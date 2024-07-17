Big Pharma has kept you and millions of People sick and dependent for decades. They don't care about your health. They care about profits.



Here’s how we can create a movement and take back our country's health:

First, we need to understand their motives. Big Pharma and the healthcare system aren’t incentivized by your health. They’re incentivized by your dependence. The longer they can keep you sick but alive, the more money they make.



The cycle goes something like this:



1) The American people live sedentary lifestyles and primarily eat processed foods from Big Food companies.



2) As they age and become sick, they turn to the healthcare system for “treatment.”



3) The healthcare system ignores root causes (exercise, diet, etc.) and instead gives band-aid solutions in the form of medications and prescriptions from Big Pharma.



4) You stay healthy enough to stay alive but never regain enough health to get off their medications.



5) As they keep you alive and dependent, they profit off you indefinitely.



If this sounds wild, insane, and horrifying, that’s good. Becoming aware of the problem is the first step. Now, what can you do about it?



Step 1 - Actively Change Your Lifestyle The amount of health advice on the internet can seem overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be that way. By focusing on a few key habit changes, you can take control of your health and stay out of the system.



Here are 3 key fundamentals:



1) Eat Real Food Processed food and sugars are the number one cause of obesity, chronic disease, and early death. Most food you find at fast food restaurants and in packages in stores has been scientifically engineered to keep you addicted. There’s a better way:



Eat single ingredient, whole foods. Base your diet around the same foods our ancestors ate:

• Meat

• Eggs

• Nuts

• Fruits

• Vegetables



Eating real foods is the biggest lever you can pull to fix your health and stay out of the system.

Share

2) Move Every Day Sedentary lifestyles are a giant reason millions of Americans wind up in the hospital, dependent on the system. But you don’t have to run a marathon to get active. All you have to do is start WALKING.



• Take calls on walks

• Walk to the coffee shop

• Walk during lunch breaks

• Take a break every hour to walk

• Park further away from the store



If you can move your body every day, you’re on track to maintain good health and avoid dependency.

3) Strength Train Once you start moving and cleaning up your diet, the next lever to pull is lifting weights. This doesn’t have to be 6 days a week, 2 hours a day, maximum intensity. You can see incredible benefits training 3 days a week for 30-60 minutes.



Strength training will help you preserve muscle mass, keep bone density high, and help you avoid injury as you age. Anyone would benefit from a few sessions a week, whether you’re a 35-year-old dad or an 80-year-old grandmother.

Step 2 - Spread the Message Now that you know the truth about this country’s healthcare system, it might seem like common knowledge to you. But it’s not. Hundreds of millions of Americans are completely oblivious to what’s going on. And it's our duty to make them aware.



Educate your friends and family. Send them articles, videos, and tweets like these. Post or repost social media. A single individual spreading a message can have a ripple effect, leading to millions becoming aware, healthy, and avoiding the system.



If we can all rise up, take back control of our health, and spread this message, we can take back our country's health. We can go from a country ridden with obesity and chronic disease to one of strength, health, and vitality. But it starts with you.