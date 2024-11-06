Ten government conspiracies that were theories that have now become conspiracy FACTS. Government lies and deception.

Operation Northwoods

Operation Mockingbird

Operation Paperclip

Project 112/SHAD

Tuskegee Syphilis Study

Operation Gladio

CointelPro

Iran-Contra

Project MKULTRA

Gulf of Tonkin Incident

No.10 Operation Northwoods, 1962

US Joint Chiefs of Staff propose a series of false-flag operations to justify an invasion of Cuba.

In order to justify an attack on Cuba, the Joint Chiefs of Staff proposed that the CIA conduct a series of terrorist acts with evidence deliberately left behind pointing to Cuba as the culprit. – A tactic known as a “false flag” operation.

False flags are acts of terror made up to look like another party is responsible. Famous false flag ops include the Nazis blaming the communists for the Reichstag fire and the botched Lavon Affair where Israeli agents attempted to frame Muslims for the bombings of US, British and Egyptian targets.

Northwoods included plans for the sinking of a US warship in Cuban territorial waters, organizing terrorist campaigns in Florida, violating US airspace with planes painted to appear Cuban, blowing up a US airliner drone and then holding mock funerals for mock victims.

Sources and further information:

Read

False flags (wiki)

No.9 Operation MOCKINGBIRD, 1950s –1970s

The CIA established media outlets throughout the world and infiltrated major US media organizations.

The CIA set up newspapers, magazines, newswire services and published thousands of books worldwide. Mockingbird recruits over 400 journalists from news organizations including ABC, CBS, NBC, Reuters, Associated Press, Washington Post, New York Times, Newsweek, Time and Life Magazines.

In addition to the obvious benefits of containing information, spreading propaganda and disinformation, the op financed the production of films including the animated version of Orwell’s Animal Farm.

The CIA used its media assets for intelligence gathering, as go-betweens with foreign agents, and for journalistic cover.

“The CIA currently maintains a network of several hundred foreign individuals around the world who provide intelligence for the CIA and at times attempt to influence opinion through the use of covert propaganda. These individuals provide the CIA with direct access to a large number of newspapers and periodicals, scores of press services and news agencies, radio and television stations, commercial book publishers, and other foreign media outlets.”

CIA Director George Bush constantly blocked Church Committee member William Bader from obtaining necessary information on Operation Mockingbird or any of the CIA’s ties to US domestic media organization. The Church Committee eventually published a whitewashed version of Mockingbird.

Sources and further information:

Final Report of the Select Committee to Study Government Operations With Respect to Intelligence Activities. – B. Covert Relationships With the United States Media (See p.191-200)

The Cia and the Media

Carl Bernstein, Rolling Stone – October 20, 1977

No.8 Operation PAPERCLIP, 1945 – 62

American intelligence cleaned up the identities of Nazis to make them eligible for government recruitment.

After President Truman specifically forbade the recruitment of Nazis, the OSS (the CIA’s precursor) acting under orders from the Joint Chiefs, secretly ‘deNazifies’ ineligible recruits, wiping their records of any connections to the Nazis.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff were in a hurry to snap up Nazi rocket engineers, nuclear physicists, chemists, and death-camp researchers before the scientists and their research fell into Soviet or British hands.

US intelligence and the Catholic Church created a series of Nazi “Ratlines” allowing war criminals such as Klaus Barbie (the Butcher of Lyon) to escape to South America. ODESSA, the most well known ratline, allowed hundreds of war criminals to escape prosecution for war crimes.

Sources and further information:

Records of the Office of the Secretary of Defense (Record Group 330) (www.archives.gov)

Our Nazi Allies (www.salon.com)

Operation Paperclip Casefile

Secret Agenda (PDF)

by Linda Hunt