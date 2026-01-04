RevealedEye

You mention the efforts of Hollywood to bring homosexuality into the mainstream, but I want to add this - I read a lot of so-called ‘cozy’ mysteries, and have noticed that those written in the past 10-15 years ALWAYS include a gay character or two or more… I know before I even start the book that I will soon be introduced to the gay neighbor with the heart of gold, or the gay couple with hearts of gold, or the child of the main character who is gay and married and has kids…and they have hearts of gold. I am reading a series that takes place in the 1910s that includes a gay female couple and not an eye is batted in this book taking place over 100 years ago!

That’s the other thing the books have in common - NO ONE has a problem with the gay characters - nobody ever expresses any natural even passing sense of confusion in the least - it is all treated as perfectly normal…

It is so clear to me that this is a psychological technique to normalize homosexuality, in marriage and parenthood, by including it in books that are generally PG, read by people like me, who prefer to avoid graphic descriptions of sex, violence and curse words.

It’s very clever!

The authors have either figured out they have to include such characters in order to get published, or the publisher tells them they need to change a few characters to gay ones if they want the book published.

I review many of the books I read on Amazon and I do try to point out this out - I have even quipped that I have never met as many gay people in my life as appear in these books - and I did community theater for years!

