You’re Taxed Like a Serf. Most people don’t understand taxes. They just pay them.

They wake up, go to work, trade the only real currency they have — their time and life — and quietly hand over a slice of every paycheck to governments, bureaucrats, and institutions they never chose, don’t trust, and can’t hold accountable.

They call it “civic duty.” But if you actually knew how much of your lifetime is confiscated before you ever see a cent, you’d be furious. And here’s the uncomfortable truth:

“You’re not living in a free society. You’re living in a financial system built to keep you compliant.”

The numbers don’t lie.

The history doesn’t lie.

And once you step back and look at how taxes were created, expanded, and weaponized, you’ll start to understand why you always feel like you’re running, yet never getting ahead.

Because what you call “taxation”… earlier civilizations called serfdom. What used to be the king’s claim on the land is now the state’s claim on your income, your property, your savings, and even your future. But let’s strip away the propaganda and break it down — historically and factually — so you can see with your own eyes that the modern tax system wasn’t designed to empower you. It was designed to own you.

Let’s begin.

In Ancient Egypt, the average citizen paid around 20% of their grain to the state. That wasn’t a “contribution.” It was survival. And when famine hit, many Egyptians had no choice but to give up their land just to get rationed grain in return.

The Papyrus Harris I shows exactly what happened next:

Temples and officials absorbed the land, the farms, the resources and the people became workers on property they once owned.



A polite word for that is “redistribution.” The real word is serfdom.

Now compare it to today…

Between income tax, payroll tax, VAT, property tax, fuel tax, and dozens of hidden levies, the modern worker easily loses 40–50% of their income before they even get to breathe. In some countries, it’s even higher.

Different era. Different language. Same extraction model.

The ancient system took grain. The modern system takes time, the most valuable currency you’ll ever have. And that’s the part they never want you to calculate.

In feudal Europe, peasants were tied to land they didn’t own.



They worked for themselves a few days a week, and for the lord the rest. On top of that, they owed a 10% tithe to the Church and grain taxes to the Crown.



And still we teach kids they were “oppressed.”



But most Western workers today lose 30–40% of their income before it ever hits their bank account.

Property tax is the biggest lie in “ownership.”

They tell you to chase the dream: work hard, save money, buy a house, and you’ll finally be “free.” But here’s the truth no politician will ever admit:

If the state can take your home for not paying a yearly fee, you don’t own anything.

Property tax is not a contribution. It’s not “community funding.” It’s a lifelong bill attached to land you supposedly already paid for.

Even retirees who spent 30 years paying off their mortgage, who finally own their house outright, can still lose everything if they fall behind on property taxes. Miss a few payments, have one medical emergency, fall into financial stress… and the government can seize your property, auction it off, and leave you homeless.

That’s not ownership. That’s not freedom. That’s perpetual rent to the state, forever, generation after generation. You think you bought a home. But what you really bought was a long-term lease — with the government as your landlord.

Here’s something most don’t know: The U.S. is one of only 4 countries (the other are Eritrea, Hungary, and Myanmar) that taxes you based on citizenship, not residence.



Move to Bali, earn money locally, pay local taxes… and the IRS still demands their cut. You’re taxed worldwide just for holding a U.S. passport. They even revoke your passport if you owe too much. You’re a taxpayer by birthright, like a plantation asset.

You’re taxed at every stage of your life.

You’re taxed when you earn — income tax.

The moment money touches your hands, the state takes its cut before you can even feed your family.

You’re taxed when you spend — sales tax.

Every purchase, every necessity, every bit of your survival is another opportunity for extraction.

You’re taxed when you own — property tax.

Even after paying off your home, you still owe rent to the government every single year of your life.

You’re taxed when you invest — capital gains tax.

If you try to grow your money, they punish you for daring to escape the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle.

You’re taxed when you save or hold assets — inflation is just an invisible tax that silently steals the value of your money.

You’re taxed when you die — estate tax.

You can’t even leave your life’s work to your children without the government demanding another share.

And even lottery winnings are taxed.

They tax your hope.

They tax your luck.

They tax your moments of joy.

From birth to death, from paycheck to inheritance, the system is designed so that every act of living produces revenue for someone else.

You’d think all these taxes go to roads & hospitals. But let me show you where it really goes.



Israel receives $3.8 billion/year from U.S. taxpayers.

With 9M citizens, that’s $400+ per Israeli/year... from you. Why are American workers funding foreign citizens?

Ukraine has received $182.8 billion in aid from the U.S. since 2022. That’s over $4,000 per Ukrainian.



Did you get a vote on that? No.

Did you pay for it? Yes.



This is how empire works: the core population is bled to finance foreign influence.

Don’t forget: In 1773, the U.S. started a revolution over a tea tax of 3 pence per pound. That’s less than 1% of income. That small tax was enough to ignite outrage, unify colonies, and trigger a war against an empire.



Why? Because the principle was clear:

If someone can tax your life without your consent, they own you.

Now fast-forward 250 years.

Today, the average American works until May just to pay taxes. Nearly five months of your year have gone by before you earn a dollar for yourself. A level of taxation so extreme that the Founding Fathers would have called for revolt on the spot.

Colonists called that tyranny.. We’ve been conditioned to call it “normal,” “necessary,” and “the cost of civilization.”

But the truth is unavoidable:

The IRS has become the new King George. A ruling authority with the power to seize, fine, garnish, penalize, and confiscate. Not because you’ve harmed anyone…but simply because you produced value.

You are taxed like a serf, owned like a product, and harvested like a crop. But they dressed it in patriotism and called it freedom. If you don’t question it now, your kids will grow up believing slavery is liberty.



Taxation is theft. Always was. Always will be.

