The “El Diablo” hand sign often is con-fused with the deaf hand signal of the phrase, “I love you.” While at first this appears an odd resemblance, we register an "ahh, I get it!" emotion when we discover that the person who invented, or created, the hand sign system for the deaf, Helen Keller, was herself an occultist and Theosophist. Did Keller purposely design the deaf's "I love you" sign to be such a remarkable imitation of the classic sign of Satan? Was Keller saying, basically, “I love you, Devil?”

Source: Codex Magica: Secret Signs, Mysterious Symbols, and Hidden Codes of the Illuminati

“She [Helen Keller] invented over 60 different signs by which she could talk to her family before the age of seven. For example, if she wanted ice cream she would wrap her arms around herself and pretend to shiver.”

Ask anyone knowledgeable about witchcraft, Satanism and the occult and they will tell you that symbols are powerful...



Music and symbols are incredibly powerful. Research and you will find that music and occult symbols have been used inseparably to steer an entire generation into the depths of Satan. Thus, it does not come as a surprise that the music industry, both secular and religious, are saturated with occult symbolism.

Allegiance to Satan or mere coincidence?

Republican vice presidential candidate, Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, with her daughter Willow holding her son Trig, campaigns at a rally in Henderson, Nevada.

Bill Clinton

John Kerry campaigning in October of 2004 - 666 sign

Illuminati Devil Hand Signals were Prevalent Throughout the 2005 Inauguration

George W. Bush at his 2005 inauguration

The Associated Press and Reuters called the above bush family hand signs, the 'Texas Longhorn or 'Texas UT' symbol. People still seem to think the signal is solely the 'hook 'em horns' UT symbol. We know this to be true but this doesn't answer our primary questions:

1) If the symbol denotes Texas football or UT, why are people like Silvio Berlusconi and Bill Clinton doing it too? They have no links with Texas.

2) Why is the Bush family so obsessed with the signal, displaying it dozens of times during both the inauguration and the evening ball? A few times maybe we could accept, but why this many? What has Texas sports got do with a national inauguration?



3) By Bush being an occult member of Skull and Bones and Bohemian Grove, it certainly shouldn't be surprising that people would suspect him of praising Satan.

In the above photo promoting the movie, Saved, Cassandra (played by Eva Amurri) is flashing the Satanic hand sign.

Below are some photos where the hand gesture is used in a clearly Satanic context:

This is an album cover by the rock band Dio. The album is called Holy Diver. Dio's singer is former Black Sabbath frontman Ronnie James. The Satan character is clearly displaying the same hand signal. Is he a fan of the Texas Longhorns too?

WOW - even King Abdullah, everybody's doing it!

France President Sarcozy

Vice President Dick Cheney

Elizabeth Taylor

The inventor of the deaf hand sign, Helen Keller, was herself an occultist and Theosophist, as mentioned earlier. Helen Blavatsky, who founded The Theosophical Society, was a devout Satan worshipper. If you think Miss Keller's hand sign is just a coincidence, then you are truly gullible. If you were deaf and wanted to develop a hand sign to tell someone that you love them, what would it be? A hand over the heart would be reasonable. There is no way that any reasonable person would develop the hand sign that Keller invented, paralleling an existing hand salute to Satan. The photo below is one of Ozzy Osbourne's Rock-n-Roll album covers. It is abundantly clear to see that Keller's hand sign praises the Devil.

So what affiliation does Prince William Have with Texas UT?

Silvio Berlusconi? Paul McCartney? Bill Clinton?

Tommy Franks?

Comedian Robin Williams, who committed suicide at age 63.