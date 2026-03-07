RevealedEye

RevealedEye

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue's avatar
Sue
9h

I learned about this story from another substack writer, maybe 3 years ago.

I'm glad to see it being covered again. I found it believable then, and even more so now.

Thank you for publishing this. I completely agree that far too many Americans remain unaware of the origin of our financial system, controlled by the deceitfully named "Federal Reserve".

Reply
Share
Will's avatar
Will
5h

I LOVE THE WAY YOU STATE" THE PEOPLE OF THE USA, WOULD NOT HAVE ALLOWED A WAR..."

ABSOLUTELY FUCKING MENTAL...

SINCE WHEN, DID ANY CITIZENRY...

STOP A GOVERNMENT GOING TO WAR.....

AND BEING " IN THE WATER..."...

IF HE EAS OFF THE SHIP, HE'D BE CLASSED AS IN THE WATER- BUT HE COULD HAVE BEEN PARTIALLY OR TOTALLY OUT OF THE ACTUAL WATER, ON DEBRIS FROM THE SHIP...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RevealedEye · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture