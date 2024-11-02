Uncover the dark history of Halloween! In this video, we’ll dive into the haunted origins, ancient traditions, and supernatural beliefs that shaped one of the most popular holidays in the world. From the eerie Celtic festival of Samhain to the spooky transformation into modern Halloween, find out how this day of the dead truly began. Discover the real reasons we dress up, carve pumpkins, and celebrate all things spooky. This is the story behind the scares you’ve always wanted to know!

Note: Whether you believe in religion or God, or choose not to, is entirely up to you My goal is simply to present the reality as it is. I encourage you to seek the truth—not only for yourself but also for the future of your children.

𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴-𝘂𝗽

If your child wants to be Spiderman, or Cinderella, it's really no big deal. But if you use Halloween as an excuse to dress promiscuously, or dress your children up like demons... Then you've willingly opened your door to evil.

Former child actor Orlando Brown claims that "Panda" is a secret code for a ritual practiced within Hollywood circles, targeting children. Last night, Jill Biden dressed as a panda bear—a choice that some suggest seems out of place for Halloween.

Ex-Satanist Explains the True Purpose of Halloween