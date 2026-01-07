Garlic with saltwater and colloidal silver (two years and older if they can gargle)

Onion & Garlic in Socks (Overnight): Helps pull toxins from the body - with garlic do not put directly on skin

Approximately 70% of all polio infections in children are asymptomatic. Roughly 24% of polio infections in children consist of a minor, nonspecific illness. Less than 1% of all polio infections in children result in flaccid paralysis

Hylands brand if needing fever reduction (we do not reduce unless concerned or child needs relief)

Morbillinum 30C: used in homeopathic prophylactic protocol to help reduce risk and severity of symptioms

Selenium as powder in liquid or food: help with deficiency to decrease severity

Seek help immediately if there is arching back of the neck, stiff neck, broken capillaries all over body, tiny purple or red spots on the skin (called petechiae) or larger bruises that don’t fade when pressed, blueness around mouth or fingernails. confusion