The pentagon is an infinite occult symbol — it is the center of a pentagram and a pentagram fits perfectly inside a pentagon.

Freemasons Are Phallic Worshippers!!!

Obelisks are erect phallic (penis) symbols related to the Egyptian Sun god, Ra. The four sides of the Washington Monument are aligned with the cardinal directions (i.e., east, west, north, and south). At the ground level, each side of the monument measures 55.5 feet in width, which is equal to 666 inches each side. The height of the obelisk is 555.5 feet, which is equal to 6,666 inches. THIS IS THE EXACT RATIO OF KING NEBUCHADNEZZAR'S GOLDEN IMAGE! (which was 90 x 9 feet, a 10-to-1 ratio). The new grand PHALLUS (obelisk) symbol representing the sinister power of the global Illuminati elite is the ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER, replacing the old World Trade Center in New York. The new architectural wonder is exactly 1,776 feet tall, featuring The Great Pyramid in it’s design. This evidence that the satanic plot for World Government has existed for millennia and is perpetuated from generation to generation by occult organizations.

“The word 'obelisk' literally means 'Baal's Shaft' or Baal's organ of reproduction. This should be especially shocking when we realize that we have a gigantic obelisk in our nation's capital known as the Washington Monument.” SOURCE: Dr. Cathy Burns, Masonic and Occult Symbols Illustrated

It is difficult to ignore the troubling symbolism of a massive phallic monument representing the nation’s capital. The male phallus has been used for thousands of years as an occult emblem of power, dominance, and fertility. In many interpretations, it represents the authority of ruling elites, often linked to ancient worship systems and secret societies.

The Washington Monument’s exact measurements—6,666 inches tall and 66.6 inches wide—are not accidental. The use of these numbers is consistent with occult numerology and reveals the markings of those who designed it. Such structures stand as open displays of who holds the real power behind government institutions.

This symbolic dominance connects to a wider plan. History shows that before full control is established, disarming the population is a critical step. In Spain in 1936, for example, the people were forced to register and surrender their weapons, leaving them defenseless.

The Illuminati’s push for global governance began in 1775 and became more visible the following year in 1776 during the Revolutionary War. While the 13 colonies broke from Britain, their leadership included high-ranking Freemasons. Soon after, they attempted to expand into Canada during the War of 1812 but were driven back. George Washington was a senior Mason, along with multiple signers of the Declaration of Independence. Washington D.C.’s layout and monuments carry clear Masonic symbols, cementing their influence over the nation’s political center.

ABOVE: The mall in Washington DC is laid out so the gardens and streets form the image of an owl. The owl is representative of the mythical goddess, Lilith. Please read Bohemian Grove: Where Powerful People Gather Each Summer for much more information on the owl.

The street design in Washington, D.C., has been laid out in such a manner that certain Satanic symbols are depicted by the streets, cul-de-sacs and rotaries. This design was created in 1791, a few years after Freemasonry assumed the leadership of the New World Order, in 1782.

George Washington (a 33° Freemason) selected French Freemason Pierre Charles L’Enfant to design the city’s layout in Washington D.C.

The boundaries of the city, established by George Washington in 1791, form a square 10 miles long on each side, centered on the originally proposed location for the Washington Monument. The east-west diagonal of the square crosses over the Capitol building and the north-south diagonal crosses over the White House.

The length of the north-south and east-west diagonals is 10 miles times the square root of 2, or 14.142 miles. This distance converts to 43,455 ancient Egyptian royal cubits, the same figure as the ratio between the Great Pyramid and the dimensions of the earth.

The height of the Great Pyramid is 481.13 feet, divided by 5,280 = .0911231 miles.

The mean radius of the earth is 3,960 miles, divided by .0911231 = 43,457.

The perimeter of the Great Pyramid is 3,023 feet, divided by 5,280 = .5725 miles.

The mean circumference of the earth is 24,880 miles, divided by .5725 = 43,458.

3,960 miles (radius of the earth) / 14.142 miles = 280 (number of cubits in the height of the Great Pyramid)

24,880 miles (circumference of the earth) / 14.142 miles = 1,760 (cubits in the perimeter of the Great Pyramid)

Converting the radius and circumference of the earth to cubits yields the same results.

The first series of symbols I will point out deal with the seat of the executive branch of government, the White House, indicated by the red arrow above. If you are a Google Earth user, you can see these satellite images for yourself at Google Maps.

As you can see by my outline, the White House sits at the apex of an inverted pentagram. This symbol is incomplete by only 2 small pieces, indicated by the yellow lines.

The hexagram is nearly complete, except for 1 small piece on the north-west side, outlined in yellow.

If you draw the pentagram and hexagram symbols together, you can see three sides of a cross. Finishing the symbol on the land sitting in front of the White House reveals a perfectly symmetrical Knights Templar cross.

It has been said the Washington Monument obelisk (bottom arrow) sits due south from the White House. This is not exactly true, as you can see in the photo above. In reality, the obelisk is directly south from the Masonic Temple (top arrow) which sits 13 blocks north of the White House.

The temple is the headquarters of the Supreme Council of Scottish Rites of Freemasonry, modeled after descriptions of the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, one of the 7 wonders of the ancient world.

As mentioned earlier, the 4 sides of the Washington Monument are aligned with the cardinal directions (i.e., east, west, north, and south). At the ground level each side of the monument measures 55.5 feet long, which is equal to 666 inches. The height of the obelisk is 555.5 feet, which is equal to 6,666 inches. The obelisk is representative of the male sex organ, worship in nearly all pagan cultures. It is a symbol of man's carnal power and might.

Satanism and the occult are saturated with sexual perversion, child-molesting, and human sacrifices. Most worshippers in these groups deny such claims, but some have openly professed it, such as the godless bisexual Aleister Crowley. Such immoral occult influences are prevalent in rock music, feminism, and even in Walt Disney movies, such as The Chronicles of Narnia. (Note: I will expose Walt Disney in my next article, so keep an eye out.)

In this photograph, I’ve indicated both the White House (left) and the Capitol building (right).

The square and compass symbol stretches from the White House to the Capitol.

To the east of the Capitol sits a complete hexagram

A bird’s-eye view of the Capitol building reveals a figure resembling an owl. The owl is a symbol which represents an pagan deity. Nocturnal birds are symbols of sorcery and metaphysics because black magick cannot function in the light of truth (day) and is powerful only when surrounded by ignorance (night). The owl is considered wise because the creature is able to see through the darkness of ignorance and materiality; hence its association with the goddess Athena and its veneration during the nocturnal cremation of care ceremony at the Bohemian Grove.

In his book, The Secret Architecture of Our Nation's Capital, pagan David Ovason states that there are...

“zodiacs in the city, and at least 1,000 zodiacal and planetary symbols...” SOURCE: The Secret Architecture of Our Nation's Capital; by David Ovason; pg. 10, Harper Collins; 1999

Washington D.C. is absolutely infested with occult and astrology symbols.

Above the dome of the Capitol building stands Lady Libertas, the goddess Isis.

Guarding the entrance to the Capitol building is Nimrod (Baal) in the likeness of the Roman god Mars, whom the Egyptians called Osiris. As you can see from the image below this entrance is identical to that of the Roman Panthenon of the Gods - as well as the Greek Parthenon.

There are several significant buildings in the District of Columbia with these ancient designs, including The White House.

The central part of the Supreme Court building is modeled after the Temple of Artemis, one of the 7 wonders of the ancient world.

The George Washington Masonic Memorial, modeled after descriptions of the Pharos of Alexandria - another wonder of the ancient world, sits across the Potomac in Alexandria, Virginia just inside the diagonal square border of D.C.

This statue of Washington in the Smithsonian Museum of American History was modeled after descriptions of the statue of Zeus at Olympia, one of the 7 wonders of the ancient world. The museum is aligned to the cardinal directions, the statue sits at the western end of the main floor facing east. Compare this portrayal of Washington to the images of Zeus and Baphomet - do you notice any similarities?

Notice the two circles above on back of every U.S. dollar, saturated with occult symbology!

“Historian/author Ralph Epperson has spent many years researching the history of the Great Seal, and has discovered that those who designed the two circles committed America to what has been called 'A Secret Destiny.' This future 'destiny' is so unpleasant that those who wanted the changes it entails had to conceal that truth in symbols.” SOURCE: The New World Order, back cover, by Ralph A. Epperson; 1990; ISBN: 0-9614135-1-4; publisher: PUBLIUS PRESS, Tucson, Arizona.

Below, you can get an idea of the power structure of these occult groups. If you want to do research, look up the various groups on the internet.