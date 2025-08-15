The pentagram or pentacle is probably the best known and used of all occult symbols and is considered to be the most potent means of conjuring benevolent spirits. The inverted pentagram, with the point of the star is downward, is used to conjure up the powers of evil. As the circle is believed to enhance the powers of a particular symbol it is usually added to the pentagram. The ordinary (point-up) pentagram is the symbol of witches, warlocks and Wiccans in general and which they call "The Great Rite," whereas the inverted (point-down) pentagram is the symbol of Satanism. The point-down pentacle is also the symbol of Masonry and the Eastern Star.

Masonic writer Manly Hall writes: "The Pentagram is used extensively in black magic, but when so used its form always differs in one of three ways: The star may be broken at one point by not permitting the converging lines to touch; it may be inverted by having one point down and two up; or it may be distorted by having two points of varying lengths. When used in black magic, the pentagram is called the "sign of the cloven hoof" or the "footprint of the devil". The star with two points upward is also called the "Goat of Mendes" because the inverted star is the same shape as a goat's head. When the upright star turns and the upper point falls to the bottom, its signifies the fall of the Morning Star.

Goat and Ram Heads are Sacred in Witchcraft and Satanism

In 1966, the Beach Boys released Pet Sounds — an album remembered not only for its music, but also for its strange cover: the band feeding goats.

That imagery wasn’t random. Throughout history, the goat has symbolized Satan in occult traditions, and its presence here is worth noting. Rock music, from its roots to its modern forms, has carried spiritual influences far darker than most fans realize — and this includes so-called “Christian rock.” Despite the label, there is nothing truly Christian about rock’s foundation. The culture around it has long been tied to sexual immorality, drug use and demonic powers summoned through the music itself.

Brian Wilson (lead singer of the Beach Boys) even admitted that he was trying to create "witchcraft music"... "We were doing witchcraft, trying to make witchcraft music."

-Brian Wilson quoted in Nick Kent's The Dark Stuff (pg.27.)

The music of the Beach Boys may seem harmless, but it is as demonic as all rock-n-roll music. One of the greatest dangers is that young people idolize rock band members and want to become like them (following in the steps of their mentors).

If you think I am being ridiculous, then consider the fact that Paul McCartney did the same exact thing on his 1971 album, RAM. Pictured above is Paul McCartney's 1971 album cover. One may contend that there is a vast difference between a goat and a ram, but if you research the subject of witchcraft, you'll learn that both animals are extremely popular in witchcraft. Notice the Wiccan witches' pendant below with the Ram's head.

The Goat of Mendez is the god of the witches. (Mendez is another spelling of Mendes, a city of ancient Egypt where fertility worship - Baal worship -- was practiced). Masons admit readily that Baphomet is a pagan fertility god and, more importantly, that Freemasonry is a fertility cult religion. At any rate, this mockery of Jesus is a satanic symbol and figures prominently in Satan worship. - Kerr Cuhulain (Occult author, police investigator, and friend of witches)

Did you know that the ram and the goat are synonymous with witchcraft and Satan worship? The Baphomet or Satanic pentagram is pointed downward to accommodate the outline of a goat's head.

Some witches today claim that the goat head is really supposed to be a ram's head (which originated with the ram-headed god of Ammon in ancient times).

Ammon

Ammon, the Egyptian ram-god, was also identified with the Greek god Zeus. A ram (a non-castrated adult male sheep) has curved horns (as in the photo below);

whereas, as goat has a beard and STRAIGHT horns (as in the photo below).

Both symbols are utilized in today's Satanism, occult, and witchcraft circles. The Church of Satan uses the goat's head on their main webpage. The pentagram image is inherent to both the goat and the ram. Whether ram or goat, both animals are used to depict the works of darkness.

Notice below on Ozzy Osborne's album cover that he uses the RAM (curved horns).

Do you really think it a coincidence the Paul McCartney placed a RAM on his album cover? Clearly, the music industry has an infatuation with Satanic symbolism. On Ozzy Osbourne’s album cover, the fans are shown touching — almost caressing — the beast, just as McCartney is fondling the RAM on his album cover. These aren’t harmless poses. The goat and the ram are both historic symbols of Satan, and such imagery reflects an open display of affection and loyalty toward him. It’s no coincidence that the Rolling Stones released a track titled Sympathy for the Devil. For decades, Satan has used music as one of his most effective tools, slipping his influence into the hearts and minds of young people under the guise of entertainment.

Satan is the god of this world. That's what this image portrays. Baphomet, god of the Freemasons. It's a man's body, with the breasts of a woman, and the head of a horned goat. It is a monstrosity! The Beast sits atop the world. The two moons may suggest that this is the Prince of Darkness. The moon is also an accurate metaphor for Satan, masquerading as a false 'source of light.' Albeit, the Devil can only reflect the true light down upon those living in darkness, and it pales in comparison.

Both hands are displaying occult Masonic hand signs, one up and the other down, showing the duality of meaning which is common in the dark world. Baphomet's erect phallus is Hermes' Caduceus – a rod intertwined with two serpents. The wings are those of Lucifer, the fallen archangel. Notice the right-side-up pentagram on his forehead, denoting that occult worship and Satanism are interconnected.

An upside-down pentagram and horned goat's head combined, which symbolizes open Satanism.

The rock band, Forsaken

OzzFest 2002 - notice the Satanic Pentagram on Dimmu's arm.

ABOVE: The pentagon is an infinite occult symbol — it is the center of a pentagram and a pentagram fits perfectly inside a pentagon. Satan controls the United States! Notice The Washington Monument in the background, which is an erect male phallus (an exact 10-to-1 ratio replica of Nebuchadnezzar's obelisk in the Old Testament), representing the power of darkness which controls America!

Occultists believe that symbols are given a supernatural power at their creation. It is also believed that this power increases to whatever degree the non-initiated remain ignorant of the sign's true meaning. According to the book Magic Symbols by Fredrick Goodman, an occultic symbol is defined as, "...an image which hides an inner meaning. This meaning is usually cunningly hidden behind a form..." SOURCE: How Satan Turned America Against God; by Dr. William P. Grady; pg. 347; 2005; ISBN: 0-9628809-3-0

Notice the occult PENTAGRAM on the book next to infamous Satanist, Aleister Crowley.

One of the most potent symbols in occultism is the Pentagram. According to Man, Magic and Myth: The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Mythology, Religion and the Unknown, "The star with with five points is traditionally a weapon of power in magic." However, the all-important factor has to do with the positioning of the pentagram. "The pentagram, with one of its points projecting upwards, can be imagined as a man's body with arms and legs extended and is a symbol of the dominance of the divine spirit (the one upward point) over matter (the other four points)." When the pentagram is inverted, the devil himself shows up as the goat head of Mendes, otherwise known as the Templars' god, Baphomet (or sometimes called Mahomet). A reversed pentagram, with two points projecting upwards, is a symbol of evil and attracts sinister forces because it overturns the proper order of things and demonstrates the triumph of matter over spirit. The two upper points suggest the horns of a devil. "It is the goat of lust attacking the heavens with its horns," said Eliphas Levi, "a sign execrated by initiates of a superior rank."] SOURCE: How Satan Turned America Against God; by Dr. William P. Grady; pg. 347; 2005; ISBN: 0-9628809-3-0

Here's one of the album covers from the demonic heavy metal band, SACRAMENTUM. The album is a tribute to the satanist band, BATHORY (named after the serial killer of hundreds of sexually molested children and adults, Elizabeth Bathory...

ABOVE: The album cover for the Heavy Metal band SACRAMENTUM. This album is their tribute to the band BATHORY, featuring such songs as "13 CANDLES." The album is pure Satan worship, clearly represented by the Goat Of Mendes (the ram's head on the album cover).

Britney Spears Makes Devil Horns in a Glee Advertisement. It's all a big joke to the wicked world! Signs Of Satan are everywhere!