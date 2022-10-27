What is H.A.A.R.P.?

H.A.A.R.P. is an acronym that stands for High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program.

What does it do?

H.A.A.R.P. technology can affect weather patterns, cause earthquakes disrupt electronic communications and affect brain waves in people.

H.A.A.R.P. is a very secret military program. We actually know very little about it and what we …