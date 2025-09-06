RevealedEye's Newsletter

RevealedEye's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steshu Dostoevsky's avatar
Steshu Dostoevsky
3d

Every time I see a picture or a video of a malnourished child, my first thought is put the damn camera away and give the kid some food. But nope, just taking pictures and videos, trying to get the perfect shot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lynn Russell's avatar
Lynn Russell
3d

Greed and selfishness cause hunger. Simple fix. Share on both counts. Most people want to feed people

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 RevealedEye
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture