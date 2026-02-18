Walt Disney has accomplished numerous truly amazing feats when it comes to deceiving people, seeming to provide exciting yet wholesome entertainment while delivering witchcraft and occult mind control right into their homes.

Disney has been able to achieve this by skillfully creating characters, screenplay and plots carefully crafted to lead people to think along certain lines, using powerful subliminal messages, imagery and symbolism, of occult, witchcraft, pagan, Illuminati, masonic, sexual and other satanic origins. The borders separating good and evil are blurred and often good is subtly or overtly made to seem evil, boring or just plain wrong, while evil is presented as good, or somehow interesting, fascinating, glamorous, exciting and desirable.

Disney has taken fairy tales, fables, myths, legends and stories from all over the world, and applying various themes to places, nature, animals, and characters both real and fantasy, along with appealing music and lyrics, creatively manipulated and packaged them to cater for their evil agenda. Many of these fairy stories are quite dark anyway, but Disney has cultivated the expertise to make them even darker, ingenuously disguised as wholesome family entertainment.

Colourful witches and wizards abound in Disney productions. From Queen Grimhilde in the first Disney film Snow White in 1938, through Madam Mim in The Sword in the Stone, Cruella De Vil in 101 Dalmations, to the 2014 film dedicated to the story of the witch Maleficent, almost every Disney movie has some type of witch as a central figure.

In Disney’s Little Mermaid, Ariel signs a contract with the evil witch Ursula – or sells her soul to her? – in exchange for being human so she can marry her prince.

Fantasia is full of demonic imagery and mythological characters. In this cartoon, the third that Disney made, and in its sequel, even good beings are depicted as creatures connected with mythology – which is, in fact, demonology – such as satyrs, aka centaurs or fauns, a half-human half-goat creature which is a representation of the ‘god’ Pan, who is actually the devil.

Mulan has a guardian which is a red dragon, thus leading adults and children to believe that Satan, who is portrayed as a red dragon in the Bible – and elsewhere – will guard, help and protect them rather than destroy them.

In the Aladdin song, “A Whole New World” Aladdin wants to take the Princess away with him and sings: “I can open your eyes, Take you wonder by wonder, Over sideways and under, On a magic carpet ride, A whole new world, A new fantastic point of view, No one to tell us no, Or where to go, Or say we’re only dreaming”.

Disney’s “Magic Kingdom” is in fact – in line with the devil’s compulsion to imitate God – a satanic counterfeit of God’s Kingdom.

Far from being sound family entertainment, in Disney stories, unhealthy relationship models abound. Frozen is one of the most popular animated Disney films of all time and many know some of the songs by heart, especially “Let it Go”. The message given is that children should not be afraid to be themselves and should never apologize for who they are, which seems fine. Only Elsa did almost kill her sister and then, with the help of her parents, simply erase her memory.

In the hugely successful Pirates of The Caribbean movies, Disney has presented pirates, who are in reality thieves, plunderers and murderers, etc. as something glamorous that children want to imitate, to act out and dress up like them, and even want to be one.

Walt Disney himself was adopted from an abusive home and lost his adoptive mother when she died from asphyxiation due to faulty workmanship in a house that he had bought her. It is fairly well documented that Walt Disney was not only a paedophile who liked little boys but a satanist, a type of male witch, a 33rd-degree freemason and member of the Illuminati.

A well-known picture of the summer camp in Bohemian Grove attended every year by the wealthy, influential and famous, often termed ‘the elite’. The owl statue “Moloch” presides over an altar created for human sacrifices, although it is claimed they only use an effigy. This same altar is used for the annual “Cremation of Care” ceremony, as covertly filmed in 2000 by Alex Jones and available to view on the internet. Presidents who have been members of Bohemian Grove include Hoover, Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Nixon, Ford, Raegan and the Bush family, Colin Powell, Dick Cheney, Newt Gingrich, and White House chiefs of staff, senators, secretaries of state, secretaries of defence, army generals and so on. Henry Kissinger was also a member, along with many of the Rockefeller family, Walter Cronkite, Clint Eastwood and Charlton Heston, Mark Twain, Bing Crosby, and Mery Griffin.

Although Walt Disney was not an official member of the Bohemian Club, he is known to have visited the club as a guest in 1936. It is however well documented with dozens of photographs in the public domain, that Walt Disney was a member of a similar and related but smaller club for the elite, also located in California and also with an exclusive white male membership (of only 700), “Rancheros Visitadores”.

At Walt Disney World there is a ‘secret’ exclusive club called Club 33, the only place at Disneyland where alcohol can be bought. Lavishly furnished, Club 33 contains an amazing collection of top-notch Disney movie memorabilia, a beautiful reproduction antique French glass lift, and a gruesome trophy hunting collection.

There are many rooms and exclusive areas within the club – as there is elsewhere at Walt Disney World – with various levels of access that are strictly controlled. According to one Club 33 member, there is a $25,000 to $100,000 initiation fee and $12,500 to $30,000 annual fee, depending on the level of membership. There is said to be a 14-year waiting list for membership which is by invite only. Clearly, Club 33 is a place only for the connected rich.

Club 33 was said to have been originally designed as a place for Walt Disney to entertain guests and business associates, but he died from lung cancer at 67, only six months before it was officially opened. Club 33 is said to be a Freemasonic club and we know ’33’ is certainly a number that is very important to freemasons. Pictures of Club 33 show the trademark black and white chequered floor, and other indicators of freemasonry – which is essentially witchcraft.

“The 33rd degree is a supreme honour bestowed only on those who have demonstrated outstanding service to the Brotherhood, as well as professional and personal accomplishments”.

Disney is one of the six major organisations which control the world’s media

Occult Symbolism and Mickey Mouse

Disney’s first character was Mickey Mouse, voiced by Walt Disney himself for 20 years from 1927 to 1947.

Mickey Mouse is perhaps best known as the apprentice wizard left to take care of a wizard’s workshop while he is away in the Disney short fantasy film “The Sorceror’s Apprentice”.

Like the poison apple in Snow White: The title card following this scene reads: “So beautiful even in death, that the dwarves could not find it in their hearts to bury her”.

There is at least one tragic death in almost every Disney film and according to a study published in “The Social Science Journal” there were 561 incidents of child abuse and mistreatment in Disney movies released between 1937 and 2006, with 62% of the main child characters being subjected to abuse on one or more occasions during the film.

Often in Disney stories, one or both parents are dead and children are left to their own devices, while in others the parents are somehow inadequate or an object of ridicule.

The list is extensive:

Walt Disney World

Disney is full of magicians and magic often involves things vanishing. Disney World theme parks are no exception, with more than their fair share of stories of deaths, accidents, disappearances, ghosts and hauntings.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida covers 30,000 acres (47 square miles). This is the same size as San Francisco, California, twice the size of Manhattan, or 80 times the size of the European nation of Monaco. Only 7,000 acres of that land has been developed, with the four theme parks taking up just over 1,000 acres. Underneath this is a network of 9 acres (36,000 m2) of tunnels known as utilidors (utility corridors) which are accessed from unmarked doors throughout the Magical Kingdom including some shops, restaurants and attractions.

The utilidors are used for personnel and deliveries to move unseen from one area to the other. The utilidors also house a system of pumps and vents to control smells in different areas of the park known as the “Smellitizer System” used to manipulate people to buy food or other merchandise, or go on a certain ride, etc. The corridors also house Disney’s extensive security systems which monitor the whole area.

Tight management and security systems are in place so they are adept at hiding anything that they don’t want to be seen. Security personnel operate out of the tunnels to make sure that unwanted people – whether due to illness or accidents, death, suicide, or just drunken or abusive behaviour – ‘disappear’, as if by magic. Magic Bands must be worn by all guests and used as a credit card, parking ticket, room key, etc. The Magic Band system also incorporates a tracking and recording device so everyone’s whereabouts at any given time are always known.

It is rumoured that there are terrible things going on in these utilidors as they are the perfect place to hide the production of child pornography and child trafficking. People have reported being taken to Disneyland as children – some at night-time – where they have been terrorised and abused.

According to an investigation by CNN, dozens of Disney employees in Florida were arrested for alleged child sex offences in the period between 2006 and 2014. The crimes involved offences such as trying to meet a minor for sex and possession of child pornography and were all committed by men who worked there including security guards, tour guides, cashiers, maintenance workers and costumed characters.

Witchcraft and a dark agenda

Disney promulgates the idea that there is good witchcraft and bad witchcraft, but all witchcraft is evil. Many Disney productions such as Disney’s Bewitched, or the 1971 “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” – with the brilliant Angela Lansbury playing the starring role as a glamorous and likeable witch – feature blatant witchcraft. In others, it is more covert. Such as “Escape to Witch Mountain” and its sequel “Race to Witch Mountain” – not escape or race from, but race to! Why would anyone want to escape to a place where there is witchcraft?

Mary Poppins is one of the most beloved films of all time and is generally regarded as being entirely wholesome and good for children. Yet looked at more closely it can be clearly seen that “Mary Poppins” is in fact about a witch with a dark agenda.

Witchcraft is the manipulation of reality with the intent to control. In the film, Mary Poppins has a spellbinding effect on people, especially the children. She seems very nice, proper and wholesome, yet she has some traits that are not so pleasant. She is quite rude, abrupt and critical of the children and at times quite unreasonable. Also, she also appears to be vain, describing herself as “practically perfect in every way”. In fact, Mary Poppins has many of the hallmarks of a witch, albeit somewhat disguised. What else is “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” but a spell or incantation, like “hocus-pocus” or “abracadabra”? How else could she pull all sorts of things out of her magic carpetbag?

Mary Poppins leads the children to journey to magical realms, like the Pied Piper. Rather than a broom, she flies with an umbrella, but she does manipulate and control reality. She ‘gaslights’ the children, telling them they had imagined their journeys to other realms and even threatens to report them to the police if they don’t stop talking about it. This is on the pretext that she doesn’t want the children to tell anyone about her ability to perform magical tricks – but why let the children experience these things and then make out they are imagining it all?

Does this not almost exactly mirror what pedophiles do to children lead them into places they should never go and then pretending it never happened and coercing them into silence about it?

Pedophiles want children to be comfortable with sex as if that is something that should be part of their daily routine. The aim of the majority of pedophiles – although by no means all – is to open children up to be receptive to sex and their perverted sexual advances and not be scared or upset. Generally speaking, while there are some pedophiles who enjoy the element of inducing horror and traumatisation, many pedophiles want children to be willing. They want children who believe that sex is natural and normal. They don’t want children who reject them. That’s why they work so hard to sexualise and groom children because they want them to be willing participants in pedophilia.

In Disney’s Pinocchio, a coachman pays a fox to capture ‘stupid little boys’. The fox is afraid of being caught but the coachman insists there is no risk. He says; “They never come back as boys”. The children are trafficked to “Pleasure Island”, thereby hinting at sexual pleasure. At Pleasure Island, there are no rules, echoing the satanic mindset: “Do what thou wilt…”.

And the list goes on….

There are many articles about Disney on the internet along with videos on Youtube which reveal the truly shocking extent of the damaging occult indoctrination we have been subjected to. Some may – perhaps wisely – choose not to have anything to do with Walt Disney or any other such stories, nor have any related items in their home.

