RSV
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Supportive care (fluids, rest, humidifier)
Severe cases: oxygen therapy, nebulized bronchodilators,
hospitalization if needed
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Vitamin D & C: Support immune function
Elderberry syrup: Antiviral and immune-boosting properties
Probiotics: Gut health is key for immune resilience
Eucalyptus & peppermint essential oils: Steam inhalation for respiratory support
Garlic Salve - recipe in caption
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Antimonium tart – For rattling cough and mucus buildup
Aconitum napellus – For sudden onset of symptoms
Hydrastis (goldenseal) – For thick mucus and congestion
Coryzalia or Coldcalm
Bone broth: Nutrient-dense support for recovery
Hepatitis B
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Most cases resolve spontaneously without treatment
Antiviral medications (tenofovir, entecavir for chronic cases)
Liver monitoring and possible transplantation in severe cases
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Milk thistle & dandelion root: Liver detox and regeneration
Turmeric (curcumin): Anti-inflammatory and supports liver function
N-acetylcysteine (NAC): Supports glutathione production for liver health
Avoid alcohol and processed foods to reduce liver burden
Castor Oil Pack
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Rheum palmatum
Chelidonium majus – Supports liver health, jaundice relief
Lycopodium – Helps with bloating and liver congestion
Schisandra berry – Hepatoprotective and immune-modulating
Beet juice: Liver-cleansing properties
Rotavirus
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Rehydration therapy (oral or IV in severe cases)
Electrolyte replacement (Pedialyte, IV fluids for severe dehydration)
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Probiotics: Helps restore gut flora
Bone broth & coconut water: Replenish lost fluids and electrolytes
Elderberry: general immune tonic increasing white blood cells
Activated charcoal: Helps absorb toxins in the gut - for more details, visit charcoalremedies.com
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Rota 30C: homeopathic prophylactic to help reduce severity
Arsenicum album – For watery diarrhea and dehydration
Veratrum album – For profuse vomiting and cold sweats
Chamomile tea – Soothes digestion and reduces inflammation
Raw ginger & honey: Helps settle the stomach and fight infection
Diphtheria
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Diphtheria antitoxin (neutralizes toxins)
Antibiotics (penicillin or erythromycin)
Respiratory support if breathing is affected
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate, High-Dose): Helps neutralize bacterial toxins
Garlic & Onion Poultice (Chest & Throat): Antimicrobial and decongestant properties
Liposomal Glutathione: Supports detoxification of bacterial toxins
Propolis & Raw Honey: Antibacterial and soothing for the throat
Garlic Salve on ears, throat and chin
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Diphtherinum 30C: prophylactic protocol reduce risk and severity of symptoms
Mercurius cyanatus – Used for throat infections with ulcers
Belladonna – Red, inflamed throat with fever
Ginger tea with lemon & honey – Soothes the throat and fights infection
Garlic with saltwater and colloidal silver (two years and older if they can gargle)
Pertussis (Whooping Cough)
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Antibiotics (azithromycin, erythromycin) in early stages
Supportive care (humidifier, oxygen in severe cases)
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Vitamin C Protocol by Dr. Suzanne Humphries (Sodium Ascorbate, High-Dose): Helps clear mucus and support immune response : https://tinyurl.com/VitCP2
Onion & Honey Syrup: Natural expectorant - recipe in caption
Elderberry & Thyme Tea: Antiviral and supports respiratory system
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Pertussinum 30C: pprophylactic protocol to help educe risk and severity of symptoms
Drosera – Used for violent coughing fits
Coccus cacti – For thick mucus and spasmodic cough
Steam Inhalation (Eucalyptus & Peppermint): Opens airways and clears mucus
Tetanus
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Tetanus immune globulin (TIG)
Antibiotics (metronidazole)
Muscle relaxants (to control spasms)
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Proper wound care is key wound should be clean, free of debris, saline rinse
Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate, High-Dose): Helps modulate immune response
Activated Charcoal Poultice (not directly in wound): Draws out toxins from wounds
Magnesium Oil & Epsom Salt Baths: Helps relax muscle spasms, aids in healing
Turmeric & Black Pepper: Anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Hypericum – For nerve pain and injuries
Ledum palustre – For puncture wounds
Angustura 30C - For sustained muscle contractions
Garlic Poultice: Natural antibiotic and detoxifier for wounds
Hib
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Antibiotics (ceftriaxone, ampicillin)
Hospitalization if severe (meningitis, pneumonia)
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Vitamin A & D (Cod Liver Oil): Essential for immune support
Bone Broth & Garlic Soup: Supports healing and fights infection
NAC (N-Acetylcysteine): Breaks down mucus in respiratory infections
Elderberry & Echinacea: Immune-stimulating and antiviral
Vitamin C (sodium ascorbate)
Raw garlic - natural antibiotic - usage in caption
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Phosphorus – For respiratory infections with chest pain
Bryonia – For dry cough and difficulty breathing
Onion & Garlic in Socks (Overnight): Helps pull toxins from the body - with garlic do not put directly on skin
Wet Socks - On warm feet, cold rung out wet socks covered by dry wool socks at night
Pneumococcal
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Antibiotics (penicillin, ceftriaxone)
Steroids for severe inflammation
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
High-Dose Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate): Speeds recovery and reduces inflammation
Vitamin A & Zinc: Supports lung health and immunity
Turmeric & Ginger Tea: Anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial
Nebulize
Echinacea : Helps reduce severity of symptoms and duration
Elderberry: Decreases bronchial inflammation
Garlic Salve
Avoid milk products
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Antimonium tart. – For rattling cough and mucus
Spongia tosta – For dry, barking cough
Steam Inhalation with Thyme & Eucalyptus: Clears congestion
Increase fluid and bone broth
Cold and Flu Tea - Recipe in Caption
Polio
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Approximately 70% of all polio infections in children are asymptomatic. Roughly 24% of polio infections in children consist of a minor, nonspecific illness. Less than 1% of all polio infections in children result in flaccid paralysis
Supportive care (pain relief, physical therapy)
Respiratory support in severe cases
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate, High-Dose): Aids in recovery and symptom reduction
Cod Liver Oil (Vitamin A & D): Supports nerve and muscle health
Magnesium & B6: Helps with muscle recovery and nerve support
Acupuncture & Physical Therapy: Helps rehabilitate muscle function
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Gelsemium 30C – For paralysis and weakness
Lathyrus sativus 30C – Used for post-viral nerve recovery and symptom reduction
Garlic & Turmeric: Supports nerve health and detoxification
Influenza
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Antiviral drugs (Tamiflu (very dangerous product), Relenza if taken early)
Fever reducers (acetaminophen, ibuprofen)
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
High-Dose Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate): Shortens duration and reduces severity
Elderberry Syrup: Powerful antiviral and immune booster
Raw Garlic & Honey (over one year old): Natural antibiotic and antiviral
Bone Broth & Hydration: Supports immune function and recovery
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Gelsemium – For fatigue, chills, and weakness
Oscillococcinum – Common homeopathic flu remedy
Onion Poultice on Chest: Helps break up congestion
Cinnamon & Clove Tea: Warming, antiviral, and immune- boosting
Wet Socks - On warm feet, cold rung out wet socks covered by dry wool socks at night
Hylands brand if needing fever reduction (we do not reduce unless concerned or child needs relief)
Measles
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Supportive care (fluids, fever management)
Vitamin A supplementation (WHO recommendation for severe cases)
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Vitamin A (Cod Liver Oil): Essential for recovery and preventing complications
High-Dose Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate): Helps fight viral infection
Echinacea & Elderberry: Strengthens immune response
Raw Honey & Turmeric Paste: Reduces inflammation and soothes the throat
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Morbillinum 30C: used in homeopathic prophylactic protocol to help reduce risk and severity of symptioms
Pulsatilla 30C – For rash, fever, and mild symptoms
Belladonna 30C – High fever and red rash
Lukewarm Oatmeal Baths: Soothes itching and inflammation
Coconut Water & Herbal Teas: Keeps the body hydrated
Tea of lemon balm or chamomile
Mumps
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Supportive care (pain relievers (avoid aspirin due to Reyes Syndrome risk, hydration)
Ice packs for swollen glands
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
High-Dose Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate): Helps reduce swelling and severity
Castor Oil Packs (Over Swollen Glands): Helps reduce inflammation
Onion Poultice (Applied to Jawline): Draws out infection and reduces swelling
Turmeric & Black Pepper: Anti-inflammatory and immune- supporting
Zinc
Elderberry Syrup
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Belladonna – Swollen glands and fever
Rhus tox – Sore, stiff jaw
Warm Saltwater Gargle: Helps with throat pain
Propolis Tincture: Supports immune response and fights infection
Rubella
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Supportive care (hydration, fever management)
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Vitamin A & C (Sodium Ascorbate): Speeds healing and reduces severity
Elderberry & Echinacea: Boosts immune function
Chamomile & Lavender Baths: Soothes rash and reduces discomfort
Coconut Oil with Tea Tree Oil: Applied to rash to soothe irritation
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Pulsatilla – For mild cases with rash and congestion
Belladonna – For fever and red rash
Apple Cider Vinegar Compress: Helps soothe rash
Burdock (arctium lappa) as tea or soup base: helps skin recover and heal more quickly
Chickenpox
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Antihistamines for itching (Benadryl)
Acetaminophen (for fever, avoid aspirin due to Reye’s syndrome risk)
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Vitamin A & C (Sodium Ascorbate): Supports skin healing and immune function
Oatmeal & Baking Soda Baths: Reduces itching and skin irritation
Coconut Oil & Tea Tree Oil: Helps soothe and prevent infection of blisters
Raw Honey Applied to Blisters: Antibacterial and speeds healing
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Rhus tox – Itchy blisters that worsen with scratching
Antimonium crudum – Helps with pustular eruptions
Elderberry & Zinc: Supports immune function and speeds recovery
Hepatitis A
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Supportive care (hydration, rest)
Avoid alcohol to prevent liver stress
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
Milk Thistle & Dandelion Root: Supports liver detoxification and repair
Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate, High-Dose): Reduces liver inflammation
Turmeric & Black Pepper: Anti-inflammatory and liver- protective
Lemon Water & Beet Juice: Supports liver detoxification
Selenium as powder in liquid or food: help with deficiency to decrease severity
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Chelidonium majus – Supports liver function and jaundice relief
Nux vomica – Helps with liver congestion and nausea
Castor Oil Pack Over Liver: Supports detoxification
HPV
Traditional Medical Treatments:
Cryotherapy or laser removal for warts
Monitoring for cervical changes (Pap smears)
Usually self resolves
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
High-Dose Vitamin C & Zinc: Supports immune response to clear infection
Folate & B12: Critical for cellular repair (especially for cervical health)
Turmeric & Green Tea Extract: Supports immune function and fights viral replication
Garlic & Oregano Oil (Topically for Warts): Antiviral and immune-boosting
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Thuja occidentalis – Common for warts and HPV symptoms
Calendula & Aloe Vera Gel: Applied to warts for healing
Apple Cider Vinegar on Warts: Natural wart remover
Meningococcal
Traditional Medical Treatments:
IV antibiotics (penicillin, ceftriaxone)
Hospitalization for severe cases
Holistic & Functional Medicine:
High-Dose Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate): Reduces severity and inflammation
Vitamin D & Zinc: Essential for immune support
Turmeric & Garlic: Natural antimicrobial and anti- inflammatory properties
Hydration & Electrolyte Support: Helps prevent complications
Homeopathic & Natural Remedies:
Apis mellifica – For swelling and inflammation
Belladonna – For high fever and stiff neck
Cold Compress on Neck & Head: Helps relieve inflammation
Seek help immediately if there is arching back of the neck, stiff neck, broken capillaries all over body, tiny purple or red spots on the skin (called petechiae) or larger bruises that don’t fade when pressed, blueness around mouth or fingernails. confusion
Disclaimer: The information on these slides is for educational purposes only. It is not medical advice. You should always do your own research.
