There was a time when a therapist might recommend you watch porn to de-stress and release. Today, the idea that guys who are into porn simply have a high sex drive or that it’s healthy to watch porn has been debunked.

If you've become obsessed with porn, maybe you already have an inkling that something’s not right:

You’re feeling withdrawn, unmotivated, or socially alienated

You find yourself having difficulty concentrating, unable to focus or easily forgetting things.

You can't enjoy sex in real life: Your body doesn’t respond the way it should. For men, that might mean performance issues. For women, it can feel emotionally empty or physically unsatisfying.

You’ve realised the reality of the porn industry isn’t aligned with your values.

Guilt and shame are impacting your self esteem and confidence.

Whether or not you’re aware of it, your PMO(Porn, Masturbation, and Orgasm) habit is affecting the rest of your life. Here's a run-through of some of the most important reasons to quit porn.

It’s Ruining Your Sex Life

If someone said you could upgrade from your pixelated world of porn to a more active, satisfying real sex life, we're pretty sure you'd trade in the porn.

The more deeply immersed into online erotica you get, the more likely it is that your real sex life is lagging behind.

Feeling physically numb and/or mentally absent during sex? If yes, you’re experiencing the side effects of a compulsive porn habit, which are limiting pleasure in the bedroom for both you and your partner.

Or maybe you’ve developed ED(Erectile dysfunction) or another sexual dysfunction, which is preventing you from enjoying sex – or having any at all.

In both scenarios, a lack of confidence and feelings of shame and guilt are common. Rebooting is your ticket to a more fulfilling sex life.