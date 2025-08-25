RevealedEye's Newsletter

RevealedEye's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mediocrates's avatar
Mediocrates
3d

Your advice for gardening in confined spaces is commendable. It is paradoxical perhaps that most suburban properties invest time, effort and pride in creating and maintaining spacious monoculture lawns around their homes. Here in Australia, especially during the 1960-90s, newly arrived immigrants from Europe would tear up urban front garden lawns and flower beds and plant vegetables and fruit trees. Unfortunately urban councils would quickly serve notices of "obstruction hazards" if tree branches overhang pavements. Some gardeners would plant vegetable rows along the kerb side verge. Again some councils served notices of "traffic hazard"! I know of one family that encouraged free harvesting of seasonal herbs and vegetables from their front gardens They encouraged a free barter system of "take some, leave some". These were and still are happy neighbourhoods.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Share Your Perspective's avatar
Share Your Perspective
4d

Amazing messaging. Thank you for posting. I hope people take the bait 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

I am new here but Share Your Perspective is offering collaboratively created content on a variety of topics. Please check us out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 RevealedEye
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture