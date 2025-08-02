The “Illuminati” (sometimes referred to as “Globalists” or the “World Revolutionary Movement”) are an evil group of elite and powerful people, who are rarely seen in the public eye. They serve and worship only Satan. They are the sworn enemies of national sovereignty, individuality, parental and husbandly authority, our Bill Of Rights and the U.S. Constitution. They are the perpetrators and architects of the New World Order (NWO). They are demonically influenced and controlled by Satan. Many are homosexuals and pedophiles, blackmailable if one ever turns against the group, likely killed. They are devout Satanic worshippers, and when seen in public, they flash the satanic hand sign. Here's a disturbing picture with U.S. President Bush flashing a satanic hand sign...

George W. Bush is just a small fish in the globalist empire of darkness. His father, George H. Bus,h is higher up on the food chain. Aleister Crowley, the self-proclaimed “World's Most Wicked Man” ate the feces of women during bizarre sexual acts involving Luciferian worship and Satanism. According to the shocking documentary film titled “IN SEARCH OF THE GREAT BEAST” directed by Robert Garofalo and produced by Lyn Beardsall (2007), Barbara Bush (wife of President George H. Bush) is the daughter of the world's most infamous Satanist, Aleister Crowley. The truth is stranger than fiction!

Hollywood sex pervert, Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999), filmed his shocking movie “Eyes Wide Shut” (the film contains nudity) at the Rothschild's mansion. The central banking cartel scripts both history and culture according to a long-term plan. Cartel members are generational Satanists, Cabalists and Freemasons. Their object is to induct mankind into their cult as their servants and slaves.

Their main instrument is war which they contrive for profit and power. They engineer a vast credit expansion for war, and later for reconstruction. They are using debt to enslave us. The Illuminati buy our complicity with our own money. By monopolizing thought and communication, they are able to deceive us.

We’ve been colonized — not just physically, but mentally and spiritually — by a force that thrives on deception and seduction. Humanity has been tricked in the worst possible way, lured in by money, pleasure, and power while losing sight of truth, meaning, and connection.

Most people think of “the conspiracy” as something small, specific, or even laughable. But the reality is far bigger and darker. The world we live in is the product of an ancient agenda — one that flips good and evil on their heads. It’s built on a hatred of humanity itself.

A core part of this network includes certain elites from within Judaism who abandoned their original teachings long ago, hiding behind religious fronts. But they aren’t alone. Their collaborators include non-Jewish elites and Freemasons — all tied together in what’s known as the Illuminati.

They don't just dislike humanity. They despise it. And that hatred is now baked into everything we accept as “normal” — endless war, widespread poverty, emotional numbness, and moral decay.

This system has left humanity broken. Ever since the so-called “Enlightenment,” Western civilization has been running on the dangerous lie that we don’t need any higher design, that life is random, and that human beings are just clever animals chasing comfort and control.

It’s no accident that the Enlightenment happened around the same time the Bank of England was born in 1694 — courtesy of powerful Illuminati-connected bankers. Soon after, Freemasonry exploded across Europe. It became the fashionable thing for ambitious men and curious minds — but behind the rituals and symbols was something far more sinister.

Freemasonry cloaked its real beliefs behind slogans like “liberty, fraternity, equality” and nice-sounding words like “tolerance” and “progress.” It sold a fake vision of humanity built on blind faith in reason, while quietly serving something darker.

Albert Pike, one of Freemasonry’s top leaders, openly admitted that most Masons are “intentionally misled by false interpretations.” They’re useful pawns in a much bigger game.

Controlled from behind the scenes by Illuminati bankers, Freemasonry became the shadow force that shaped the modern world. Historian Bernard Fay didn’t shy away from this truth — he called Freemasonry the most powerful, hidden force in modern society. Most historians, he said, are too afraid or too complicit to even touch the subject.

Fay also revealed how the Illuminati used their Masonic pawns to create the United States as a future base for global control. George Washington, his generals, and nearly every key figure who signed the Declaration of Independence were Masons. Benjamin Franklin himself raised war funds from European bankers connected to this same elite network.

Beware Of Government & Media 'Controlled Opposition'

It is very important for you, the reader, to understand the concept and reality of the psyops weapon of “CONTROLLED OPPOSITION,” because we see it each and every day in politics and the media, used as a red-herring to distract us from the truth.

A “red-herring” is something used as a distraction. The term originates from herring fish which were smoked and then pickled in brine, which turned them red. As legend goes, some animal-rights activities in 19th century England would drag the red-herring fish along the ground to throw off the foxes' scent, so the hunting hounds (dogs) couldn't follow them. Likewise, we are often misled by the government and the American mainstream newsmedia, such as the still popular false official 9/11 story (which has been proven to be a big fraud). There were thermite charges (bombs) strategically planted in World Trade Center buildings #1,2 and 7. The two jet planes that crashed into buildings 1 and 2 (not building 7) were red-herrings to distract everyone from the truth. The Bush administration got caught red-handed, but they got away with it solely because of the controlled newsmedia. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is an unholy evil, who admittedly have a liaison working in Hollywood to incorporate brainwashing propaganda into film and TV. Literally, hundreds of television shows, cartoons, sitcoms, movies and productions all contain lying propaganda to dupe American citizens into believing that 9/11 was caused by radical Islam.

Fox News is infamous for controlled opposition, pretending to fair and balanced in their reporting (what a big lie).

Here's another eye-opening quote from Dr. Makow about controlled opposition...

Clearly the liberal and socialist “left” is part of the phony opposition. They don't represent the people. They are Masons and part of the Masonic two-step leading to banker world government tyranny. It's a reflection of how the “establishment” is complicit in the enslavement of society. Similarly in the U.S. and Europe, all political parties are run by Masons and ruled by the Rothschild cartel. I doubt if any individual or group gains visibility unless they are puppets.

All of the political mudslinging each election time is all staged, to divide and conquer the foolhardy public. Behind the scenes there's not a dime's difference between Democrats and Republicans. They're simply two separate legs both walking in the same direction of a New World Order, both parties being subject to the Illuminati's money, threats and blackmail. The CIA are the private police force of the Illuminati. History shows that Wall Street bankers and attorneys started the CIA while Harry Truman was U.S. President. Zionism, Freemasonry, CIA, Wall Street, Pentagon, Rothschilds, puppet Washington DC politicians, complicit newsmedia, Bohemian Grove, Skull & Bones, The Vatican, Masonic false religions, Hollywood, the music industry, and thousands more collaborator groups, are mere puzzle pieces all fitting together to form a satanic hierarchal power structure striving to achieve a New World Order.

The following information is quoted from the excellent book titled, “TERRORISM AND ILLUMINATI: A 3,000 YEAR HISTORY” by Dr. David Livingstone...

Today, fronted by the powerful banking dynasties of Europe, the Illuminati exercise supremacy over the world’s governments, as well as their economies, and even their cultures. Ultimately, the Illuminati are an international network, existing in a parallel world, straddled between fronts of legitimacy, and activities on the black market and in the underground. Their method of conquest is to wholly demoralize the societies of the world, wrecking their very fabric, by promoting every vice, including sexual depravity, greed and war. By enslaving the nations of the world through colossal debt, they ensure subservience, and guarantee the slow transfer of their sovereignty to global government. By encouraging stock market speculation they siphon off the wealth of the ignorant masses. In the end, by creating a global economic cataclysm of untold magnitude, they intend to demonstrate to humanity their own ineptitude, and offer their reign as salvation, by implementing a global fascist state, to be governed by their expected messiah. Deprived of any moral restraint, they fund their covert activities by dominating the world of illegal arms dealing, narcotics trafficking, and prostitution. Their activities are intertwined with those of the world’s leading intelligence services, including the CIA, Mossad, and Britain’s M16, as well as international crime syndicates, like the Mafia and the Asian Triads, and the Yakuza of Japan.2 Adopting any disguise to suit their collective objectives, they work hand in hand with the Freemasons and numerous other secret societies, and are responsible for the emergence of numerous radical cults, from the Hare Krishna’s to the Moonies, of Christian and Muslim Fundamentalism, and most importantly, terrorism. By wielding inordinate financial and political power, the plan of the Illuminati is to foment a global war, or World War III, from which will emerge, out of the ashes of the expired civilizations of our time, like a phoenix from the fire, a New World Order. The coming confrontation is being presented as a “Clash of Civilizations”, between the “Liberal Democratic West” and “Islamic fundamentalism.”

Satan Is Behind the New World Order

Most people have no clue how deep the New World Order really goes — and to be honest, only those at the very top of the power pyramid truly understand the full picture. Take a look at the back of any U.S. dollar bill. That All-Seeing Eye isn’t just art. It’s a message: “We’re watching you, but you’ll never see us.”

Human nature is predictable — too predictable. Easily manipulated. Most people blindly swallow whatever the media throws at them, never stopping to question, to think, to challenge. Apathy has become the new normal. But let’s be real — apathy in times like this is a form of betrayal.

The New World Order didn’t just pop up out of nowhere. This has been in motion for centuries — even long before 1775 when Adam Weishaupt officially launched the Illuminati. And the deeper you dig, the clearer it becomes: this isn’t just politics or economics. It’s spiritual. And the force driving it? Darkness itself.

That’s the piece most people miss. If you don’t understand that this entire system is rooted in something anti-human, anti-nature, and anti-truth, you’ll get lost chasing distractions — aliens, fake saviors, or whatever flavor of the month conspiracy gets pushed online to throw you off track.

The idea of uniting the world under one centralized power structure — controlled by a hidden elite — isn’t new. It’s been in the works for ages. Just look at history. Every major push for “unity” or “progress” has always come with a price: less freedom, more control, and a growing obsession with surveillance, technocracy, and blind obedience.

And look around — the loyalty to this force is everywhere. You don’t have to believe in anything religious to feel that something is deeply off. Just look at the entertainment industry. Look at the symbolism. The obsession with darkness. The mockery of innocence. The rituals disguised as shows and music. These people don’t just play with the idea of evil — they serve it.

Even global institutions like the United Nations aren’t hiding it anymore. Ever heard of the Lucis Trust? They publish spiritual materials for the UN. They used to be called The Lucifer Trust. You can’t make this stuff up.

New World Order

In the blockbuster movie, Independence Day, David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum), an MIT graduate working for a cable company in New York City, discovers a hidden satellite transmission which he believes to be a timer counting down to a coordinated attack by the aliens. With the help of his ex-wife Constance Spano (Margaret Colin), a White House employee, he and his father Julius (Judd Hirsch) gain entrance into the Oval Office to warn President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman) of the impending attack.

Now remember that this movie was made in 1996. When David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) shows his laptop to the President, there are 9:11 minutes remaining before the attack. Coincidence? On 911 The White House was attacked The culprits behind the 911 attacks pride themselves in mocking the public with occult symbols and putting their fingerprints all over everything.

Who is Behind the Illuminati?

Some people claim that the Jews are behind the Illuminati. Others claim that the Catholic Church is behind the Illuminati. Some claim that Mormons are behind the Illuminati. Many people claim that the Illuminati is a Freemasonry conspiracy. It is important not to identify any one group as behind responsible for the Illuminati. The goal of the Illuminati is a global government, aka, a New World Order. The truth is that each of these groups play a distinct role in Satan's plot to control the world. They each have their part in the New World Order.

Let’s be clear: blaming “the Jews” as a whole for the Illuminati or the New World Order is not just wrong — it’s lazy and dangerous. Yes, families like the Rothschilds are Jewish and have played massive roles in this global agenda. But so have the Rockefellers, who aren’t Jewish at all. This isn’t about one religion or ethnicity. It’s about power.

The New World Order isn’t Jewish. It’s not Gentile. It’s not strictly Catholic or purely Masonic. It’s a hybrid of elite networks, secret societies, and occult-driven agendas that span across borders, ideologies, and bloodlines. Freemasonry is a key part of it, no doubt — but so are other groups like Skull and Bones, Bohemian Grove, and a dozen lesser-known organizations most people have never heard of. What do they have in common? Worship of power, secrecy, control — and often, Lucifer.

This isn't about blaming everyday people. The average Jewish person — just like the average Catholic, Protestant, Muslim, or atheist — has nothing to do with any of this. They’re just trying to live their lives like everyone else. But there’s no denying that certain industries — like Hollywood and the mainstream news media in the U.S. — are overwhelmingly controlled by powerful individuals who happen to be Jewish. Is that a coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not. That’s for you to dig into and decide.

What matters is this: don’t fall for division. Don’t start pointing fingers at entire groups. That’s exactly what these elites want — for us to turn on each other while they keep pulling the strings from above. This fight is about exposing the system, not attacking people based on their background. Stay awake. Stay sharp. And never be afraid to call out real power, no matter where it hides.

What Is The New World Order?

The New World Order is a diabolical plan created by the financial elite in order to destroy the national sovereignty of the governments of the world through economic blackmail and world conflict with the goal of enslaving humankind in a One World Fascist Dictatorship / Government.

The agents of the New World Order have successfully taken control of the world's financial system. Our politicians have made it "legal" for the private banking corporations to control our money supply, stock market and ultimately our destiny. A famous quote "Money is the root of all evil" is fitting, but a better understanding comes when you ask the question "What is the root of all Money?". The private banking corporations control the printing press and print money for the cost of paper (usury) and use it to enslave the nations and people of the world in debt.

Our governments have become totally insolvent or bankrupt through the creation of this debt slavery. Our governments are now maxing out the NWO credit line to keep the game going. We, the people are the only resources keeping the system alive as we are deceitfully sold into slavery at birth to the financial market as property of the state. Our productive capacity or labor via the Income Tax is used as collateral for this debt slavery. Matrix-esque anyone?

Since the agents of the NWO control the economy, our governments are slaves to the economic system. The NWO uses this power to control the destiny of the nations. The power of this money to shape society is limitless. They use it to control who is elected as politicians, what stories our news outlets air and any other interests (unlimited) that can be bought in a capitalist and immoral society. Not only do they subvert our democracy and keep us misinformed, but they ultimately control the future of our nations through inflation, deflation, the availability of money and interest rates. The stock market crash has become a scientifically created event designed to steal the wealth of the people, further the indebtedness of the nations, and create the conditions necessary for worldwide conflict.

The agents of the NWO throughout the ages have created and manipulated conflicts between nations to further their agenda. They have funded both sides in every major war. They know better than anyone that there is no business more profitable than war since they have been using conflict to enslave the nations through massive debt. The estimated cost of the Iraq war stands at 2.7 trillion ( 2,700,000,000,000 ). It is time to ask yourself Who is the real enemy of the American people?

The "War on Terror" has been manufactured by the New World Order to finally realize their goal of total world domination. The agents of the New World Order have created a Globalized economy in order to create financial dependencies between the nations. The crash of the American Dollar will be used as the Trojan Horse to destroy the globalized market and create the chaos and conditions required to usher in the New World Order. The crash of the world economies coupled with food shortages (famine) and World War III in the Middle East will be used to create the perfect crises out of which the New World Order will arise as the solution. The NWO modus operandi uses a simple Problem->Reaction->Solution process to gain control.

The agents of the NWO use their money, power and control to manufacture the crises. In reaction, the people cry out for help from the ravages of war, famine and despair. The agents of the NWO seize this opportunity to deceive and enslave the masses into their One World Fascist Dictatorship / Government. There is no clash of civilizations, East vs. West, Christian or Jew vs. Muslim, but instead propaganda and manufactured conflict to keep us in fear so we continue to play the game. We are all pawns in this game and until we realize this truth we will continue to be exploited by the agents of the New World Order for personal gain.

It is said that those who are ignorant to the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them. Will we allow the NWO to repeat history once again with another Great Depression and World War? Will we be fooled again by the propaganda and bread & circus shows meant to keep us distracted and divided? Will we continue in ignorance to believe the problems of this world amount to petty party politics, a left vs. right paradigm or a republican vs. democrat issue?

We must not let these evil sycophants succeed in their quest for world domination. The future of humanity and the entire world is at stake. We must set aside the things that divide us (politics, religion, race, nationality, pride, hubris) and stand united for truth, justice and freedom. Are you ready to do your part? Are you 100% committed to ending this reign of tyranny and despotism that is the New World Order?

It is time for all of us to stand up as one, undivided, and let our voices be heard. It is time for us to take action to create physical changes on the ground. We must act now to restore the power (control of our money supply and our governments) to the people where it belongs in order to guarantee justice and freedom today and for all future generations. The people are waking up to the truth and the Resistance is growing into a massive movement for change. Please do your part to help educate your friends and family to this evil plot and make the promise to always stand for truth, justice and freedom.

The New World Order Resistance is 100% committed and dedicated to dismantling the NWO in all it's forms and removing it's stranglehold on the nations and people of the world. As long as there remains a single person in this world who stands for liberty, rest assured, the resistance will continue to bring the battle to the enemy until we taste true freedom. Give us Liberty or give us Death.