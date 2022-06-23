

If you’ve ever stopped to wonder just how the LGBT movement, particularly the ‘T’ group, came crashing down on society like a sudden avalanche of sexual anarchy, you’re not alone.

With the Supreme Court decision of Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, it seems as though the levee burst in America. According to a well-researched article from Jennifer Bilek of First Things, that’s exactly how the billionaires behind the LGBT movement planned it.

In fact, much of the explosion of all things LGBTQ in society in recent years can be traced back to the heirs to a gargantuan medical device fortune, — the Stryker Dynasty — but not without a helping hand from affiliates of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and assorted wealthy LGBT activists, such as Peter Buffett (son of billionaire Warren Buffett) and megadonor Tim Gill — who funneled no less than half a BILLION dollars to support the agenda.



Bilek juxtaposes the image of homosexuality in the past and present in our society. Until very recently, she notes, “gays and lesbians were underdogs, vastly outnumbered and loosely organized, sometimes subject to discrimination and abuse.

Their story was tragic, their suffering dramatized by AIDS and Rock Hudson, Brokeback Mountain and Matthew Shepard.”

“Today’s movement, however, looks nothing like that band of persecuted outcasts,” Bilek continues. “The LGBT rights agenda — note the addition of ‘T’ — has become a powerful, aggressive force in American society. Its advocates stand at the top of media, academia, the professions, and, most important, Big Business and Big Philanthropy.”





There’s a very long list of billionaires and (their) foundations that planned and financed the Transgender Agenda

Case in point: Jon Stryker. Jon is the grandson of Homer Stryker, an inventor and orthopedic surgeon who founded the Stryker Corporation, which sold $13.6 billion in surgical supplies and software in 2018 alone. Jon Stryker is the heir to the fortune, and he’s also a homosexual.

Slobodan Randjelovic and Jon Stryker (right)

Beginning a lengthy career of pro-LGBT and environmentalist philanthropy, the younger Stryker created the Arcus Foundation, whose mission is “to ensure that LGBT people and our fellow apes thrive in a world where social and environmental justice are a reality.”



Among other causes, Arcus gave more than $58.4 million to pro-LGBT programs between 2007 and 2010 alone. Stryker himself gave over $30 million to Arcus in that three-year period through his inherited stock in Stryker Corporation.

We then follow the thread to Jon’s sister, Ronda Stryker. She is married to William Johnston, chairman of Greenleaf Trust, a wealth management firm where Jon Stryker served as a founding board member. Ronda is also the vice-chair of Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, which received a $2 million Arcus grant for a queer studies program.

William Johnston and Ronda Stryker

Johnston and Ronda Stryker have given Spelman $30 million overall, the largest gift from living donors in the school’s 137-year history. Ronda is also a trustee of Kalamazoo College, which received a $23 million Arcus social justice leadership grant in 2012, and a member of the Harvard Medical School Board of Fellows.

Bilek also notes that Pat Stryker, another sister of Jon’s, has worked closely with entrepreneur and gay megadonor Tim Gill. In 1999, Gill sold his stakes in Quark, his computer software company, and began the Gill Foundation.

Scott Miller and Tim Gill (right)

Alongside Pat Stryker and two other wealthy philanthropists, Gill funneled half a billion dollars [HALF A BILLION!!!] into various LGBT “rights” groups and launched a strategy to flip Colorado from a red state to a blue state. It has enjoyed stunning success.

If Tim Gill’s name sounds familiar, it may be due to his infamous statement in a speech at the 2015 GLSEN Respect Awards that he would “punish the wicked,” referring to people like Christian cake artist Jack Phillips. In his speech, he was introducing Jon Stryker, saying that he and Jon have “plotted, schemed, hiked, and skied together,” while “punishing the wicked and rewarding the good.”



Part-2 Here



