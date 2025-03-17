Let’s talk about something that doesn’t get enough attention: the possibility that the cure for cancer already exists, but it’s being suppressed. Sounds like a conspiracy theory, right? But when you dig deeper, there are some unsettling questions that need answers. Why, in an age of unprecedented scientific advancement, are we still losing millions of lives to cancer every year? Why are people who claim to have found cures silenced or discredited? And why does a law from 1939—the Cancer Act—still control what we can and can’t know about cancer treatments?