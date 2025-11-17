RevealedEye

RevealedEye

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3dEdited

SO TRUE!!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU. The blood pressure rises when reading all this! Even Musk just recently complained about exactly the same issue, whereby what the heck he has to loose...

The US AID recipients diagram is kind of strange, except for Israel, it lists all the countries US had wars with... Must be on purpose with this strategy, first we bomb you, them we build your country up, with OUR 'means'... Oh. but let us share your resources.. Hm....

Also the paragraph about 'You’re taxed at every stage of your life.' didn't list this one equally paradoxical situation: you give used items FOR FREE to some charity organizations, and they sell it to others PLUS TAX, again... So how many times ONE AND THE SAME ITEM, no matter what it is, is being taxed??? This entire CRIMINAL SCAM needs to GO, with everything what is living of it, like the worst parasites nightmare.

Take CA situation, officially allowable tax increase is 2%. How much increase private properties got this year in '25?? 5.5%!!!!!! You call them and ask: WHY THIS ILLEGAL CRIMINAL ADDITIONAL TAXATION?? They will tell you, oh, it's not us, you have listing of all the other 'tax receivers' on your bill, who took the rest: schools, fire departments, environmental orgs, water levees despite of living on the top of the highest area, more and more schools, etc., etc., Schools?? The ones which take and throw away the old books and introduce transgenderism? Teach false history, false science, etc., etc...

Have to stop, because of the blood pressure!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
3d

Taxes are fake. The rulers are fake. It’s all fiction. Stupid people bowing down before lying Jews. Jews are fake and their books are fake too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 RevealedEye
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture