In the Western tradition, occultism is the study or pursuit of hidden knowledge and information, particularly for the purported purpose of gaining spiritual insight or acquiring personal power. The term is derived from the Latin word occultus, which is usually translated into English as “concealed,” “hidden,” or “secret.” Its close association with esoteric, mystical, and supernatural practices dates to the early seventeenth century. The terms occult and cult are sometimes confused, as sects dedicated to occult practices are often referred to as cults. However, the two words are etymologically unrelated.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games contained some bizarre scenes involving people revering a giant bull. Was this ritualistic ceremony actually Baal worship in plain sight? Here’s a look at this symbolic event.

The plans are “devious” because they brazenly go against the well-being of the masses. They revolve around using fear, control, and relentless propaganda to coerce people into accepting a global culture that leads the way toward a global government.

The beliefs are “dark” because they involve the evilest and most depraved practices known to man. They’re about dark rituals, blood sacrifices, and, most disgustingly, preying on the innocence of children. In short, they’re all about satanism – in the truest sense of the word.

Amazingly enough, all of this madness is incorporated into ceremonies that are watched by millions. And most viewers do not even realize it.

The opening ceremony of the Commonwealth games began rather … normally. Some vintage cars owned by local residents were driven into the stadium to form the shape of the Union Jack – a tribute to Birmingham’s role in automotive history. This portion of the show culminated with Prince Charles driving his own Aston Martin into the stadium.

Then, things got dark.

The mood suddenly changed when the lights turned red and the dancers moved in unison, raising their hands to their heads—a stark visual break from celebration that felt deliberate, unsettling, and meant to signal a darker turn in the spectacle.

Then, it arrived.

A massive, fuming bull with red eyes is carried into the stadium by women pulling chains.

What does this thing represent? First, Birmingham has a long history with bulls. The city is home to the Bull Ring market where, since the Middle Ages, bulls were once held before slaughter.

However, Birmingham 2022 provides more interpretation to this bull scene:

Faced with this explanation, a few questions immediately come to mind. First: What do the working conditions of people in the 19th century have to do with a sporting event?

The second question would be: In this context, what does the bull actually represent? The industrial revolution? The oppression of men (even though their working conditions were not better)? That’s not quite clear.

However, as one watches the entire ceremony, it becomes clear that this bull scene represents much more than a worker strike.

When the women drop the chains, the bull gets angry and starts trampling around as everyone cowers in fear.

Then, a woman holding a shard of light (a recurring symbol throughout the ceremony) “tames” the bull.

Then, for several awkward minutes, people gather around the bull to literally worship it. There are no other words to describe what is happening.

The woman who stopped to bull is now “riding” it while holding a shard of light above her head. People around the bull do the same.

This is an appropriate time to note that Lucifer means “light bearer”. And these people are literally “bearing light” to honor the bull. This is all pure Luciferian symbolism.

Then they prostrate themselves to the bull.

This is highly symbolic and proof that the bull represents more than a worker strike (or whatever). The definition of “to prostrate” is:

stretched out with face on the ground in adoration or submission.

Here’s another image of people prostrating themselves to a bull-like figure. His name: Baal.

Baal is offered a child sacrifice as people prostrate themselves.

People have been fearing, revering, and carrying sacrifices to this bull for thousands of years. It is still happening today.

Baal

Molech, or Moloch, is mentioned in the Bible as the god to whom child sacrifices were made in a shrine outside the city of Jerusalem. Although Molech is mentioned several times in the Old Testament, his name is less well-known in the archaeological and historical records leading to disagreements over the identity of the god as well as the exact nature of the cult of Molech. The name “Molech” or “Moloch” most likely comes from the Hebrew word Melekh, meaning king.

For a long time, it was believed that Molech was another name for Milcom, the chief deity of the Ammonites, but this view has fallen out of favor because of more recent research. The name of Molech was most likely a title or epithet for a deity rather than an actual name. It is common in Phoenician and Canaanite inscriptions for deities to be referred to as king or lord of something or another.

Are Molech and Baal one and the same?

“Some people say that Baal and Moloch were actually the same god, just with different names and faces. They say that the word “Molech” means “king”, and that Baal was also called “king”. They say that some of the stories and rituals of Baal and Moloch were similar, and that they were both worshiped in the same places and times. They say that Baal and Moloch were both aspects of the same divine power, and represented the two sides of the same coin.” ~ from “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Baal and Moloch as Contrasting Figures in Canaanite Religion” by Zacharias Hendrik

When monotheistic religions spread across the Mediterranean, Baal became nothing less than the face of evil. For instance, Numbers 25:1-3 in the Old Testament states:

While Israel was staying in Shittim, the men began to indulge in sexual immorality with Moabite women, who invited them to the sacrifices to their gods. The people ate and bowed down before these gods. So Israel joined in worshiping the Baal of Peor. And the Lord’s anger burned against them.

In the New Testament, Jesus calls Satan Beelzebub (Baʿal Zebub), forever associating Baal with Satan and the “prince of demons”.

The story of Baal worship is long, complex, and related to other figures such as Moloch. With that being said, one thing about Baal is clear: He is identified as an enemy of God in the holy books of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

And it is exactly for this reason that the occult elite still reveres Baal to this day. He represents the ancient gods of the past who were appeased using child sacrifices and sacred prostitution. Things the elite still practice today.

Satanic Ritual Abuse

Many have not heard of other aspects of Baal worship where people, especially children, are tortured, raped and murdered as part of satanic ritual ceremonies, where they may drink their blood and sometimes also eat their flesh. The blood of those severely traumatised before death is particularly valued as it contains adrenochrome which is a natural drug produced by the pineal gland.

Worldwide, children are stolen to be sold to elite pedophile rings. Women are used as breeders to produce babies that are never documented and effectively do not exist.

Children are trafficked to create child porn which is a massive industry thought to generate $20 billion a year in the US alone but the real figure could be much higher.

We know from testimonies of those who have experienced satanic ritual abuse that they are put through terrible experiences and tortured mercilessly to break them down. They may be locked in cages for long periods of time and forced to watch terrible things, or put in boxes with snakes and spiders and put through other such nightmarish experiences. They may be involved in sacrifices of babies and animals intended to keep them quiet.

Today, Government officials and leaders of society, doctors, judges, police chiefs, and neighbours can be involved at different levels, some only as part of a conspiracy of silence.

