Many people have been led to believe that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is some kind of humanitarian savior. The reality is very different. At its core, this foundation has been tied to agendas that look a lot more like population control than charity. Their own 2002 annual report shows a $2.5 million donation to Planned Parenthood. In 2005, another $3 million went to the International Planned Parenthood Federation. That’s not philanthropy—it’s investment in a global agenda.

By 2014, the Gates Foundation announced it would no longer fund Planned Parenthood. On the surface, that might look like a victory. Melinda Gates reportedly felt the organization blurred the line between “family planning” and outright abortion. But the truth is darker. Planned Parenthood’s roots go back to 1921 when Margaret Sanger founded the American Birth Control League, later renamed in 1942. From its inception, the mission was never simply about “choice” or “healthcare.” It was about eliminating populations deemed undesirable, targeting minorities, and advancing eugenics under a polished new label.

When you strip away the PR, Planned Parenthood’s legacy isn’t empowerment—it’s destruction. It’s about control. And the Gates Foundation has played its role in keeping that mission alive.

One of the long-standing goals of the global elite has been population reduction, and Bill Gates has emerged as a central figure in pushing that agenda. The Georgia Guidestones, mysteriously erected in 1980, spelled it out clearly. The very first “commandment” on those stones called for the earth’s population to be reduced to just 500 million people—a staggering 90% cut from current numbers.

Despite public statements distancing themselves from Planned Parenthood, the Gates Foundation continues to fund programs and initiatives that fit neatly into this same agenda. Whether it’s under the banner of “health,” “sustainability,” or “equity,” the outcome aligns with the same population-control blueprint hinted at by the Guidestones.

Bill and Melinda Gates believe every life has equal value. In 2000, they created the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help reduce inequities in the United States and around the world.

Reduce inequities? How, by murdering babies? How can Mr. and Mrs. Gates profess to believe that EVERY LIFE HAS EQUAL VALUE, while funding tens of millions to promote abortion and sterilization??? Equality for whom? Certainly not the children? The following chart shows the utter hypocrisy of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and of many such pro-death organizations today who are propagating the false threat of AIDS...

The greatest silent killer today isn’t AIDS, violent crime, or even the major diseases we hear about every day—it’s abortion. Planned Parenthood has carried out more terminations than most wars combined, operating under the protection of law and with far less scrutiny than history’s most infamous regimes. While figures like Hitler remain condemned for their atrocities, abortion clinics continue their work under the banner of “healthcare,” ending lives on a scale that dwarfs even the bloodiest chapters of the past.

The numbers are staggering. More Americans have been lost through abortion than in every war the nation has ever fought. And yet, the outrage is minimal. This isn’t accidental—it’s systemic. Billionaire Warren Buffett has poured $30 billion of his own fortune into the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, amplifying its global reach and its influence over reproductive programs. The foundation’s true focus isn’t just “health equity”—it aligns with the same population-reduction agenda that elites have quietly advanced for decades.

Even international organizations play a role. Reports have surfaced for years about sterilization drugs hidden within vaccination programs, particularly targeting young women in developing nations. For example, questions were raised in the Philippines when only women of childbearing age were being pushed into repeated rounds of tetanus shots. When health campaigns single out fertility, it’s not about wellness—it’s about control.

Are New Vaccines Laced with Birth-Control Drugs?

By James A. Miller

During the early 1990s, the World Health Organization (WHO) had been overseeing massive vaccination campaigns against tetanus in a number of countries, among them Nicaragua, Mexico, and the Philippines. In October 1994, HLI received a communication from its Mexican affiliate, the Comite' Pro Vida de Mexico, regarding that country's anti-tetanus campaign. Suspicious of the campaign protocols, the Comite' obtained several vials of the vaccine and had them analyzed by chemists. Some of the vials were found to contain human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), a naturally occurring hormone essential for maintaining a pregnancy.

hCG and Anti-hCG Antibodies

In nature, the hCG hormone alerts the woman's body that she is pregnant and causes the release of other hormones to prepare the uterine lining for the implantation of the fertilized egg. The rapid rise in hCG levels after conception makes it an excellent marker for confirmation of pregnancy: when a woman takes a pregnancy test she is not tested for the pregnancy itself, but for the elevated presence of hCG.

However, when introduced into the body coupled with a tetanus toxoid carrier, antibodies will be formed not only against tetanus but also against hCG. In this case the body fails to recognize hCG as a friend and will produce anti-hCG antibodies. The antibodies will attack subsequent pregnancies by killing the hCG which naturally sustains a pregnancy; when a woman has sufficient anti-hCG antibodies in her system, she is rendered incapable of maintaining a pregnancy.(1)

HLI reported the sketchy facts regarding the Mexican tetanus vaccines to its World Council members and affiliates in more than 60 countries.(2) Soon additional reports of vaccines laced with hCG hormones began to drift in from the Philippines, where more than 3.4 million women were recently vaccinated. Similar reports came from Nicaragua, which had conducted its own vaccination campaign in 1993.



The Known Facts

Here are the known facts concerning the tetanus vaccination campaigns in Mexico and the Philippines:

Only women are vaccinated, and only the women between the ages of 15 and 45. (In Nicaragua the age range was 12-49.) But aren't men at least as likely as young women to come into contact with tetanus? And what of the children? Why are they excluded?

Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) hormone has been found in the vaccines. It does not belong there -- in the parlance of the O.J. Simpson murder trial, the vaccine has been "contaminated."

The vaccination protocols call for multiple injections -- three within three months and a total of five altogether. But, since tetanus vaccinations provide protection for ten years or more, why are multiple inoculations called for?(3)

WHO has been actively involved for more than 20 years in the development of an anti-fertility vaccine utilizing hCG tied to tetanus toxoid as a carrier -- the exact same coupling as has been found in the Mexican-Philippine-Nicaragua vaccines.(4)



The Anti-Fertility Gang

Allied with the WHO in the development of an anti-fertility vaccine (AFV) using hCG with tetanus and other carriers have been UNFPA, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, the Population Council, the Rockefeller Foundation, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and a number of universities, including Uppsala, Helsinki, and Ohio State.(5) The U.S. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (part of NIH) was the supplier of the hCG hormone in some of the AFV experiments.(6)

The WHO begain its "Special Programme" in human reproduction in 1972, and by 1993 had spent more than $356 million on "reproductive health" research.(7) It is this "Programme" which has pioneered the development of the abortificant vaccine. Over $90 million of this Programme's funds were contributed by Sweden; Great Britain donated more than $52 million, while Norway, Denmark and Germany kicked in for $41 million , $27 million, and $12 million, respectively. The U.S., thanks to the cut-off of such funding during the Reagan-Bush administrations, has contributed "only" $5.7 million, including a new payment in 1993 by the Clinton administration of $2.5 million. Other major contibutors to the WHO Programme include UNFPA, $61 million; the World Bank, $15.5 million; the Rockefeller Foundation, $2.5 million; the Ford Foundation, over $1 million; and the IDRC (International Research and Development Centre of Canada), $716.5 thousand.

WHO and Philippine Health Department Excuses

When the first reports surfaced in the Philippines of tetanus toxoid vaccine being laced with hCG hormones, the WHO and the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) immediately denied that the vaccine contained hCG. Confronted with the results of laboratory tests which detected its presence in three of the four vials of tetanus toxoid examined, the WHO and DOH scoffed at the evidence coming from "right-to-life and Catholic" sources. Four new vials of the tetanus vaccine were submitted by DOH to St. Luke's (Lutheran) Medical Center in Manila -- and all four vials tested positive for hCG!

From outright denial the stories now shifted to the allegedly "insignificant" quantity of the hCG present; the volume of hCG present is insufficient to produce anti-hCG antibodies.

But new tests designed to detect the presence of hCG antibodies in the blood sera of women vaccinated with the tetauns toxoid vaccine were undertaken by Philippine pro-life and Catholic groups. Of thirty women tested subsequent to receiving tetanus toxoid vaccine, twenty-six tested positive for high levels of anti-hCG! If there were no hCG in the vaccine, or if it were present in only "insignificant" quantities, why were the vaccinated women found to be harboring anti-hCG antibodies? The WHO and the DOH had no answers.

New arguments surfaced: hCG's apparent presence in the vaccine was due to "false positives" resulting from the particular substances mixed in the vaccine or in the chemicals testing for hCG. And even if hCG was really there, its presence derived from the manufacturing process.

But the finding of hCG antibodies in the blood sera of vaccinated women obviated the need to get bogged down in such debates. It was no longer necessary to argue about what may or may not have been the cause of the hCG presence, when one now had the effect of the hCG. There is no known way for the vaccinated women to have hCG antibodies in their blood unless hCG had been artificially introduced into their bodies!

Why A Tetanus Toxoid "Carrier"?

Because the human body does not attack its own naturally occurring hormone hCG, the body has to be fooled into treating hCG as an invading enemy in order to develop a successful anti-fertility vaccine utilizing hCG antibodies. A paper delivered at the 4th International Congress of Reproductive Immunology (Kiel, West Germany, 26-29 July 1989) spelled it out: "Linkage to a carrier was done to overcome the immunological tolerance to hCG."

Vaccine Untested by Drug Bureau

After the vaccine controversy had reached a fever pitch, a new bombshell exploded; none of the three different brands of tetanus vaccine being used had ever been licensed for sale and distribution or registered with the Philippine Bureau of Food and Drugs (BFAD), as required by law. The head of the BFAD lamely explained that the companies distributing these brands "did not apply for registration."(9) The companies in question are Connaught Laboratories Ltd. and Intervex, both from Canada, and CSL Laboratories from Australia.

It seemed that the BFAD might belatedly require re-testing, but the idea was quickly rejected when the Secretary of Health declared that, since the vaccines had been certified by the WHO -- there they are again! -- there was assurance enough that the "vaccines come from reputable manufacturers."(10)

Just how "reputable" one of the manufacturers might be is open to some question. In the mid-`80s Connaught Laboratories was found to be knowingly distributing vials of AIDS-contaminated blood products.(11)



Epilogue

At this juncture, evidence is beginning to appear from Africa.(12) HLI has called for a Congressional investigation of the situation, inasmuch as nearly every agency involved in the development of an anti-fertility vaccine is funded, at least in part, with U.S. monies.

NOTES:

(1) "Abortifacient vaccines loom as new threat," HLI Reports, November 1993, pp. 1-2.

(2) World Council Reports, 28 November 1994, pp. 4-5.

(3) A call placed by this writer on 5 May 1995 to the Montgomery County (Maryland) Health Department, Epidemology Division -- Infectious Diseases -- Adult Immunizations, elicited the following information:

Q. For how long a time does the tetanus vaccination offer protection?

A. 10 years.

Q. Have you ever heard of any adult requiring three tetanus vaccinations within a 3 or 4 month time period, and a total of 5 vaccinations in all within a year or so?

A. Whaaaat! Never. No way!

Reports from the Philippines appear to confirm the 10-year immunity afforded by tetanus toxoid vaccinations: prior to the campaigns begun in 1993, the so-called booster shots were given only every 10 years.

(4) More than a score of articles, many written by WHO researchers, document WHO's attempts to create an anti-fertility vaccine utilizing tetanus toxoid as a carrier. Some leading articles include:

"Clinical profile and Toxicology Studies on Four Women Immunized with Pr-B-hCG-TT," Contraception, February, 1976, pp. 253-268. "Observations on the antigenicity and clinical effects of a candidate antipregnancy vaccine: B-subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin linked to tetanus toxoid," Fertility and Sterility, October 1980, pp. 328-335. "Phase 1 Clinical Trials of a World Health Organisation Birth Control Vaccine," The Lancet, 11 June 1988, pp. 1295-1298. "Vaccines for Fertility Regulation," Chapter 11, pp. 177-198, Research in Human Reproduction, Biennial Report (1986-1987), WHO Special Programme of Research, Development and Research Training in Human Reproduction (WHO, Geneva 1988). "Anti-hCG Vaccines are in Clinical Trials," Scandinavian Journal of Immunology, Vol. 36, 1992, pp. 123-126.

(5) These institutional names are garnered from the journal articles cited in the previous footnote.

(6) Lancet, 11 June 1988, p. 1296.

(7) Challenges in Reproductive Health Research, Biennial Report 1992-1993, World Health Organization, Geneva, 1994, p. 186.

(8) G.P. Talwar, et al, "Prospects of an anti-hCG vaccine inducing antibodies of high affinity...(etc)," Reproductive Technology 1989, Elsevier Science Publishers, 1990, Amsterdam, New York, p. 231.

(9) "3 DOH vaccines untested by BFAD," The Philippine Star, 4 April 1995, pp. 1, 12.

(10) "BFAD junks re-testing of controversial shot," Manila Standard, 7 April 1995; "DOH: Toxoid vaccines are safe," The Philippine Star, 7 April 1995.

(11) "Ottawa got blood tainted by HIV." Ottawa Citizen, 4 April 1995.

(12) A nearly two-year old communique from Tanzania tells a familiar story: tetanus toxoid vaccinations, five in all, given only to women aged 15-45. Nigeria, too, may have been victimized; see The Lancet, 4 June 1988, p. 1273.

SOURCE: Copyright June/July 1995 by James A. Miller, special correspondent for Human Life International. This article was originally published in HLI Reports, Human Life International, Gaithersburg, Maryland; June/July 1995, Volume 13, Number 8.

If the information already laid out is disturbing—and it should be—then it becomes impossible to see the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as a benevolent charity. In reality, it has been one of the biggest financial engines driving the global agenda of population control and social engineering.

The Gateses present themselves as champions of health and equity, but their record tells a different story. Their foundation has funneled millions into organizations that promote abortion and contraception on a massive scale. In 2001 alone, $8,865,000 went directly to the International Planned Parenthood Federation. That’s not philanthropy—it’s the financing of an ideology that sees entire populations as expendable.