We know a redacted FBI agent said "I didn't realize Bush raped him too. Ok."



We know that a redacted NYPD detective told the story of a "purported victim" of "ritualistic sacrifice" and baby dismemberment on a yacht and said "He was also raped by George Bush 1."



This article will be about the satanic clan known as the Bushes:

At the 2:50 mark, Hunter S. Thompson addresses George Bush on Late Night with David Letterman on NBC in 1988: “George Bush is the guiltiest man in politics.”



Go to the 6:55 mark, Hunter says “You want to talk about guilt? You want to talk about religion? I went to Hillbilly. I don’t know too much about (unintelligible) but we share one thing in common, which is a sense of justice.”



Hillbilly was the name of the Bush camp at Bohemian Grove, which included such luminaries as Walter Cronkite, William F. Buckley, Donald Rumsfeld, and the commander of Apollo 8, the first U.S. human space mission that went to the moon but did not land in 1968.



Some of these men have dark, disturbing ties to secret societies and lies that were told to the people over the decades.

“Meet the Press” host Tim Russert asked George W. Bush and John Kerry about their membership in Skull and Bones, the secret society at Yale University, and both men avoid the question.



Russert even mentions “322,” the secret number in Skull and Bones that stands for the year 322 B.C. when Greek populist Demosthenes died and with it Greek democracy, ushering in the rise of a class of unelected plutocrats who rule the commoners.



Tim Russert suffered a surprise heart attack at age 58 in the NBC Washington Bureau and died on June 13, 2008.

At the Skull and Bones initiation ceremony, captured briefly on video, participants chant "The devil equals death. Death equals death."

Skull and Bones steals the skulls of various American populists through history. George H.W. Bush’s father Prescott Bush was part of the Skull and Bones crew that stole American Indian warrior Geronimo’s skull.



The History Channel finally ran a segment about it

In 1999, after many years, victim Paul Bonacci won $1 million in federal civil court against”Franklin Cover-Up” pedo pimp Lawrence King, who was operating out of Omaha, Nebraska in the ‘80s.



Bonacci claimed that George H.W. Bush was a participant at child rape parties in Washington, D.C. and that a man named Hunter Thompson directed a child snuff film at Bohemian Grove.



Here is Paul Bonacci’s 30+ minute testimony:

“Homosexual prostitution inquiry ensnares VIPs with Reagan, Bush: ‘Call boys’ took midnight tour of White House” blared the headline of The Washington Times on June 29, 1989.



The scandal involved the Franklin Child Sex Slave Ring, operating out of Omaha, which Paul Bonacci proved in court that he was a victim of. Paul Bonacci accused George H.W. Bush of being involved in child rape parties in Washington, D.C.

A foster child named Eulice “Lisa” Washington came forward to Nebraska social worker Julie Walters and also the FBI. Lisa explained that she saw George H.W. Bush at a gay sex party in D.C. and another in Chicago where he left with a 19-year old black male named Brent.



This is documented in the book “The Franklin Cover-Up” by journalist John DeCamp

Paul Bonacci (who accused George H.W. Bush of being involved with the Franklin Pedo Ring) said that he helped kidnap 12-year old paperboy Johnny Gosch in Iowa in 1982. Gosch was the original "Boy on the Milk Carton." His mother Noureen always believed it.

A man named Jeff Gannon went viral on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2005 when he asked George W. Bush a softball question for an outlet called Talon News. Gannon turned out to be a fake name used by male escort James Guckert of http://HotMilitaryStud.com. Gannon appeared on Bo Dietl’s show on MSNBC in one of the weirdest segments in TV history to claim that he is not Johnny Gosch, the kidnapped boy from the milk carton, despite allegations on the Internet

Johnny Gosch's mother Noureen Gosch said that she was visited by two men, including an adult Johnny and an apparent handler, years later and she kept the meeting secret out of fear that Johnny's abductors would hurt him. Noureen went to the FBI but the case remains unsolved. True Crime Recaps covered the story:

The Bushes have long been accused of occult practices.



After Barbara Bush had a miscarriage, she showed George “the fetus in the jar”

George H.W. Bush presented the “New World Order” on September 11, 1990 and brought it back in his 1991 State of the Union to push diverse globalism.



But the New World Order began long before George...

Gary Caradori, an investigator who interviewed George H.W. Bush pedophilia accuser Paul Bonacci and other victims, was about to break big news in the Nebraska Legislature.



In 1990, a self-piloted plane he was flying with his son from Nebraska to Chicago crashed and he died.

Lobbyist and ex-ABC News reporter Craig Spence, who was part of the D.C. pedo ring that allegedly involved George H.W. Bush, mysteriously died at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Boston in 1989.

The Bush Secret Service and other intel agencies discouraged reporters in D.C. from pursuing the story of the pedo ring tied to George H.W. Bush, according to an archived 1989 Washington Post article trying to downplay the scandal

In August 1989, shortly before he died, pedo-ring member Craig Spence consented to an interview with the Washington Times in which he fingered George H.W. Bush adviser Donald Gregg (longtime CIA spook) as the facilitator of the call-boy tours of the White House

In August 1989, amid the Bush pedo scandal, news broke that Rep. Barney Frank had a gay prostitution ring in his brownstone home in D.C.



This scandal became known as “Project Brownstone” due to allegations of CIA “brownstoning” blackmail ops

“The Finders” kidnapping cult got busted in 1987 with children in Florida. The group was based out of a duplex in northwest D.C. But the case got squashed.



In 1993, after Bush left the White House, DOJ opened a probe based on info that the Finders were a CIA front. According to US News and World Report, the CIA admitted “A firm that provided computer training to CIA officers also employed several members of the Finders.”

George H.W. Bush (a Bohemian Grove and Skull and Bones member) was sworn into the presidency with a Masonic Bible, used by George Washington, from St. John’s Masonic Lodge No. 1. An Internet photo purports to show him in a Masonic hat with a number “77” signifying his father-in-law Aleister Crowley’s “Book 77” or “The Book of the Goat.”



His son also wanted to use the Masonic Bible in 2001. The only other presidents to use it besides Washington were Harding (Freemason), Eisenhower, and Carter (son of a Freemason).

At least eight women accused George H.W. Bush of groping them, including one when she was 16 years old. Bush reportedly called himself “David Cop-a-feel” when he did it.



Powerful men are protected in politics. So where does the Bush clan’s power and privilege really come from?

Samuel Prescott Bush (grandfather of George H.W.) got hired by John Rockefeller's brother Frank in 1901 to run Buckeye Steel Castings Company, which built railroad parts to help the Rockefellers move their oil. Bush took over the company from Frank in 1908

George H.W. Bush's father Prescott Bush (seen here with Hitler) was a director of the Union Banking Corporation (UBC) that held Nazi financier Fritz Thyssen's assets, which led to Bush's bank getting its assets seized in 1942 for violating the Trading with the Enemy Act.

In August 2004, more than 3 years into his presidency, neocon president George W. Bush asked his father what “neocon” means.



Elder neocon George Bush described it thusly: “Israel.”



According to Andrew Cockburn’s book on Donald Rumsfeld:

The Rockefeller Foundation funded Nazi eugenics research in a bid to push mass sterilization. Josef Mengele even worked at a lab funded by the Rockefellers.



Standard Oil had a patent-sharing deal with Germany’s top chemical company, even after the U.S. got into the war.

The Bush family was a very early supporter of Zionism. George Bush, an NYU Hebrew Lit professor, wrote the 1844 book "The Valley of Vision; or, The Dry Bones of Israel Revived," which advocated for a Jewish nation in Palestine to give Jews "honorable repute among the nations"

In 1953, George H.W. Bush used his dad's money to start the oil company Zapata Petroleum with his partner/handler Thomas Devine, a CIA staff officer who served as a "commercial asset" for the CIA for many years, according to internal CIA memos

A J. Edgar Hoover memo from 1963 identified George H.W. Bush as CIA and said the FBI briefed Bush after the JFK assassination.



Bush, who used his “oil business as a cover,” spread his reach to the Caribbean (around Cuba) and the Middle East.

Little more than an hour after JFK was shot, George Bush called the FBI to register a tip that he heard "James Parrot," a possible college student, was plotting to kill JFK, according to a stunning FBI memo made public in the 1980's. Bush then flew to Dallas.

James Parrot, the man George Bush tried to make a patsy for JFK’s killing, was a conservative activist with the John Birch Society. He had an alibi and FBI cleared him.



Bush had won the chairmanship of the Harris County GOP months earlier specifically to stop the Birchers

In 1971, George Bush became Nixon's UN ambassador and spearheaded the Zionist cause of letting Soviet Jews emigrate. He cancelled a Dick Cavett appearance at the behest of "Jewish leaders" and had a 1973 NYC dinner thrown in his honor by the "Let My People Go" movement. Later, as president, he got rid of the UN resolution that Zionism is racism.

Nixon appointed George Bush RNC chairman in 1973. Bush made Nixon think he was on his side, then Bush flipped and called for Nixon to resign 2 days before it happened. Bush went on to become ambassador to Mao, working with Zionist Kissinger to help make China a superpower

In 1971, George Bush joined the globalist Council on Foreign Relations and later served on its board of directors. He was an early member of David Rockefeller's Trilateral Commission, formed in 1973. In 1976, he became Gerald Ford's CIA director, where his power skyrocketed

As CIA director, George Bush oversaw "Operation Condor," in which CIA-friendly Latin American dictators killed their opponents. When Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet ordered a deadly car-bombing in Washington, D.C., Bush leaked Fake News to dupe the FBI and cover for Pinochet

In October 1976, the month after the car bombing in D.C., George Bush told then-congressman Ed Koch that Operation Condor put out a contract on Koch's life for trying to cut funding to Uruguay. Bush's CIA knew about the assassination plot months earlier but did not tell Koch.

In 1976, George Bush first met Manuel Noriega, a longtime CIA asset. Bush was photographed with Noriega in 1983, the same year Noriega was installed as dictator of Panama. Together, Bush and Noriega oversaw a drug-trafficking empire that ended when Noriega defied CIA policy and backed the Sandinistas, leading Bush to invade Panama in 1989 in one of the numerous controlled wars that Bush helped engineer.

In 1980, George Bush lost a bitter primary to Ronald Reagan. On the trail, Reagan called the Trilateral Commission “a group of multilateral corporations and international bankers...not directed towards the general problems of the people of this country.”



Even Reagan had no clue what Bush had in store for him next...

George Bush squeezed himself onto Reagan’s ticket as running mate in 1980 despite their mutual hatred. The people around Bush were determined to keep Reagan in line and suppress the conservative movement.



Reagan soon found out the lengths they were willing to go...

George Bush's distant cousin John Hinckley Jr. shot Reagan in 1981. Hinckley's father was a Texas oilman, Bush donor, and frequent Bush dinner companion. Dubya's brother Neil was set to have dinner with Hinckley Jr.'s brother the next day.

George Bush oversaw Saddam Hussein. Donald Rumsfeld met with Saddam in 1983 to work together against Iran, and returned to Iraq the next year to assure the Iraqis not to worry about their chemical weapons use.



When Saddam defied handlers’ orders, he got the Noriega treatment

Post-White House, George Bush spent a decade working for the Carlyle Group, a private equity fund that received millions in investments from the bin Laden family.



On 9/11, as Howard Lutnick was late to work, George Bush was watching the attack on TV with Osama bin Laden’s half-brother Shafiq.



Though he is cringe, Michael Moore had a good bit on this in “Fahrenheit 9/11”

Hunter S. Thompson was among the first to publicly question the official story of 9/11. In a 2002 Australian radio interview he said “The public version of the news or whatever event is never really what happened.” He also predicted an invasion of Iraq in his ESPN column one week after the attack.



Hunter died of a “suicide” in 2005.

The night before he died, Hunter S. Thompson (who claimed that he attended George Bush's "Hillbilly" camp at Bohemian Grove) called journalist Paul William Roberts to tell him that he had proof 9/11 was a controlled explosion. Hunter said, "They're gonna make it look like suicide. I know how these bastards think."

College dropout Jeffrey Epstein started teaching at the elite Dalton School immediately after the 1974 departure of headmaster Donald Barr, father of William Barr and author of “Space Relations,” a 1973 sci-fi novel about sex slavery.



William Barr worked for George Bush at the CIA and as attorney general, helping to cover up Iran-Contra.

In the 1980’s, Jeffrey Epstein worked with British arms dealer Douglas Leese to funnel Chinese weapons to Iran, according to @_whitneywebb‘s book “One Nation Under Blackmail.” This operation ran parallel to George Bush’s Iran-Contra scheme...

Jeffrey Epstein worked for arms dealer and Iran-Contra “middleman” Adnan Khashoggi and was partners and roommates with J. Stanley Pottinger, who helped ship weapons to Iran prior to Iran-Contra.



Israeli intelligence was heavily involved in Iran-Contra

The CIA's infamous "Air America" airline used to carry out the Iran-Contra scheme was purchased by Les Wexner and converted into a private airline by none other than Jeffrey Epstein, who claimed to be a CIA asset during Reagan-Bush according to Epstein crony Steven Hoffenberg

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly had dinner in New York City with President George W. Bush two months before 9/11.

When Jeffrey Epstein got arrested for pedophilia the first time he visited Israel and then got a sweetheart plea deal from the Bush administration's Alex Acosta, who was told Epstein "belonged to intelligence" according to Vicky Ward.

Here is George Bush at the Satanic Bohemian Grove with TV icon Art Linkletter in 1993. His son Dubya reportedly went to the Grove around the year 1995. Bush's "Hill Billies" camp at the Grove included Walter Cronkite, William F. Buckley, and Donald Rumsfeld

