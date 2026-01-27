Monarch Programming is a method of mind control used by numerous organizations for covert purposes. It is a continuation of project MK-ULTRA, a mind-control program developed by the CIA, and tested on the military and civilians.

The core idea behind MONARCH rests on extreme trauma. Victims are allegedly taken as infants or very young children and subjected to intense psychological and physical abuse—electroshock, drugs, sexual violence, hypnosis, and prolonged fear. The purpose, according to these accounts, is to fracture the mind. Under unbearable pain, the brain dissociates. A new identity forms to “take the hit,” while the original personality retreats.

The victim imagines that someone else is being tortured and the mind is forced to split. Each personality (or alter, as in ‘alternate personality’ ) is then programmed and trained to perform specific tasks and missions. One alter can be a deadly assassin, trained in martial arts, explosives, and weaponry. While another, an innocent looking courier carrying clandestine messages between world leaders, mob bosses, puppet dictators, and Hollywood insiders. Alters perform their assignments without the knowledge of the host’s main or front personality. The traumas create amnesia walls between the different personalities, meaning that each alter is totally unaware of the existence of the others.

Accounts differ on the details, but one element shows up again and again: trauma is the mechanism. Repeated trauma is said to create deep amnesia barriers inside the mind, keeping each identity compartmentalized and controllable.

"Monarch mind control is named after the Monarch butterfly – an insect who begins its life as a worm (representing undeveloped potential) and, after a period of cocooning (programming) is reborn as a beautiful butterfly (the Monarch slave)"

A user in Quora said, “Project Monarch… which is an alleged program operated as a sub-program of MKULTRA…. during the 1960s and into the early 1970s, the CIA operated a pleasant little program called MKULTRA, which was an attempt at mind control. Although MKULTRA is part of the established record, Monarch comes to us through second-hand sources, which does not mean it is not true… MKULTRA was ghastly…. the kind of thing that the average person would not even believe, if it weren’t true. The CIA paid Canadian psychiatrist Donald Ewen Cameron to conduct “research” involving doing people with LSD, then playing endless hours of recordings in an attempt to wipe memories clean. A number of women who were victims of the program sued, and won, the US government for damages. The women can’t remember entire decade-long portions of their lives. They were driven insane.. the bashed their heads against walls, and were driven mad. This was Nazi science. The CIA sprayed LSD in gay bars in San Francisco to ‘observe’ what would happen. They collaborated with prostitutes who dosed Johns with LSD. The CIA destroyed records of the program, but one box of material was forgotten, and thus did the public discover info about the program during the Church Committee hearing of the 1970s.

Now, Monarch is not proven, the way MKULTRA is, but its alleged victims claim that the program involved sexual abuse of young women… Lending credibility to the allegations is the similarity of testimony by alleged Monarch victims, and the fact that MKULTRA is acknowledged. Again, it would be difficult to believe that the allegations related to MKULTRA were true, if they had not been acknowledged… and if the CIA could do that, well, they could sexually abuse young women, with the larger ‘goal’ of breaking them psychologically in order to create weaponized human resources.”

Origins

Throughout the course of history, several accounts have been recorded describing rituals and practices resembling mind control. One of the earliest writings giving reference to the use of occultism to manipulate the mind can be found in the Egyptian Book of the Dead. It is a compilation of rituals, heavily studied by today’s secret societies, which describes methods of torture and intimidation (to create trauma), the use of potions (drugs) and the casting of spells (hypnotism), ultimately resulting in the total enslavement of the initiate. Other events ascribed to black magic, sorcery and demon possession (where the victim is animated by an outside force) are also ancestors of Monarch programming.

It is, however, during the 20th century that mind control became a science in the modern sense of the term, where thousands of subjects have been systematically observed, documented and experimented on.

One of the first methodical studies on trauma-based mind control was conducted by Josef Mengele, a physician working in Nazi concentration camps. He initially gained notoriety for being one of the SS physicians who supervised the selection of arriving prisoners, determining who was to be killed and who was to become a forced laborer. However, he is mostly known for performing grisly human experiments on camp inmates, including children, for which Mengele was called the “Angel of Death”.

Mengele is infamous for his sordid human experiments on concentration camps prisoners, especially on twins. A part of his work that is rarely mentioned however, is his research on mind control. Much of his research in this field was confiscated by the Allies and is still classified to this day.

Mengele’s research served as a basis for the covert, illegal CIA human research program named MK-ULTRA.

MK-ULTRA

The published evidence indicates that Project MK-ULTRA involved the use of many methodologies to manipulate individual mental states and alter brain functions, including the surreptitious administration of drugs and other chemicals, sensory deprivation, isolation, and verbal and physical abuse.

The most publicized experiments conducted by MK-ULTRA involved the administration of LSD on unwitting human subjects, including CIA employees, military personnel, doctors, other government agents, prostitutes, mentally ill patients, and members of the general public, in order to study their reactions.

However, the scope of MK-ULTRA does not however stop. Experiments involving violent electroshocks, physical and mental torture and abuse were used in a systematic matter on many subjects, including children.

Although the admitted goals of the projects were to develop torture and interrogation methods to use on the country’s enemies, but the project used to create “Manchurian Candidates”, programmed to perform various acts such as assassinations and other covert missions.

MK-ULTRA was brought to light by various commissions in the 1970s. Although it is claimed that the CIA stopped such experiments after these commissions, some whistle-blowers have come forth stating that the project simply went “underground” and Monarch Programming has become the classified successor of MK-ULTRA.

The most incriminating statement to date made by a government official as to the possible existence of Project MONARCH was extracted by Anton Chaitkin, a writer for the publication The New Federalist. When former CIA Director William Colby was asked directly, “What about monarch?” he replied angrily and ambiguously, “We stopped that between the late 1960s and the early 1970s.” [3. Anton Chaitkin, “Franklin Witnesses Implicate FBI and U.S. Elites in Torture and Murder of Children”, The New Federalist]

Levels of MONARCH Programming

Major program levels are often named after Greek letters but these can be unique to each programmer or for each individual mind-controlled slave.

ALPHA – General Programming – This is the first programming put in. It includes giving slaves a photographic memory that record everything every alters see or hear.

BETA – Sexual Programming – These alters are instructed in the art of seduction and sexual pleasure. Betas take part in ritual sex, acting and directing child pornography, and prostitution. Those trained as sex kittens often see themselves as cats

Top BETAS are known as Presidential Models; as the title implies, they discretely service Presidents, Royalty, and other high-ranking government officials. They regularly hang around the White House.

DELTA – Assassination Programming – Alters trained in combat, assassination, and espionage.

THETA – Psychic Killer Programming – Psychic assassins able to cause aneurysms from anywhere. Anytime. They telepathically communicate with “Mother”.

GAMMA – Deception Programming – These alters are trained as deceivers. They spread disinformation and are able to throw a therapist off track.

OMEGA – Suicide Programming – Alters programmed for self-mutilation and self-destruction.

“One of the primary reasons that the Monarch mind-control programming was named Monarch programming was because of the Monarch butterfly. The Monarch butterfly learns where it was born (its roots) and it passes this knowledge via genetics on to its offspring (from generation to generation). This was one of the key animals that tipped scientists off, that knowledge can be passed genetically. The Monarch program is based upon Illuminati and Nazi goals to create a Master race in part through genetics. If knowledge can be passed genetically (which it is), then it is important that parents be found that can pass the correct knowledge onto those victims selected for the Monarch mind control.”

Through systematic abuse and terrifying occult rituals, a split in the core personality is induced. From there, an “internal world” can be constructed, and alter personas programmed using tools such as music, movies—especially Disney productions—and fairy tales. These visual and audio aids enhance the programming process using images, symbols, meanings, and concepts. Created alters can then be accessed using trigger words or symbols programmed into the subject’s psyche by the handler. Some of the most common internal images seen by mind control slaves are trees, Cabalistic Tree of life, infinity loops, ancient symbols and letters, spider webs, mirrors, glass shattering, masks, castles, mazes, demons, butterflies, hour glasses, clocks, and robots. These symbols are commonly inserted in popular culture movies and videos for two reasons: to desensitize the majority of the population, using subliminals and neuro-linguistic programming and to deliberately construct specific triggers and keys for base programming of highly-impressionable MONARCH children. Some of the movies used in Monarch programming include The Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, Pinocchio and Sleeping Beauty.

The movie The Wizard of Oz is used by Monarch handlers to program their slaves. Symbols and meanings in the movie become triggers in the slave’s mind enabling easy access to the slave’s mind by the handler. In popular culture, veiled references to Monarch programming often use analogies to The Wizard of Oz and Alice in Wonderland.

In each case, the slave is given a particular interpretation of the movie’s storyline in order to enhance programming. For example, a slave watching The Wizard of Oz is taught that “somewhere over the rainbow” is the “happy place” dissociative trauma slaves must go to in order to escape the unbearable pain being inflicted upon them. Using the movie, programmers encourage slaves to go “over the rainbow” and dissociate, effectively separating their minds from their bodies.

“As mentioned before, the hypnotist will find children easier to hypnotize if they know how to do it with small children. One method that is effective is to say to the small children, “Imagine you are watching a favorite television show.” This is why the Disney movies and the other shows are so important to the programmers. They are the perfect hypnotic tool to get the child’s mind to dissociate in the right direction. The programmers have been using movies since almost day one to help children learn the hypnotic scripts. For children they need to be part of the hypnotic process. If the hypnotist allows the child to make up his own imagery, the hypnotic suggestions will be stronger. Rather than telling the child the color of a dog, the programmer can ask the child. This is where the books and films shown the child assist in steering its mind in the right direction. If the hypnotist talks to a child, he must take extra precaution not to change the tone of his voice and to have smooth transitions. Most of the Disney films are used for programming purposes. Some of them are specifically designed for mind-control.”

Walt Disney and Hollywood Mind Control

Disney, the man, the studio, and the theme parks are often cited by Monarch victims as an essential part of the government’s mind control program. Programmers use electroshock in combination with Fantasia’s imagery to induce dissociative personalities and for programming. Program runners realized that bringing in people from all over the world to military facilities would eventually give rise to suspicions, so they worked with Walt Disney in designing his theme parks to include facilities for mind control programming. Many of the rides are designed for use in mind control and to traumatize young children.

MGM’s Wizard of Oz and Disney’s Alice in Wonderland are favorites of Monarch programmers. Victims are told to go “over the rainbow”, or “there’s no place like home” to reach a safe place in Wizard of Oz programming or “go through the looking-glass” if using Alice in Wonderland. “Follow the yellow Brick Road.” or “Follow the White Rabbit” are triggers to follow the programmer’s commands.

Illuminati programmers designed Star Wars for use in trauma-base mind control programming.

Monarch programming is also used on the masses via movies, televisions, and music. They are used to desensitize the public or to trigger programs in mind-controlled slaves.

Dissociative Personalities in Movies and TV

Sucker Punch (Top) and Pan’s Labyrinth ( Bottom)

Mr. Robot

Dissociative Personalities in Music

Eminem as Slim Shady

Beyoncé as Sasha Fierce

This video includes actual research footage and project handlers during the CIA MKUltra Monarch Mind control project. Comprised of 149 subprojects, the goal was to study the effects of mind control programming on unwitting civilians.

