Until the 1970s, the majority of people were fit as a fiddle! No keto, vegan, or paleo diets. No home aerobics or gym memberships. No fancy fitness tech or wellness influencers.

Seed oils are one of the biggest culprits behind modern health issues. Linked to rising obesity rates, they cause inflammation and are hidden in most processed foods. They're cheap to produce but come at a high cost to your health.

Micro- & nanoplastics are in your food, water (plastic bottles), and air (face masks), and they contain harmful chemicals like BPA that disrupt metabolism. These particles cause inflammation, oxidative stress, and can even clog arteries by triggering the buildup of plaque.

Pesticides like glyphosate and atrazine are major threats to our health. They disrupt gut bacteria, leading to inflammation and metabolic disorders such as cancer. Don’t expect. Glyphosate is still sprayed everywhere.

PFAS, aka "forever chemicals," are literally in everything. These chemicals build up in the body, damaging metabolism and leading to hormonal imbalances and infertility. Linked to cancer and thyroid issues, they’re toxic and nearly impossible to avoid.

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) is found in almost every processed food and drink. It spikes insulin levels, disrupts fat metabolism, and has been strongly linked to Fibrosis, Fatty Liver Disease, and Type 2 Diabetes. It’s cheap for companies, but it destroys your body.

Artificial sweeteners are misleadingly marketed as healthy alternatives to sugar. Like HFCS, they disrupt gut health and metabolism, leading to insulin resistance and weight gain over time. Even worse, they can trigger insulin spikes by fooling the body with sweetness.

Thank you for reading this article and making it this far. Before I continue red-pilling you about more hidden dangers in our food supply, let me also offer a solution. I'm not just here to expose the toxic ingredients they pump into our daily lives—I want to show you a way out. I live 100% self-sufficient, away from the poisons of modern food, growing my own food, drinking pure spring water, and raising grass-fed livestock. But you don't need to go that far. You can join a community garden, source grass-fed meats, and, most importantly, use glass bottles and containers and get raw, unpasteurized milk from a local farm.

Preservatives like BHA and BHT extend the shelf life of processed foods, but at the cost of your health. These chemicals are linked to hormone disruption and metabolic dysfunction, contributing to long-term health issues like obesity and cancer.