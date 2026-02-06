RevealedEye

Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
13h

My PA kept insisting I get a Colonoscopy but the first time I had one I wasn’t given anesthesia and it was awful. I did a Cologuard home test this time…much easier. Ozempic is for rich lazy people who get paid to promote the product. What a Disgusting part of society.

George Hilgendorf's avatar
George Hilgendorf
12h

I totally agree, my Dad was in his upper 80s, healthy with no problems and was persuaded to have his “routine” colonoscopy, had a reaction to the anesthesia, fell and fractured a shoulder blade, mistakenly had surgery for that on his doctor’s recommendation, went downhill from there and died less than a year later, he probably would’ve lived another 5-10 years if he hadn’t had the colonoscopy!!

