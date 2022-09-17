The big tech social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are increasingly instituting AI shadow banning, censorship, banning, blocking and canceling anything and anyone who dares to question their “official” narratives. They also increasingly collect and package user data for sale to advertisers and other third parties.

So, many people are actively looking for more user friendly social media platforms that honor the Freedom of Speech and user privacy more than the big brother tech giants do. Here are some social media platforms that do just that.

Minds is similar to Facebook with groups, chats and a crypto currency twist. It is targeted to content producers who wish to earn crypto from their posts. It has a built-in crypto token wallet that can be used to boost posts and to send or receive reward tokens. Minds+ accounts can earn tokens for posting popular content. Minds may be used via their website or Apple/Google app.

Gab is like a combination of Facebook and YouTube. The main social media portion is similar to Facebook and includes groups and chats. The included GabTV is similar to YouTube and includes channels and subscriptions of favorite content. Gab also honors the Freedom of Speech. They do have sponsored ads but they are not as intrusive as the ads on Facebook. Gab also has its own privacy focused browser available named Dissenter and they have built out their own infrastructure, so they can’t be cancelled by big brother tech. Gab is only accessed by the website. They do not have an app so that Apple/Google can not censor or ban it.

MeWe is similar to Facebook, but without the censorship and privacy issues. They market themselves as the anti-Facebook. MeWe believes in the Freedom of Speech and honors user privacy. They don’t have ads and fund the site through upgrades to premium accounts and add-ons to the basic free user account. MeWe has chats, groups, pages and events, MeWe started in 2016 and has about 15.5 million users with phenomenal growth doubling in each of the past three years. MeWe may be used via their website or Apple/Google app.

Gettr is the newest free-speech social media platform run by Jason Miller, former Senior Advisor to President Trump. Gettr is similar to Twitter without the censorship or character limit, so it is more like Parler than Twitter. Gettr may be used via the website or Apple/Google app.

FreeTalk 45 is a social media platform run by OAN, One America News Network. FreeTalk is also similar to the other free-speech alternatives to Twitter or Facebook. It has a post character limit similar to Twitter. FreeTalk 45 posts are limited to 260 characters, which is a bit too short compared to other free-speech platforms. It also has pages, groups and events like Facebook. FreeTalk 45 may be used via the website or Apple/Google app.

Telegram is a free-speech encrypted messaging platform that many have started to use as an alternative to Twitter. It supports groups, channels and subscriptions. Telegram has seen tremendous growth recently. Telegram may be used via the website, desktop app on many operating systems or Apple/Google app.

BitChute is another free-speech video streaming platform alternative to YouTube. It can be used to share videos without having to worry about YouTube censorship. As such there is a wide range of content that some may find objectionable. But it can be used to post videos and embed them into web posts or share them to social media platforms.

Rumble is a free-speech video streaming platform alternative to YouTube. It supports live-streams, channels and subscriptions as well as monetizing your videos. With Rumble you can monetize videos that do not meet YouTube’s new creator hurdles. Rumble may be used via their website or Apple/Google apps.

Parler is similar to Twitter without the political censoring. Parler posts, called Parlays, have a much higher character limit of 1000 characters. It may be used via website or the dedicated Parler app. The app may have more censoring to stay on the Apple/Google big brother tech platforms. Parler was temporarily shut down when all the big brother tech titans all colluded together to drive their greatest free-speech competitor at the time offline. Parler has been rebuilt on new hosting providers and has a new app.









