of broken and dead bodies that rockets skywards as medicine, science and government continually apply failed healing protocols to a heavily indoctrinated and bewildered public. Vaccines are Cancer. Cancerous tumors, still being pulled out of people today, are riddled with SV40 cancer viruses from the government’s “safe and effective” and “approved” polio vaccine. (Simian Virus 40 (SV40): A Cancer Causing Monkey Virus

from FDA-Approved Vaccines) Although all three links in this point refer to "viruses" being in the new polio vaccine and causing all the deaths and injuries associated with the second generation polio vaccine, it's important to understand that all these deaths, injuries and cancers are caused by poison. In short, the people who are poisoning you want you to believe that invisible viruses are making you sick and killing you, instead of their very visible poisons. More on that point at the bottom of the article.

15. In the book Virus Mania, top scientists in the field declare that polio doesn’t and has never qualified as a viral disease because it fails to spread from person to person or animal to animal. If it’s not a viral disease, then what is it? The answer is heavy metal and other forms of toxic poisoning that causes partial or full paralysis. (destruction of the nervous system).

16. The polio con job, ranked as 1 of the top 10 medical con jobs of all time, is clearly described in this selected chapter of the book “Dissolving Illusions” by leading medical doctor, Dr. Suzanne Humphries. The reason so much effort is placed into medical con jobs like this is to continually infuse the public with false fear regarding viruses that don’t exist, and also to provide false hope and blind faith belief in toxic vaccines and poisonous medications, which only worsen a population’s overall health status. Why would anyone do this? Again, this is when a confused citizen needs to investigate EUGENICS and the history (and families) behind that movement. The end result is the same, regardless of medical ambush. The elite groups who organize such fraud based operations increase tyrannical control over a diseased, die-empowered, depressed, dis-satisfied, dis-oriented and dumbed down population. Such a population is easier to control, steal from, manipulate and govern. It’s not really about polio or viruses, it’s about poisoning the population into a chemical lobotomized state that ends with increased elite domination and iron fist control. How did 80% of North Americans come to become extremely unhealthy in our most technologically advanced era? The answer is…because this has always been the design of the system. The ruling of 8 billion people by an extremely small group of 10,000 can only be achieved when that 8 billion operate in perpetual chaos…physically, economically, mentally and spiritually. Bill Gates also moves today throughout the world pushing vaccines and paralyzing innocent victims, in a very similar trail of carnage, death and destruction. Same story in the 1950's, same story now. The vaccines are causing paralysis in their uninformed victims. Bill Gates (here and here) has been attacking the population with vaccines (on behalf of certain groups) for at least 25 years. What you see today with COVID and the COVID vaccines falls is a cycle similar to what we observe with polio and the polio vaccines.

17. On a related note, Jonas Salk, the inventor of the first polio vaccine eventually wrote a book. It contains his personal views on the general public and how the society is meant to advance, under the new scientific dictatorship. Some very interesting beliefs of Jonas Salk are exposed throughout the book. Click here to see the video (Jay Dyer - Survival of the Wisest Book Review - Father of Vaccines Jonas Salk - by Jay Dyer) and you best be sitting down when you do. Salk openly endorses the medical system and associated power groups kill at will to achieve this groups very dark goals. A perfect actor to develop the polio vaccine, which is simply another needle full of poison, which can easily manipulate the public to line up for...suing the right mind control and propaganda techniques.

18. Did the Polio Vaccine Really Eradicate Polio even more data showing that sickness, mimicking polio symptoms are experienced more frequently by people with an unhealthy diet. People receiving the polio vaccine (and other vaccines) were much more likely to be ill in general and present polio like symptoms. Disease isn’t a poison deficiency. Disease is caused by a surplus of poisons and the documented toxins in all vaccines PACK A WALLOP!

19. At this added link an acclaimed author of 9 books exposes the true intent of all vaccines, including the polio vaccination. The truth is never complex, only the lies are.

20. Click here to see a story that exposes this ongoing cycle. The vaccines don't do what they say they do. Those shots or oral applications only increase sickness, which is relabeled as the disease being fought, which in turn is propagandized to increase mass poisoning of the public. The truth is that toxins can paralyze the body and the polio vaccine in question (oral as well as injectable) is straight poison and has always been so.

When someone talks of any disease, in this day and age, they’re often just repeating what they were told by the government, media, science or medicine. If you’re willing to repeat without any confirming research or resistance, this prequalifies you to rocket up the pyramid of control, gaining promotion after promotion along the way. When someone today repeats anything about polio and polio elimination based on vaccination, they’re repeating known the lies of known liars who are experts in disaster capitalism, shock doctrine, murder and psychological manipulation. Repeating what you’re told and intelligence aren’t the same thing. Repeating or intelligence? The choice is yours. Repeaters are firm in their beliefs yet have never researched beyond what they were told to believe. Such firm belief, with ZERO RESEARCH, is illogical and irrational. Research the hidden history of polio, the disease that never was. (Pesticides and Polio: A Critique of Scientific Literature)

The darkness and deceit around the polio vaccine don’t just stop there. The entire history of vaccination, from inception to this very day, is rampant with corruption, eugenics, stealth euthanasia and for lack of a better phrase…evil intent.

Click here for some more information on polio.



Click here for a secondary review of THE POLIO LIE(s) by Tim Chapman.

Further research regarding the polio deception can be found in…

1. This book by Dr. Russell Blaylock – (Health And Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life)



2. This book by Dr. Suzanne Humphries – (Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History)



3. This book by Liam Scheff – (Official Stories: Counter-Arguments for a Culture in Need)



4. This book on Janine Roberts – (Fear of the Invisible)

