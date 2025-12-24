RevealedEye

RevealedEye

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alberto Dietz's avatar
Alberto Dietz
3d

Mine isn't. Think 1983 Italian spec Ferrari Quattrovalvole

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3d

Fantastic breakdown of the GM OnStar scandal and how it exposed the entire industry's data monetization playbook. What's wild to me is how the $750B connected vehicle market basically turned transportation into a subscription surveillance service where people dunno they're the product. I used to think my '09 Camry was outdated until I realized it's one of the last cars that dosn't have a built-in snitch. The mandaotry consent provision sounds good but enforcement is gonna be the real test.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 RevealedEye · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture