I was a kid when fluoride — a waste by-product from the atomic-bomb industry — was quietly rebranded as a public-health miracle and introduced to the American people. Nobody told us its real origin. All we knew was that “science” had found a new chemical that promised stronger teeth and fewer cavities.

One summer, a free fluoride clinic appeared at our school. We lined up like obedient little test subjects, letting strangers smear the bitter solution on our teeth while they smiled and called it progress.

People were gullible back then. The post-war era had wrapped science in a holy glow. After nylon, rayon, plastic, and the rest of the wartime innovations, society had been trained to worship the men in lab coats. Whatever they said — we believed. The idea that “experts” could lie, or worse, experiment on us, was unthinkable.

My father was part of that optimistic machine — a chemical engineer at a starch plant that pumped out everything from food additives to industrial compounds. He brought home stability, pride, and a sense that chemistry was the language of the future. I grew up thinking the world could be improved molecule by molecule. Each summer, I faced the dentist’s drill — a crude, buzzing nightmare of smoke, heat, and pain. But I trusted it. Pain, we were told, meant progress.

Down the street, the corner shop sold penny candy and gum for a nickel. I never connected the dots between sugar and cavities — nobody did. So when fluoride came along, it sounded like a child’s dream: eat all the candy you want, and science will fix your teeth afterward. Yet the next year, the cavities kept coming.

Then came the big rollout: fluoride in the public water supply, fluoride in toothpaste, fluoride everywhere. If a little was good, surely more would be better — that’s how we thought. We never questioned the logic. We never asked who was funding the research, who was profiting, or why industrial waste suddenly became a “health treatment.”

Decades later, the curtain lifted. The miracle chemical that was supposed to protect us had been a Trojan horse. Not only did fluoride fail to prevent tooth decay effectively, but it was linked to brittle bones, stained teeth, thyroid disorders, and even cancer. What began as a patriotic trust in science turned out to be one of the longest-running public experiments in modern history — an experiment conducted on all of us without informed consent.

In short, fluoride is a poison!

This is not news to the medical world. The Journal of the American Medical Association and the New England Journal of Medicine have both reported greater incidence of hip fractures in fluoridated areas. The National Institute of Environmental and Health Services has linked fluoridation with cancer.

A book by Dr. John Yiamouyiannis, titled “Fluoride, The Aging Factor,” shows that the drug causes a premature aging process. He notes that in areas where fluoride is consumed in the drinking water, there are higher rates of bone disorders (skeletal fluorosis, osteoporosis and arthritic pain) and people suffer from brown decaying teeth.

“Fluoride is a poison!” Yiamouyiannis warns.” The 1984 issue of Clinical Toxicology of Commercial Products lists fluoride as more poisonous than lead and just slightly less poisonous than arsenic. It has been used as a pesticide for mice, rats and other small pests. A 10-pound infant could be killed by 1/100 of an ounce and a 100-pound adult could be killed by 1/10 of an ounce of fluoride. The Akron Regional Poison Center indicates that a 7-ounce tube of toothpaste contains 199 mg. of fluoride, more than enough to kill a 25-pound child.”

Yiamouyiannis writes that the acceleration of the aging process by fluoride occurs at the bio-chemical level by causing enzyme inhibition, collagen breakdown, genetic damage and disruption of the immune system.

“Fluoride interacts with the bonds which maintain the normal shape of proteins,” he continues. “With distorted protein, the immune system attacks it’s own protein, the body’s own tissue.” The visual and physical effects from prolonged exposure to fluoride include nausea, bloody vomit, faintness, stomach cramps, tremors, constipation, aching bones, stiffness, skin rash, weight loss and brown or black discoloration of the teeth.

The horror in this story is that fluoride was known as a deadly poison from the start. But if this was true, why would the U. S. government promote the sale of it to its own people, and later people all over the world? Would you believe the answer to this question is money?

There is compelling evidence that the program of water fluoridation began as a massive effort to cover up bad publicity from one of the most toxic materials to emerge from the government’s secret nuclear weapons program. The idea was that if fluoride could be presented to the country as beneficial, then no one could sue the government for being harmed by it.

An article by Dr. Jackie Alan Giuliani in “Healing Our World” noted that reporters Joel Griffiths and Chris Bryson discovered the truth about fluoride while researching hundreds of declassified documents about the Manhattan Project, America’s secret atomic bomb development program.

They found that fluoride as a key chemical in atomic bomb production. Millions of tons were used during the Cold War period to manufacture high-grade uranium and plutonium.

“Fluoride was the top chemical hazard of the U.S. nuclear weapons program, not only for workers, but for those living in nearby communities as well,” Giuliani wrote.

“The documents show that the first U.S. lawsuits levied against the atomic weapons program were over fluoride poisoning, not radiation damage. The documents reveal that the U.S. government secretly ordered atomic bomb scientists to create “evidence useful in litigation” against defense contractors who were being accused of injuring citizens with fluoride.”

This secret work to head-off government lawsuits lead to a multi-billion dollar industry that has been poisoning our water supplies, our toothpaste, and our bodies ever since. Believe this or not, fluoride tablets are even available for children.

To escape the harmful effects of fluoride, Yiamouyiannis suggests that you seek non-fluoride toothpaste (but you may have to go to health stores to find it), and drink bottled water. Even using tap water to cook may expose you to fluoride.

Now that the truth about fluoride is out, why haven’t towns and toothpaste companies stopped dumping this terrible poison in our water and toothpaste supplies? Don’t expect that to happen. Remember, I said this is a multi-billion dollar industry. Nobody shuts down a money machine like that without a fight.

The Neurotoxicity Of Fluoride In Drinking Water

Sodium Fluoride is currently added to the majority of municipal water systems in the U.S. to prevent cavities in children. Its use has risen rapidly since the 1950’s. Sodium Fluoride is also registered with the EPA as a rat poison, although advocates say its use in low levels in water poses no adverse health concerns. There has been considerable research done on fluoride regarding cancer, birth defects, and risks to the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and urinary systems, however, very little has been done on its neurological effects.

First Study to Find Neurological Deficits After Fluoride Exposure



Chinese investigations have shown levels of fluoride in drinking water at levels of 3-11 ppm affect the nervous system without first causing physical malformations. Another Chinese study found Attention Deficit Disorders in adult humans if sublingual drops containing 100 ppm of sodium fluoride were administered. Sources of fluoride exposure include processed beverages, toothpastes, mouth rinses, dietary supplements and food. This is an exposure level potentially relevant to humans because toothpastes contain 1000 to 1500 ppm fluoride and mouth rinses contain 230-900 ppm fluoride.



In the 1995 article appearing in the journal Neurotoxicology and Teratology, Dr. Phyllis J Mullenix states,

“Still unexplored, however, is the possibility that fluoride exposure is linked with subtle brain dysfunction. This is the first study to demonstrate that central nervous system output is vulnerable to fluoride, that the effects on behavior depend on the age at exposure and that fluoride accumulates in brain tissues. Of course behaviors per se do not extrapolate, but a generic behavioral pattern disruption as found in this rat study can be indicative of potential for motor dysfunction, IQ deficits and/or learning disabilities in humans. Substances that accumulate in brain tissue potentiate concerns about neurotoxic risk.” Dr. Phyllis J. Mullenix

Toxicology Department, Forsyth Research Institute, Boston, MA

JOURNAL TITLE: Neurotoxicity of Sodium Fluoride in Rats

Health Risks Associated with Fluoride

Hypersensitivity & Acute Fluoride Toxicity

Fluoride triggers acute toxic reactions and hypersensitivity responses—not just long-term damage but immediate, visible harm. FAN documents cases of people experiencing allergic-type reactions to fluoride (in toothpaste, mouth-rinse or water), ranging from skin rash and hives to serious respiratory distress.

Meanwhile, acute overdose of fluoride has caused nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, hypocalcaemia, cardiac arrhythmias, and even death.



In short: fluoride is not only a slow-burn systemic toxin—it also has the capacity to cause fast, dangerous reactions when levels spike or sensitivity is present.

Brain

Fluoride’s impact on the human brain is no longer speculation; it’s one of the most documented areas in environmental health research. More than 600 studies show that fluoride can harm the brain — over 300 in animals and 85 in humans — linking exposure to lower IQ, memory loss, and impaired learning. The U.S. National Toxicology Program’s 2023 review confirmed 52 of 55 studies found IQ decline with higher fluoride exposure, and even the Lancet classified fluoride among 11 chemicals known to damage the developing brain. Harvard researchers, analyzing 27 international studies, reached the same conclusion in 2012. The National Research Council had warned back in 2006 that fluoride interferes with brain function and might contribute to dementia. Together, these findings expose a pattern: the very substance promoted for “public health” may be quietly eroding intelligence and altering brain chemistry across generations.

Endocrine & Hormonal Disruption from Fluoride

Emerging research reveals that fluoride exposure is not just an issue for teeth and bones — it may silently undermine the body’s hormone systems. According to FAN’s overview, fluoride has been shown to interfere with thyroid function, disrupt the pituitary and pineal glands, affect insulin regulation, and alter sex hormones.

One review found that children exposed to higher-fluoride water supplies had higher thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels and lower thyroid hormone (T3/T4) levels — especially in areas where iodine intake was already low.

Perhaps most troubling: fluoride accumulates in the pineal gland — a hormone-producing organ critical for sleep and circadian rhythm. Some studies have found fluoride in concentrations in the pineal gland higher than found in many bones, suggesting long-term bioaccumulation.



In short: the chemical once hailed purely for dental benefits is now under scrutiny for subtle hormonal damage — damage that can ripple across metabolism, growth, reproduction and sleep cycles.

Dental

Fluoride’s role in dental health has long been celebrated—but the story is more nuanced than the public narrative suggests. The FAN “Dental” page notes that while fluoride was introduced to prevent tooth decay, the rise of dental fluorosis (white flecks, stains, pitting on enamel) in western countries suggests over-exposure is already happening.

Get 7 day free trial

Share

The problem begins in early childhood, when permanent teeth are forming: ingesting excess fluoride at that stage leads to visible enamel changes that cannot be reversed. It’s not just cosmetic either—when exposure is high, the risk of fluorosis rises significantly, which raises questions about the margin between “enough fluoride for benefit” and “too much fluoride for harm.” Recent large-scale data show that higher water and plasma fluoride levels correspond with greater odds of fluorosis in children.