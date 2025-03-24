While the medical establishment relentlessly promotes routine colonoscopies as a cornerstone of cancer prevention, there are critical, eye-opening details about this procedure that remain buried—trade secrets not shared with the public or even discussed between doctors and patients. These omissions could have serious implications for your long-term health. To be clear, I’m not against colonoscopies when there are genuine digestive symptoms that demand investigation. But for healthy individuals with no issues, routine colorectal cancer screenings might not only be unnecessary—they could increase your risk of polyps or even colon cancer. Here’s why this widely accepted practice deserves scrutiny.