In today’s world, many parents are starting to question the system and the way their children are being raised, taught, and influenced. More than ever, homeschooling has become a powerful option for families who want to take back control of their children’s education, values, and future. This article will guide you through what homeschooling is, why it matters, how to start, and how to raise children with strong morals, independent thinking, and love for truth.

What is Homeschooling?

Homeschooling simply means teaching your children at home instead of sending them to a traditional school. As a parent, you take full responsibility for their education—what they learn, how they learn, and when they learn it. This doesn’t mean children don’t learn proper subjects. They still study math, reading, science, history, and more. But the big difference is, they learn it in a safe, loving, and controlled environment—your home.

Homeschooling has become more suitable for today’s kids who are increasingly targeted by woke ideology. Gender studies ought to be an option for college, not elementary schools…

Why Choose Homeschooling?

There are many reasons families choose to homeschool. Here are some of the most common and important ones:

Protecting your child from harmful influences – Schools today are pushing certain agendas, like gender confusion and other ideologies that many parents don’t agree with. Homeschooling gives you the chance to teach your children what’s right and true, based on your own beliefs.

Teaching real-life values – Schools often ignore important lessons like kindness, hard work, honesty, and respect. With homeschooling, you can focus on these morals every day.

Freedom to learn at their own pace – Not every child learns the same way. Some learn fast, others slow. In homeschooling, you can tailor the learning style to fit your child.

Stronger family bonds – Spending time together builds trust and closeness. Homeschooling helps your child feel safe, loved, and supported.

Raising strong, independent thinkers – Instead of following the crowd, your children learn to question, explore, and stand for what’s right.

What are the flaws in the education system?

The educational system in our country is just focused on marks and thus demotivates children who think outside the box.

1. It practically says that grades/marks matter than anything in the world.

The system provides children with a large amount of pressure because of which most of them are not even able to develop their creative skills or a passion for something.

Students who do really well in exams are mostly just involved in accademics and activities done in school. And people who are involved in doing something of there own passion just don’t care about accademics resulting in very low grades.

Going to school is like an investment as in my opinion. People spend more than 14 years in school that is a great period of our life, and if the things that we learn from there isn’t worthy enough we probabily should shut it down.

2. The Promotion of Gender Ideology

More and more schools are introducing gender ideology into their curriculums. This can confuse young minds and force them to accept ideas that don’t align with reality or personal beliefs. Instead of learning about real scientific facts, children are bombarded with subjective, political ideas. In homeschooling, you have the power to teach your child the truth based on natural law and protect them from this confusion.

3. The Teachers Don’t Teach, and the Students Don’t Care

A harsh truth in many public schools is that learning barely happens. In too many classrooms, teachers rely on Google Classroom to assign busywork, while students sit scrolling on iPhones and laptops. This lazy cycle leads to shallow understanding and encourages cheating. Students aren’t being challenged, so they avoid harder classes and simply look up answers instead of thinking critically. The result? A generation that has learned how to pass without ever learning anything deeply. And when they forget a fact, their whole education collapses—because it was never real in the first place.

4. Teaching Children to Be Puppets of the System

Public schools, by design, are institutions that create conformity, encouraging students to obey the system without questioning its flaws. This creates a generation of young people who don’t know how to challenge the status quo, who simply “follow the rules” without understanding the bigger picture. Homeschooling empowers children to question authority, think for themselves, and resist blindly following societal norms.

5. No Focus on Survival Skills and Practical Knowledge

What are children learning in today’s schools? A lot of abstract concepts, but not the life skills they need to thrive in the real world. How many public school students know how to grow their own food, manage money, or even build something with their hands? These critical survival skills are rarely taught. Homeschooling provides the opportunity to teach children practical skills—like cooking, gardening, budgeting, and basic carpentry—that prepare them to be self-sufficient and ready for any challenges life throws their way.

How to Start Homeschooling

In the US, you should first check your state laws to see if there are any statutes related to homeschooling. State guidelines may affect how you homeschool.

Then I recommend deschooling for you and for your child. The reason this is important is that most of the things you think of as necessary for “school” are not necessary for a homeschool. You need to let go of things like the traditional classroom method. And your child, if they have attended school, also need time to adjust to taking charge of their education.

The traditional classroom is teacher led and student passive. You do not want to create that dynamic in your home, or you are very likely to burn out.

The most important things to focus on to start homeschooling are:

How best to meet the needs of your child. Think about your child's abilities, interests, internal clock, and general health. Then plan for study, activities, creative play, adequate exercise and rest, and proper nutrition and hydration. Now that they don’t have to raise their hand to go to the bathroom, for instance, they can drink all the water their body needs!

Learning creates connections. In public schools, subjects like history, science, and math are taught separately, making kids think they’re boring or pointless. But in real life, everything connects—cooking involves chemistry, growing food uses math, and history influences everything around us.

With homeschooling, you can give your child books and materials that actually show how the world works—past and present. Instead of watered-down textbooks, they can read about real history, critical events, and how systems have been used to manipulate people. This helps them build awareness, question what they’re told, and see how everything is connected. That’s how real learning happens.

Give kids ownership of their own education. Then guide them in planning what they will learn, and how they will learn it. Sit down with a calendar, their books and other materials, age and ability appropriate goals, and have them create their own lesson plans. Since they are the ones who crafted those expectations, self-motivation kicks in and it's a bit easier to keep them on track.

Redefine success. Shift your focus from recreating school to the true purpose of learning definition of success. We want our kids to enjoy the pursuit of a challenge, develop perseverance, curiosity, and compassion. They need to feel the satisfaction of personal accomplishment as motivation. The goal is for children to value learning, not grades, or certificates, or honor rolls.

I know most people think the first thing you should do is buy textbooks, organize a schoolroom, buy a desk, etc… but most of our associations with school and education aren’t helpful or applicable to a homeschool. Which is why it is good to take some time to let go of it.

Find other homeschool families. Getting to know other families who are involved in homeschool will be a great way to get to know what works and what doesn’t, which resources are good and which are a waste of time, etc. Additionally, having a support system will mean you have someone you can go to when you feel like you are struggling.

Having contact with other homeschool families will also offer opportunities for your child to interact with other children.

You can find a list of homeschool organizations and support groups at Homeschool Organizations and Support Groups, USA and Worldwide.

You can find out information about homeschooling resources in your area by doing an internet search using the terms "homeschool" plus the name of your city and state. Don’t forget to check social media sites such as Facebook too. These offer great forums for asking questions and reading about the experiences and challenges of others.

There are hundreds of blogs written by homeschool educators, these are a great resource for finding information. You can find them easily by doing an internet search for "homeschool blogs."

Homeschooling Successfully

Choose a Curriculum

Choosing a curriculum means picking what your child will learn and how they'll learn it. Every child is different—some love reading, others prefer hands-on activities or visual materials. Think about how your child learns best and choose a style that fits them.

You don’t have to follow a strict school method. There are many options out there, from traditional to creative approaches like Montessori or Charlotte Mason. Montessori is a hands-on learning method that lets children learn at their own pace through real-life activities. It encourages independence, problem-solving, and natural curiosity—perfect for younger kids. Charlotte Mason focuses on short lessons, nature, and rich, story-based books called “living books.” It helps build strong character, good habits, and a love for learning in a calm, thoughtful way. Some are religious, some are not. You can mix and match subjects and even switch things up if something isn’t working.

The goal is to give your child an education that suits them—not one made for everyone else. Keep it flexible and simple. What matters most is that your child learns in a way that helps them grow and enjoy learning.

If you enjoy my work and want to help support me and my family, the most impactful way to do so is by joining the email list and becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps keep this page going.

Create a schedule

Make homeschooling a priority. Keep free time separate from "school time," and don't let interruptions or distractions take over. Many children benefit from a daily schedule so they know what you expect from them. You now have primary responsibility over their education, and you need to set parameters so they complete their work.

Homeschooling doesn't have to be six hours a day or five days a week. Pick the schedule that works best for each child. Your five or six-year old may only need a couple hours a day of dedicated schoolwork.

For example, if you are homeschooling your child who is between 1st and 6th grade, you should probably spend about one to two hours per day on their studies. It is a good idea to keep each learning session short (between 10 and 20 minutes for kids from grades 1 to 3, and 20 to 45 minutes for kids from grade 4 to 6). Break up these sessions with fun activities for your child, these could be educational games, but it could also just be independent play time.

If you are homeschooling an older child, it is good to aim for at least two hours (or more) of time spent learning. For older kids, you can teach them about a specific subject for a bit longer than a younger child. For example, you can aim for a 45 minute or longer session.

Share

Be flexible with your schedule.

Although it is a good idea to have some type of schedule, it is important to remember that you may not always be able to stick with that schedule. An activity might take more or less time than you thought, or an interesting field trip opportunity might pop up. Don’t stress about it if you can’t stick to the schedule all of the time.

Many homeschooling parents don’t stick to a strict schedule. If you had planned for a 45 minute session, but your child is obviously becoming very tired and frustrated, then it’s OK to cut it short.

If you have to deviate from the schedule, don’t worry. Do take the time to explain to your child why you are deviating, and how you will makeup for the missed work together.

Allow time for independent activities.

Your child will also spend a lot of their time engaged in independent activities. This doesn’t mean that you should let them sit in front of the TV for hours, though. These activities should typically involve some type of learning or physical activity. These activities can be a lot of fun for kids, they will encourage the child’s independence, and they will be completing the required learning at the same time.

For example, you can have a part of the day where your child engages in physical activity (such as jumping rope or playing basketball, for example), where they do an art project or experiment with science projects. They can practice an instrument or read a book that they choose from a list you have created.

Track Progress

Tracking your child’s progress helps you see how well they’re learning and where they might need extra help. You don’t need to give formal grades—just keep notes, test occasionally, or create a simple portfolio of their work. This gives you a clear picture of what’s working and what isn’t.

By doing this, you can adjust your teaching style, change materials if needed, and make sure your child is moving forward. It also helps plan for future goals, whether that’s higher education, a trade skill, or just becoming a confident, capable person.

Teach Practical Skills

Along with reading and math, it’s important to teach your child real-life skills they’ll use every day. This includes things like cooking, cleaning, gardening, budgeting, basic repairs, and time management. These skills build confidence and independence.

Homeschooling gives you the perfect chance to include practical learning in daily life. Your child won’t just be smart on paper—they’ll know how to take care of themselves and handle real-world situations.

Arrange field trips and extracurricular activities.

Homeschooling doesn’t mean staying home all the time. Field trips and activities outside the house help your child learn through real-world experiences. Visits to museums, farms, historical sites, or even nature walks can make learning exciting and hands-on.

Extracurriculars like sports, art, music, or volunteering also help build social skills, teamwork, and confidence. These activities keep your child active, curious, and connected with the world around them.

Good Parenting is the Key

You don’t have to be perfect, but you must be present. Children need time, attention, and love. Here are a few tips for strong parenting:

Be a good example – Children follow what you do more than what you say.

Discipline with love – Set clear rules and stick to them, but always with care and kindness.

Listen to them – Make sure your child knows their voice matters.

Pray with them – If you’re spiritual, build faith together as a family.

Laugh, talk, and spend time – These little moments are the most powerful.

Teach Them to Help Others

We must raise children who care—not just about themselves, but about others. Teach them:

To be generous

To help those in need

To speak up for what’s right

To defend the weak

To value truth over popularity

A good child is not only smart—they are kind, brave, and full of purpose.

Final Thoughts

Homeschooling is more than just keeping your kids at home. It’s about building strong, free, wise children who don’t depend on broken systems. It’s about teaching morals, truth, faith, and love. And it’s about protecting the next generation from lies, confusion, and harm.

You don’t need to be an expert. You just need to care, stay committed, and never stop learning with your child. Together, we can raise a new generation that resists evil, seeks truth, and walks in love.

You can do this. And your children will thank you for it.