What if we could use artificial intelligence to get a sneak peak of the inner workings of governments’ tactics to undermine, gaslight, and control us? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Fortunately, a fellow named Thomas Wade created a list of these secrets some 400 points long.

Divide and Conquer: The power source might deliberately exploit existing divisions within society, such as cultural, ethnic, or ideological differences. By amplifying these divisions, they could weaken unity and collective action against their influence.

Disinformation Campaigns: Creating and spreading false information or narratives to confuse and manipulate public perception. This can undermine trust in institutions and make it difficult for people to discern accurate information.

Economic Manipulation: Control over economic resources can be used to exert influence. The power source could manipulate markets, control essential goods, and create economic dependencies to keep populations compliant.

Propaganda and Psychological Warfare: Deploying psychological tactics to influence public opinion and behavior. This might involve exploiting emotional triggers, using fear-based messaging, and crafting narratives that align with the power source’s agenda.

Surveillance and Monitoring: Employing extensive surveillance to monitor dissent and identify potential threats. This can lead to a climate of self-censorship and discourage individuals from expressing dissenting views.

Censorship and Media Control: Exerting control over media outlets and information distribution to shape public perception. This could involve suppressing critical voices and promoting narratives that align with the power source’s interests.

Co-opting Leadership: Identifying and co-opting influential leaders or organizations to gain legitimacy and control over opposition movements.

Manipulating Legal Systems: Using legal frameworks to target and silence dissent. This might involve enacting vague or overly broad laws that allow for the prosecution of individuals who challenge the power source’s authority.

Cyberattacks and Disruption: Utilizing cyber capabilities to disrupt communication, infrastructure, and critical services, causing chaos and fostering dependency on the power source for stability.

Selective Rewards and Punishments: Rewarding compliance and punishing dissent. The power source might offer privileges or benefits to those who support its agenda while marginalizing or penalizing those who resist.

Social Engineering: Manipulating social norms, values, and perceptions to shape behavior. This could involve promoting narratives that glorify compliance with the power source’s agenda while stigmatizing dissent.

Selective Information Release: Controlling the information that is released to the public. The power source might strategically leak information to achieve specific objectives, such as discrediting opponents or diverting attention from unfavorable events.

False Flag Operations: Staging events that appear to be carried out by opposition groups or foreign entities, with the goal of discrediting and justifying crackdowns on dissent.

Surrogate Networks: Establishing and supporting proxy groups that appear independent but ultimately serve the power source’s interests. These groups can amplify certain narratives and actions.

Polarization and Echo Chambers: Encouraging extreme polarization and creating echo chambers where individuals are exposed only to information that aligns with the power source’s agenda. This can lead to a lack of critical thinking and a distorted view of reality.

Economic Coercion: Exerting economic pressure on individuals or groups to compel compliance. This might involve offering financial incentives to those who align with the power source’s goals or imposing economic sanctions on dissenters.

Scapegoating: Blaming societal issues on specific groups or individuals to divert attention from the power source’s actions. This can foster hostility and distract from underlying problems.

Isolation and Alienation: Creating an environment where dissenters feel isolated and powerless. This can involve discrediting opposing voices and ensuring that they face social ostracism.

Psychological Manipulation: Employing psychological techniques to induce learned helplessness or dependency on the power source. This can make individuals more susceptible to accepting the power source’s influence.

Surrounding Nations: Extending influence beyond national borders by fostering alliances or dependencies with neighboring countries. This can help isolate dissent and weaken potential opposition.

Manufacturing Consent: Utilizing media, propaganda, and psychological tactics to create a perception of public support for the power source’s agenda. This can give the illusion of widespread approval and minimize opposition.

Undermining Education: Manipulating education systems to control the narrative and shape young minds. This can involve revising curricula to align with the power source’s ideology and suppress critical thinking.

Societal Fragmentation: Exploiting generational, cultural, or demographic divides to weaken social cohesion. This can lead to a fractured society that is less likely to unite against the power source’s actions.

Cultural Appropriation: Appropriating symbols, traditions, or narratives from marginalized groups to undermine their identities and manipulate their perspectives. This can sow confusion and division within these groups.

Selective Enforcement of Laws: Applying laws selectively to target dissenters or opposition while turning a blind eye to violations committed by supporters of the

power source.

Proxy Conflicts: Instigating conflicts or supporting proxy groups in other regions to distract from domestic issues and rally support for the power source’s actions.

Use of Fear Tactics: Creating a constant state of fear among the population to justify increased surveillance, control, and erosion of civil liberties.

Silencing Independent Media: Suppressing independent media outlets and journalists who challenge the power source’s narratives. This can reduce access to alternative viewpoints.

Psychological Manipulation of Leaders: Exploiting psychological vulnerabilities of leaders or influencers to gain their support or manipulate their actions.

Exploiting Technological Dependence: Leveraging society’s dependence on technology for communication, information, and services to control access to information and monitor behavior.

Cultural Suppression: Discouraging or suppressing cultural practices, languages, or traditions that foster unity and resistance among a population. This can weaken a sense of identity and solidarity.

Selective Information Filtering: Manipulating algorithms and information distribution to control what individuals are exposed to online, reinforcing echo chambers and limiting access to diverse perspectives.

Controlled Opposition: Creating and controlling opposition groups or leaders to give the appearance of dissent while ensuring they don’t pose a real threat to the power source.

Economic Dependency: Establishing economic systems that make individuals and communities dependent on the power source’s resources or support. This can create compliance out of necessity.

Gaslighting: Manipulating information and events to make individuals doubt their own perceptions and question reality. This can create confusion and diminish trust in critical sources of information.

Selective Aid Distribution: Providing aid, resources, or benefits selectively to individuals or groups that align with the power source’s agenda, while excluding those who oppose it.

Surveillance Capitalism: Exploiting personal data and surveillance technologies to predict and influence individual behaviors, opinions, and preferences.

Social Credit Systems: Implementing systems that assign “social scores” to individuals based on their behavior, affiliations, or actions, with consequences for

those with low scores.

Covert Operations: Undertaking covert operations to destabilize opposition, disrupt communication, or create chaos, attributing the outcomes to other entities.

Erosion of Rule of Law: Gradually undermining legal institutions and due process to create an environment where the power source’s actions are unchecked.

Strategic Litigation: Filing lawsuits against opponents to drain their resources, distract them from their goals, and force them to allocate time and money to legal defense.

Forum Shopping: Choosing legal venues or jurisdictions that are favorable to the power source’s objectives, even if they are not directly related to the conflict.

Abuse of Legal Processes: Manipulating legal procedures to delay proceedings, file frivolous claims, or engage in other actions that tie up opponents in litigation.

Intimidation Through Legal Threats: Sending cease and desist letters or legal threats to opponents in order to silence criticism or prevent the publication of unfavorable information.

Public Relations through Legal Channels: Leveraging legal proceedings to gain media attention and shape public perception in favor of the power source.

Strategic Settlements: Settling lawsuits on terms that favor the power source’s interests, even if they involve concessions, to create a narrative of success and compromise.

Law Enforcement Instrumentalization: Influencing law enforcement agencies to target opponents with investigations or legal action, using the legal system as a tool of intimidation.

Harassment Through Lawsuits: Filing a series of lawsuits, often on similar grounds, against opponents to create a pattern of legal harassment.

Counterclaims and Counter-narratives: Responding to legal actions with counterclaims that distract from the original issues and create a competing narrative.

Strategic Regulatory Challenges: Using regulatory bodies and legal processes to hinder opponents* operations or projects through compliance issues or investigations.

Targeting Financial Resources: Initiating legal actions that freeze or seize opponents assets, hindering their ability to fund their operations or legal defense.

Influence Over Legal Reforms: Lobbying for changes in laws and regulations that benefit the power source’s interests, potentially disadvantaging opponents.

Selective Prosecution: Using the legal system to target specific individuals or groups aligned with opposition movements while overlooking similar behavior from allies.

Legal Disinformation: Disseminating false legal interpretations, arguments, or information to mislead opponents and the public about the legal situation.

Use of International Legal Forums: Engaging international legal bodies or treaties to advance the power source’s objectives on a global scale.

Harassment of Legal Counsel: Targeting lawyers, judges, or legal advisors who support opponents with harassment, threats, or intimidation.

Strategic Discovery: Requesting extensive amounts of documents, records, or information through legal discovery processes to overwhelm opponents with the sheer volume of information.

Legal Blocking Maneuvers: Filing preemptive legal actions to block opponents from pursuing their own legal actions or to gain leverage in negotiations.

Misuse of Injunctions: Seeking court orders that restrict opponents’ actions, communication, or movement, thereby limiting their ability to operate effectively.

Legal Pressure on Supporters: Targeting individuals or organizations that support opponents with legal actions, causing them to reconsider their affiliations.

Legal Sabotage: Initiating legal actions that disrupt opponents’ operations, projects, or activities, causing delays or financial strain.

Strategic Test Cases: Selectively choosing legal cases that have broader implications for the power source’s objectives, shaping legal precedent.

Fictitious Litigation: Creating false legal personas or cases to deceive opponents into expending resources on fictitious legal battles.

Public Legal Threats: Announcing potential legal actions or lawsuits publicly to create uncertainty, fear, and a sense of vulnerability among opponents.

Legal Infiltration: Placing operatives within legal organizations, activist groups, or opponents’ legal teams to gain insights and influence outcomes.

Exploitation of Legal Loopholes: Identifying and exploiting gaps in legal systems or ambiguities in regulations to achieve objectives.

Strategic Timing: Initiating legal actions at critical moments, such as during key events or prior to important decisions, to disrupt opponents’ plans.

Public Disclosures: Filing legal documents or evidence publicly to embarrass, shame, or damage the reputation of opponents.

Targeting Advocacy: Pursuing legal actions against individuals or organizations engaged in advocacy efforts that challenge the power source’s agenda.

Manipulation of Appeals: Using the appeals process to prolong legal battles, thereby creating financial strain and draining opponents’ resources.

Strategic Funding of Legal Cases: Providing financial support to legal cases that align with the power source’s interests, thereby indirectly influencing outcomes.

Legal Threats on Behalf of Third Parties: Sending legal threats or notices on behalf of fictitious individuals or organizations to confuse opponents.

Judicial Intimidation: Attempting to intimidate judges or legal officials involved in cases through threats or manipulation.

Selective Leverage: Holding back certain legal actions or evidence as leverage to be used strategically during negotiations.

Legal Disqualification Attempts: Seeking to disqualify opponents’ legal representation or witnesses through technicalities or conflicts of interest.

Legal Blacklisting: Attempting to blacklist individuals, organizations, or companies that support opponents from participating in certain activities or industries.

False Whistleblower Claims: Filing false whistleblower claims or reports to trigger investigations against opponents, diverting attention from the main issues.

Legal Manipulation of Media: Engaging in legal actions against media outlets that report unfavorably on the power source, thereby influencing media coverage.

Strategic Mediation: Using mediation or alternative dispute resolution processes to gain concessions from opponents while maintaining an appearance of compromise.

International Human Rights Complaints: Filing human rights complaints against opponents at international forums to tarnish their reputation on a global scale.

Selective Legal Aid: Providing legal aid or resources to individuals or groups that align with the power source’s objectives, while withholding support from opponents.

Economic Sanctions Through Legal Channels: Initiating legal proceedings to justify economic sanctions or trade restrictions against opponents.

Strategic Public Relations Suits: Filing defamation or libel lawsuits against opponents to create negative publicity and hinder their ability to counter narratives.

Extradition Requests: Requesting the extradition of opponents from other countries based on politically motivated charges.

Intellectual Property Claims: Filing intellectual property claims against opponents as a means of stifling innovation or competitive activities.

Legal Coercion Through Family: Threatening legal action or consequences against family members or associates of opponents to pressure them indirectly.

Use of Emergency Legal Measures: Urgently seeking legal measures or restraining orders during times of crisis to limit opponents’ actions.

Legal Manipulation of Regulatory Agencies: Influencing regulatory agencies to target opponents with investigations or punitive actions.

Strategic Withdrawal of Lawsuits: Withdrawing lawsuits at strategic times to create uncertainty or to lure opponents into dropping their guard.

Legal Framing: Framing opponents’ actions or statements in a way that makes them legally actionable, even if their original intent was different.

Cherry-Picking Evidence: Selectively presenting evidence that supports the prosecutor’s case while omitting information that could be favorable to the defense.

Strategic Charging Decisions: Choosing charges that are likely to result in convictions or plea bargains, even if the original incident could have multiple interpretations.

Offering Leniency: Using plea deals to offer reduced sentences in exchange for cooperation, encouraging individuals to testify against others.

Pressure for Guilty Pleas: Applying pressure on defendants to accept guilty pleas by threatening more severe charges or longer sentences if they choose to go to

trial.

Witness Intimidation: Using legal procedures to expose or exploit witnesses” vulnerabilities, thereby making them more amenable to the prosecution’s narrative.

Presenting Complex Legal Arguments: Utilizing legal jargon and complex arguments to confuse the defense or the jury and create an advantage.

Emotional Appeals: Making emotionally charged arguments to appeal to the jury’s emotions and biases, potentially influencing their perceptions.

Seeking Pretrial Detention: Requesting pretrial detention to keep defendants incarcerated before trial, making it harder for them to prepare a defense.

Limiting Discovery: Restricting the sharing of evidence with the defense, potentially depriving them of crucial information.

Strategic Use of Expert Witnesses: Presenting expert witnesses who support the prosecution’s theories and challenge the credibility of defense witnesses.

Discrediting Defense Witnesses: Cross-examining defense witnesses aggressively to create doubt about their credibility or the veracity of their testimony.

Character Assassination: Attempting to portray defendants in an unfavorable light by presenting evidence of past behavior or unrelated incidents.

Framing the Narrative: Framing the case in a way that highlights the prosecution’s version of events while downplaying alternative explanations.

Using Law Enforcement Support: Leveraging the cooperation of law enforcement agencies to strengthen the prosecution’s case and bolster credibility.

Obstruction Allegations: Alleging that defendants attempted to obstruct justice by interfering with investigations or tampering with evidence.

Hypothetical Scenarios: Presenting hypothetical scenarios to the jury that align with the prosecution’s narrative, even if they haven’t been proven.

Using Co-Defendant Statements: Presenting statements made by co-defendants that implicate the defendant, even if they may not be admissible as evidence against the defendant.

Playing on Sympathy: Presenting victims emotional testimony to invoke sympathy from the jury and potentially sway their decision.

Utilizing Aggressive Cross-Examination: Cross-examining defense witnesses aggressively to challenge their credibility or to elicit inconsistencies.

Presenting Circumstantial Evidence: Using indirect or circumstantial evidence to build a case when direct evidence might be lacking.

Portraying Inconsistencies: Pointing out inconsistencies or changes in the defendant’s statements to create doubt about their truthfulness.

Using Criminal Record: Introducing the defendant’s prior criminal record to suggest a pattern of behavior consistent with the current charges.

Rapid Fire Questioning: Asking rapid-fire questions during cross-examination to disorient and potentially provoke emotional responses from witnesses.

Emphasizing Expert Credentials: Highlighting the credentials and expertise of expert witnesses to give their testimony greater weight.

Appealing to Community Standards: Framing the case in a way that aligns with community values and expectations to win the jury’s approval.

Voluminous Documentation: Presenting large amounts of documentary evidence to overwhelm the defense and jurors with the sheer volume of information.

Using Demonstrative Evidence: Utilizing visual aids, diagrams, and simulations to help jurors visualize and understand complex or technical aspects of the case.

Utilizing Witness Testimony: Presenting witnesses who can speak to the defendant’s character, behavior, or interactions that support the prosecution’s narrative.

Discrediting Defense Strategy: Anticipating the defense’s strategy and undermining it through pre-emptive arguments or evidence.

Focusing on the Intent: Emphasizing the defendant’s alleged intent or state of mind to demonstrate culpability for the charges.

Invoking Legal Precedents: Citing legal precedents to support the prosecution’s interpretation of laws or regulations.

Appealing to Fear of the Unknown: Suggesting that acquitting the defendant could lead to negative consequences, even if they are speculative.

Portraying Complex Concepts: Simplifying complex legal or technical concepts to make them more accessible and relatable to the jury.

Using Emotional Closures: Building the prosecution’s narrative towards an emotionally charged conclusion to leave a lasting impact on jurors.

Maximizing Use of Testimony: Ensuring that each piece of testimony or evidence presented supports the prosecution’s theory and narrative.

Disinformation Campaigns: Spreading false or misleading information through social media, websites, or traditional media to shape public perception and manipulate opinions.

Astroturfing: Creating fake grassroots movements or organizations to give the appearance of widespread public support for a certain cause or viewpoint.

Polarization Promotion: Amplifying divisive issues or exploiting existing divisions to create hostility and conflict among different groups in society.

Smear Campaigns: Launching coordinated efforts to tarnish the reputation of opponents through personal attacks, character assassination, or spreading damaging rumors.

Political Manipulation of Media: Exerting influence over media outlets to ensure favorable coverage or suppress critical reporting.

Strategic Leaks: Releasing sensitive or confidential information to damage the credibility of opponents or divert attention from other issues.

Infiltration of Opposition Groups: Planting operatives within opposition movements to gather intelligence, sow discord, or influence decision-making.

Vote Suppression: Implementing tactics such as restrictive voter ID laws, gerrymandering, or disinformation to discourage or prevent certain groups from voting.

Promotion of Populist Movements: Supporting populist leaders or movements that align with the power source’s interests to gain influence and control.

Diversionary Tactics: Creating distractions or crises to shift public attention away from unfavorable issues or to create a sense of urgency.

Co-opting Political Parties: Influencing or manipulating political parties from within to advance the power source’s agenda.

Promotion of Radicalization: Amplifying extreme ideologies to create social unrest and chaos, which can undermine stability and opposition movements.

Selective Enforcement of Laws: Using legal mechanisms to target political opponents while turning a blind eye to allies who engage in similar behavior.

Economic Manipulation: Leveraging economic power to create dependency among certain groups or countries, enabling political leverage.

Foreign Interference: Exploiting geopolitical dynamics to promote or destabilize governments, aligning with the power source’s interests.

Strategic Alliances: Forming alliances with countries, organizations, or groups that support the power source’s objectives, bolstering its influence on the global stage.

Promotion of Propaganda: Using state-controlled media or external outlets to disseminate narratives that favor the power source’s agenda.

Fear-Mongering: Utilizing fear-based messaging to create a sense of insecurity and rally public support for certain policies or actions.

Selective Transparency: Presenting a facade of transparency by releasing some information while keeping critical details hidden.

Election Interference: Manipulating election processes through cyberattacks, disinformation, or funding to influence outcomes.

Proxy Conflicts: Instigating or supporting conflicts in other regions to divert attention from domestic issues or to advance geopolitical interests.

Censorship and Suppression: Restricting freedom of speech, press, or online expression to control the flow of information and prevent opposition voices from gaining traction.

Surveillance State: Establishing extensive surveillance systems to monitor citizens’ activities, communication, and behavior, thereby stifling dissent.

Promotion of Conspiracy Theories: Amplifying and promoting conspiracy theories to create confusion, distrust in institutions, and undermine public discourse.

Selective Humanitarian Interventions: Advocating for or against interventions in other countries based on political interests rather than genuine concern for human rights.

Strategic Foreign Aid: Providing financial or humanitarian aid to countries or groups that align with the power source’s objectives, thereby gaining influence.

Culture and Identity Manipulation: Exploiting cultural or identity issues to create division and distract from critical political matters.

Control of Key Resources: Securing control over vital resources, such as energy, water, or food, to exert political leverage over other nations.

Selective Diplomacy: Engaging in diplomatic negotiations or agreements that favor the power source’s objectives while disregarding broader global interests.

Public Relations Stunts: Orchestrating events, gestures, or symbolic actions for media coverage to project an image of goodwill or responsiveness.

Social Engineering: Manipulating societal norms, values, and narratives to shape public opinion and maintain control over political discourse.

Undermining International Agreements: Disregarding or withdrawing from international agreements, treaties, or organizations that don’t align with the power source’s agenda.

Cyber Espionage: Using cyber operations to gather intelligence on political opponents, foreign governments, or influential individuals.

Public Opinion Manipulation: Commissioning or supporting opinion polls, surveys, or studies that yield results favorable to the power source’s narrative.

Promotion of Scapegoats: Blaming certain groups, individuals, or external entities for societal issues or failures to divert responsibility.

Legal Maneuvering: Exploiting legal processes, loopholes, or ambiguities to advance political objectives, often at the expense of democratic principles.

Strategic Economic Partnerships: Forging economic partnerships or trade agreements to strengthen political ties and exert influence over partner countries.

Selective Immigration Policies: Using immigration policies to control demographic shifts, exploit labor, or influence the composition of certain regions.

Promotion of Nationalism: Utilizing nationalist rhetoric and symbols to foster loyalty, distract from internal issues, and rally support for the power source.

Politicizing Bureaucracy: Appointing individuals loyal to the power source to key positions within agencies to ensure alignment with the agenda.

Selective Enforcement: Directing agencies to selectively enforce regulations, laws, or policies to benefit the power source’s objectives or allies.

Budget Manipulation: Allocating or redirecting funds to projects or initiatives that align with the power source’s interests, potentially at the expense of critical

programs.

Obstruction of Transparency: Limiting access to information, data, or reports that could be unfavorable to the power source or its agenda.

Personnel Purges: Removing or reassigning agency personnel who are perceived as not aligned with the power source’s goals.

Influence Over Rulemaking: Shaping the regulatory rulemaking process to favor industries or interests aligned with the power source.

Promotion of Partisan Narratives: Releasing official statements, reports, or statements that promote partisan narratives or misinformation.

Selective Data Release: Releasing data or information in a way that supports the power source’s narrative, while withholding data that might counter it.

Surveillance and Intimidation: Using agency resources to monitor and intimidate individuals or organizations critical of the power source’s agenda.

Erosion of Civil Liberties: Proposing or implementing policies that infringe on civil liberties under the guise of security or safety.

Targeting Dissenting Voices: Labeling dissenting voices as security threats or subversive elements, potentially leading to investigations or surveillance.

Influence Over Inspections: Directing inspections, audits, or investigations to focus on certain targets that align with the power source’s interests.

Strategic Staffing Changes: Appointing individuals loyal to the power source in mid-level positions to ensure alignment with the agenda.

Suppressing Whistleblowers: Intimidating or retaliating against employees who expose wrongdoing or provide information contrary to the power source’s narrative.

Influence Over International Agreements: Using agency involvement to shape or undermine international agreements, treaties, or cooperation efforts.

Promotion of Propaganda: Collaborating with agencies to produce propaganda or misleading information that supports the power source’s narrative.

Undermining Science and Research: Discrediting or sidelining scientific research that contradicts the power source’s agenda.

Influence Over Advisory Panels: Shaping the composition and conclusions of advisory panels to align with the power source’s objectives.

Selective Funding Allocation: Allocating government funding or grants to projects or research that promote the power source’s goals.

Influence Over Regulation Repeals: Directing agencies to roll back regulations that hinder the power source’s interests or allies.

Strategic International Aid: Providing foreign aid to countries or groups that support the power source’s geopolitical objectives.

Economic Warfare: Using agency actions to apply economic pressure on other countries, entities, or industries to achieve political goals.

Influence Over Public Education: Shaping curriculum, textbooks, or educational materials to promote narratives aligned with the power source.

Censorship of Scientific Findings: Suppressing or altering scientific findings that conflict with the power source’s ideology or agenda.

Influence Over Disaster Response: Directing disaster response efforts to prioritize certain areas or communities based on political considerations.

Targeted Investigations: Initiating investigations or audits against political opponents or entities that challenge the power source’s agenda.

Influence Over Intellectual Property Protection: Tailoring intellectual property policies to benefit industries or entities that support the power source.

Promotion of Regulatory Capture: Allowing industries to heavily influence regulatory decision-making to align with their interests.

Influence Over Government Contracts: Steering government contracts or contracts for public projects toward entities aligned with the power source.

Strategic Use of International Trade: Utilizing trade policies and negotiations to exert pressure on other countries or achieve geopolitical objectives.

Influence Over International Organizations: Shaping the direction and decisions of international organizations to align with the power source’s goals.

Selective FOlA Requests: Using Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests strategically to access information that supports the power source’s narrative while limiting access to potentially damaging information.

Influence Over Emergency Declarations: Leveraging emergency declarations to centralize power and bypass checks and balances in the name of crisis response.

Strategic Funding Reductions: Cutting or reallocating funding for agencies, programs, or initiatives that don’t align with the power source’s agenda.

Influence Over Regulatory Exemptions: Granting exemptions or waivers from regulations to favored entities, industries, or allies.

Promotion of Partisan Appointments: Appointing individuals to advisory boards, commissions, or panels based on political loyalty rather than expertise.

Influence Over Legislative Agenda: Working closely with legislative bodies to push for bills or legislation that advance the power source’s objectives.

Strategic Lobbying: Utilizing agency resources and connections to lobby lawmakers and influence policy decisions.

Influence Over international Development: Shaping international development programs to further geopolitical interests or promote specific ideologies.

Influence Over State and Local Government Relations: Coordinating with state and local governments to align policies and regulations with the federal power source’s goals.

Surveillance of Political Opponents: Monitoring, collecting data on, or surveilling individuals or groups critical of the power source’s agenda.

Influence Over Research Funding: Directing research funding to projects or studies that align with the power source’s narrative or objectives.

Promotion of Ideological Purity: Implementing ideological tests or loyalty oaths for employees within agencies to ensure alignment.

Influence Over Humanitarian Aid: Controlling the distribution of humanitarian aid or disaster relief to support geopolitical or strategic objectives.

Strategic International Sanctions: Applying international sanctions selectively to exert pressure on specific countries, individuals, or entities.

Influence Over Census and Demographics: Shaping the way population data is collected, reported, or analyzed to serve the power source’s goals.

Promotion of Surveillance Programs: Expanding surveillance programs under the pretext of national security, even if they infringe on civil liberties.

Influence Over International Trade Agreements: Leveraging trade negotiations to gain advantages for domestic industries or to further geopolitical objectives.

Undermining Independent Agencies: Undermining or weakening the influence of independent agencies that are not directly under the control of the power source.

Strategic Diplomatic Efforts: Using diplomatic channels and negotiations to advance political objectives, even if they are unrelated to traditional diplomacy.

Strategic Deployment: Shifting military forces to strategic locations to exert pressure or deter actions by other countries or entities.

Disinformation Warfare: Spreading false or misleading information through cyber operations, media manipulation, or other means to confuse and disrupt

adversaries.

Asymmetric Warfare: Utilizing unconventional tactics, such as guerrilla warfare or cyberattacks, to exploit weaknesses in opponents* defenses.

Influence Over Military Leadership: Appointing loyal commanders and officers to key positions to ensure alignment with the power source’s agenda.

Psychological Operations (PSYOPS): Using propaganda, social media manipulation, and other tactics to influence the perceptions and behavior of target populations.

Covert Operations: Conducting secret missions, espionage, or sabotage to achieve military or political objectives without overtly exposing the power source’s involvement.

Strategic Weapon Development: Prioritizing the development and deployment of specific weapons systems to enhance military capabilities.

Proxy Warfare: Supporting or using proxy forces, militias, or rebel groups to achieve military or geopolitical goals without direct involvement.

Strategic Alliances: Forming military alliances or partnerships to bolster defense capabilities and exert influence on regional or global affairs.

Information Suppression: Suppressing or controlling the release of sensitive military information to maintain a strategic advantage.

Strategic Withdrawal or Retreat: Temporarily withdrawing forces from a conflict zone to regroup, reorganize, or negotiate from a position of strength.

Blockades and Embargoes: Imposing naval blockades or trade embargoes to exert economic pressure on adversaries or target states.

Strategic Use of Military Exercises: Conducting military exercises near disputed territories or sensitive regions to signal strength or test opponents’ reactions.

Denial of Territory or Resources: Preventing adversaries from accessing specific territories, resources, or infrastructure through military actions.

Space and Cyber Operations: Leveraging capabilities in space and cyberspace to disrupt adversaries’ communication, surveillance, or critical infrastructure.

Rapid Deployment Forces: Establishing highly mobile forces capable of rapid response to emerging threats or opportunities.

Economic Warfare: Using military actions to support economic objectives, such as securing access to resources or protecting trade routes.

Strategic Use of Drones: Deploying unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance, surveillance, and targeted strikes.

Counterinsurgency Strategies: Employing tactics to combat insurgency and win over local populations through development projects and humanitarian aid.

Strategic Naval Presence: Maintaining a strong naval presence in key maritime regions to protect shipping lanes and assert influence.

Information Warfare: Launching cyberattacks to disrupt adversaries” communication networks, critical infrastructure, or military systems.

Decapitation Strikes: Targeting key leadership figures or command centers of adversaries to disrupt their decision-making processes.

Use of Non-Lethal Weapons: Deploying non-lethal weapons or technologies to incapacitate or deter opponents without causing significant harm.

Strategic Maneuvering: Employing rapid and unexpected military movements to outflank, encircle, or surprise opponents.

Escalation Control: Employing measured force to signal resolve without triggering a larger conflict or military escalation.

Strategic Bombardment: Conducting precision airstrikes against military installations, infrastructure, or economic targets to weaken adversaries.

Psychological Warfare on Civilians: Employing psychological tactics to induce fear, panic, or demoralization among civilian populations.

Targeting Communication Networks: Disrupting opponents’ communication and information systems to hinder their ability to coordinate.

Strategic Deception: Using misinformation, decoys, and false signals to mislead opponents about intentions and military movements.

Electronic Warfare: Jamming, disrupting, or intercepting opponents’ electronic communication and sensor systems.

Scorched Earth Tactics: Destroying infrastructure, resources, or assets to deny them to adversaries and impede their advancement.

Combined Arms Operations: Employing a mix of ground, air, and naval forces to exploit opponents’ weaknesses across different domains.

Defensive Fortifications: Constructing defensive structures, such as bunkers or fortifications, to protect critical positions or infrastructure.

Infiltration and Sabotage: Sending special forces or covert operatives to infiltrate and sabotage opponents’ facilities or operations.

Strategic Siege: Surrounding and isolating opponents to cut off their supply lines

and force surrender or negotiation.

Interdiction of Supply Routes: Disrupting or cutting off opponents’ supply routes

to weaken their logistical capabilities.

Air Superiority Operations: Establishing control of airspace to deny opponents

the ability to launch airstrikes or reconnaissance.

Naval Blockade: Imposing a naval blockade to restrict the movement of ships and cargo in and out of a region.

Precision Targeting: Using advanced targeting technologies to minimize collateral damage and civilian casualties.

Unconventional Warfare: Employing unconventional tactics, such as guerrilla warfare or insurgency, to weaken adversaries from within.

Financial Sanctions: Imposing targeted financial sanctions on countries, individuals, or entities that oppose the power source’s agenda.

Currency Manipulation: Manipulating currency exchange rates to benefit the power source’s economy or to undermine opponents’ economies.

Strategic Investment: Directing investments toward projects or industries that align with the power source’s interests.

Covert Financial Support: Providing covert financial support to groups or organizations that further the power source’s objectives.

Financial Blacklisting: Blacklisting individuals, companies, or countries from accessing international financial systems, thereby restricting their economic activities.

Economic Blockades: Leveraging control over international banks to freeze assets

or block transactions of target countries or entities.

Information Warfare on Markets: Spreading false information or rumors to manipulate financial markets and achieve desired economic outcomes.

Debt Diplomacy: Extending loans or financial assistance to other countries in exchange for political concessions or alignment with the power source’s interests.

Influence Over Credit Ratings: Using influence to manipulate credit rating agencies’ assessments of countries, affecting their borrowing costs.

Strategic International Aid: Leveraging control over international financial institutions to provide aid to countries or groups aligned with the power source.

Market Manipulation: Manipulating stock markets, commodities markets, or currency markets to create economic instability in target countries.

Control Over Investment Flows: Directing international investment flows to benefit certain industries or sectors that align with the power source’s agenda.

Financial Support for Media: Providing financial support to media outlets that promote narratives favorable to the power source.

Control Over Trade Finance: Exerting control over trade finance mechanisms to influence trade patterns and the flow of goods.

Strategic Divestment: Using control over financial institutions to divest from sectors or companies that oppose the power source’s agenda.

Influence Over Multilateral Agreements: Shaping the terms and conditions of international economic agreements to align with the power source’s objectives.

Control Over SWIFT System: Leveraging control over the Society for Worldwide

Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT system to disrupt financial

transactions of adversaries.

Economic Warfare: Deploying financial tactics to weaken opponents’ economies

and undermine their geopolitical influence.

Financial Espionage: Gathering intelligence on opponents economic activities, financial vulnerabilities, and strategies.

Manipulation of International Debt: Using control over international financial

institutions to manipulate the terms of debt agreements with target countries.

Control Over Remittances: Exerting control over the flow of remittances to influence economic conditions or political developments in certain regions.

Strategic Development Loans: Providing loans for development projects that align with the power source’s interests, fostering dependency and influence.

Influence Over Central Banks: Exerting influence over the policies and decisions of central banks in target countries to align with the power source’s agenda.

Financial Support for Proxies: Providing financial resources to proxy groups or entities to advance the power source’s geopolitical goals.

Strategic Reserve Management: Manipulating the management of international currency reserves to influence exchange rates and economic conditions.

Influence Over Sovereign Wealth Funds: Exerting influence over sovereign wealth funds of other countries to direct investments and support specific industries or projects.

Promotion of Financial Regulations: Shaping international financial regulations and standards to benefit industries or entities aligned with the power source.

Economic Leverage in Negotiations: Using economic threats or promises to gain concessions in diplomatic negotiations or international agreements.

Financial Incentives for Alignment: Offering financial incentives or rewards to countries or entities that align with the power source’s objectives.

Control Over International Lending: Exerting control over international lending institutions to condition loans on policy changes or alignment with the power

source’s interests.

Strategic Use of Trade Tariffs: Imposing trade tariffs or restrictions on specific goods to influence the economic behavior of target countries.

Financial Coercion: Using economic pressures to force target countries to comply with the power source’s demands or policies.

Control Over Critical Commodities: Exerting control over the supply and pricing of critical commodities to influence global markets and geopolitical dynamics.

Strategic Diversion of Capital: Diverting capital flows away from target countries to weaken their economies and influence their policies.

Financial Support for Regime Change: Providing financial support to opposition groups or individuals to facilitate regime change in target countries.

Influence Over Investment Banking: Directing investment banking activities to support projects and ventures that align with the power source’s objectives.

Promotion of Economic Dependence: Creating economic dependencies in target countries through financial assistance, loans, or investments.

Control Over International Debt Negotiations: Using influence to shape the terms of international debt negotiations to the advantage of the power source.

Financial Support for Cultural Exchange: Providing financial support for cultural and educational programs that promote narratives favorable to the power source.

Strategic Financial Espionage: Gathering intelligence on financial transactions, economic strategies, and vulnerabilities of adversaries.

Selective Funding: Directing financial support only to charities that align with the power source’s agenda or withholding funding from those that oppose it.

Promotion of Narratives: Encouraging charities to promote narratives or causes that support the power source’s objectives.

Diversion of Funds: Diverting charitable donations to projects or initiatives that benefit the power source’s interests.

Control Over Aid Distribution: Exerting control over the distribution of humanitarian aid to strategically influence regions or populations.

Propaganda Through Charity: Using charitable efforts as a front to spread propaganda or misinformation that aligns with the power source’s agenda.

Influence Over Humanitarian Missions: Shaping the focus and objectives of humanitarian missions to support the power source’s geopolitical goals.

Charitable Interventions: Using charities to intervene in conflicts or crises to further the power source’s interests.

Targeted Support: Providing financial or logistical support to specific groups, communities, or regions to align with the power source’s objectives.

Promotion of Dependency: Creating dependency among communities or regions through charitable assistance to ensure long-term influence.

Control Over Medical Aid: Directing medical aid efforts to focus on certain health issues or regions that align with the power source’s agenda.

Selective Medical Support: Providing medical resources or expertise only to areas or populations that support the power source’s objectives.

Suppression of Medical Information: Withholding or manipulating medical information or research findings that conflict with the power source’s narrative.

Control Over Medical Personnel: Appointing medical personnel or administrators who are aligned with the power source’s interests.

Promotion of Ideological Medical Practices: Encouraging medical providers to promote certain medical practices or treatments that align with the power source’s ideology.

Diversion of Medical Supplies: Diverting medical supplies or equipment to certain regions or groups that support the power source’s goals.

Manipulation of Medical Research: Shaping medical research efforts to support the power source’s agenda or interests.

Control Over Medical Outreach: Exerting control over medical outreach efforts, such as vaccination campaigns, to further the power source’s objectives.

Influence Over Medical NGOs: Exerting influence over medical non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to align with the power source’s goals.

Promotion of Medical Diplomacy: Using medical aid and expertise as a tool for diplomatic influence and to advance geopolitical interests.

Targeted Health Interventions: Providing specific health interventions or treatments to certain groups or populations to gain their support.

Funding for Proxies: Providing financial support to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) or charities that indirectly advance the power source’s interests.

Influence Over Education: Shaping educational programs and materials supported by charities to align with the power source’s narrative.

Charitable Diplomacy: Leveraging charitable efforts to build relationships and alliances with other countries or entities.

Control Over Disaster Relief: Exerting control over the allocation of disaster relief funds and resources to strategically influence affected regions.

Promotion of Cultural Influence: Using charities to promote cultural activities or events that align with the power source’s objectives.

Creation of Medical Dependency: Providing medical resources or assistance in a way that creates long-term dependence on the power source.

Selective Medical Research Funding: Directing funding only to medical research projects that align with the power source’s interests.

Medical Espionage: Gathering medical intelligence on adversaries’ health capabilities, vulnerabilities, or strategies.

Influence Over Medical Licensing: Exerting control over the licensing and accreditation of medical professionals to ensure alignment with the power source’s agenda.

Medical Humanitarian Missions: Deploying medical teams on humanitarian missions to support regions or communities that align with the power source’s goals.

Control Over Medical Supply Chains: Exerting control over the production and distribution of medical supplies to influence availability and accessibility.

Promotion of Biomedical Ethics: Shaping discussions and policies related to biomedical ethics to align with the power source’s ideological positions.

Targeted Health Awareness Campaigns: Launching health awareness campaigns that promote specific health issues or practices aligned with the power source’s agenda.

Control Over Medical Training: Directing medical training programs and curriculum to prioritize certain medical practices or ideologies.

Medical Intelligence Gathering: Collecting medical data and information that could be used strategically for political or geopolitical purposes.

Censorship of Charitable Activities: Suppressing or limiting charitable activities that contradict the power source’s narrative or interests.

Promotion of Cultural Hegemony: Using charitable initiatives to promote the power source’s culture, values, or ideology in target regions.

Selective Disaster Response: Providing aid and support only to regions or communities that align with the power source’s objectives.

Influence Over Philanthropic Initiatives: Shaping philanthropic initiatives to prioritize projects or causes that support the power source’s goals.

Charitable Espionage: Gathering intelligence on vulnerable populations, social dynamics, or economic conditions through charitable activities.

Influence Over Clinical Trials: Directing the design and implementation of clinical trials to align with the power source’s medical or pharmaceutical interests.

Control Over Medical Ethics Boards: Exerting influence over medical ethics boards or review committees to shape decisions that align with the power source’s goals.

Medical Coercion: Using medical resources or assistance as leverage to pressure target individuals, communities, or organizations to align with the power source’s interests.

Promotion of Medical Narratives: Encouraging medical professionals to endorse or promote narratives that support the power source’s agenda.

Strategic Use of Medical Aid: Deploying medical aid or assistance to strategically influence regions or populations that align with the power source’s goals.

Control Over Medical Technology Sharing: Exerting control over the sharing and dissemination of medical technology and innovations to serve the power source’s interests.

Influence Over Medical Research Funding Allocation: Shaping the allocation of research funding to prioritize areas of medical research that align with the power source’s agenda.

Control Over Medical Conferences: Exerting control over medical conferences and events to ensure that discussions align with the power source’s narrative.

Promotion of Alternative Medicine Narratives: Encouraging medical providers to promote alternative medical practices that align with the power source’s ideology.

Data Collection and Surveillance: Encouraging tech companies to collect and share user data that aligns with the power source’s objectives, potentially infringing on user privacy.

Algorithm Manipulation: Influencing algorithms and search rankings to promote content that supports the power source’s narrative and suppresses opposing viewpoints.

Content Moderation Bias: Pressuring tech companies to moderate content selectively, allowing certain narratives while suppressing others that contradict the power source’s agenda

Censorship and Deplatforming: Encouraging the removal or suspension of users, accounts, or platforms that oppose the power source’s interests.

Promotion of Propaganda: Collaborating with tech companies to disseminate propaganda or misleading information that supports the power source’s goals.

Influence Over Al Development: Shaping the development of artificial intelligence technologies to prioritize applications that align with the power source’s objectives.

Tech Export Restrictions: Using influence to restrict the export of certain technologies to target countries or entities that oppose the power source’s agenda.

Backdoor Access: Coercing tech companies to provide backdoor access to encrypted communication platforms for surveillance purposes.

Control Over Tech Standards: Exerting influence over the establishment of tech standards to favor technologies or practices that support the power source’s goals.

Tech Investment Direction: Directing tech investments toward projects or startups that align with the power source’s interests.

Influence Over Social Media Platforms: Shaping the policies, features, and user experiences of social media platforms to align with the power source’s narrative.

Influence Over Tech Lobbying: Coordinating with tech companies to lobby for policies or regulations that support the power source’s objectives.

Tech Supply Chain Manipulation: Using influence to manipulate the global tech supply chain to benefit industries or entities aligned with the power source.

Influence Over Tech Innovation: Shaping tech research and innovation priorities to favor technologies that advance the power source’s geopolitical interests.

Promotion of Digital Nationalism: Encouraging tech companies to promote digital nationalism or patriotism in line with the power source’s agenda.

Influence Over Tech Education: Shaping tech education programs and curriculum

to align with the power source’s ideological positions.

Tech Espionage: Gathering intelligence on tech developments, vulnerabilities, and strategies through covert means.

Control Over Tech Patents: Exerting control over the granting of tech patents to favor innovations that align with the power source’s goals.

Promotion of Tech Diplomacy: Using tech initiatives and collaborations as a means of diplomatic outreach to promote international relationships.

Influence Over Tech Trade Agreements: Shaping tech-related clauses in trade agreements to benefit industries or entities that support the power source.

Coercion and Threats: Using threats of harm, intimidation, or blackmail to compel witnesses or informants to provide testimony or information that supports the power source’s narrative.

Bribery: Offering financial incentives, favors, or rewards in exchange for favorable testimony or information.

Selective Disclosure: Sharing sensitive or damaging information about witnesses or informants to exert control or manipulation.

Promotion of Personal Interests: Exploiting the personal interests, desires, or vulnerabilities of witnesses or informants to gain their cooperation.

Manipulation of Legal Proceedings: Influencing legal proceedings to protect witnesses or informants aligned with the power source’s agenda.

Falsified Evidence: Planting or manufacturing evidence to support the claims made by witnesses or informants.

Influence Over Legal Representation: Directing legal representation for witnesses or informants to ensure their cooperation.

Isolation and Separation: Isolating witnesses or informants from external influences to control their access to information and perspectives.

False Narratives: Coercing witnesses or informants to provide false narratives that support the power source’s objectives.

Influence Over Media Coverage: Using influence to shape media coverage of witness testimonies or informant revelations.

Protection and Security: Offering witness protection or security in exchange for their cooperation, while controlling their actions and communications.

Exploitation of Loyalties: Leveraging personal loyalties or relationships to manipulate witnesses or informants into cooperation.

Emotional Manipulation: Appealing to witnesses’ emotions or personal connections to garner their support.

Intimidation Campaigns: Launching intimidation campaigns against witnesses or informants who resist the power source’s influence.

Control Over Communication: Monitoring and controlling witnesses’ or informants’ communication channels to ensure compliance.

Influence Over Legal Decisions: Exerting influence over legal decisions or verdicts to favor witnesses or informants who align with the power source’s agenda.

Framing Dissenters: Framing dissenting witnesses or informants with false accusations to discredit their testimonies.

Influence Over Protection Programs: Shaping witness protection programs to ensure that protected individuals align with the power source’s goals.

Manufacturing Testimonies: Crafting testimonies through scripting or rehearsing to ensure they align with the power source’s narrative.

Influence Over Law Enforcement: Exerting influence over law enforcement agencies to prioritize cases involving witnesses or informants who support the power source’s interests.

Control Over Manufacturing: Exerting control over the production and distribution of specific birth control methods that align with the power source’s

objectives.

Supply Chain Manipulation: Manipulating the global supply chain for birth control products to favor certain suppliers or manufacturers.

Selective Export Restrictions: Imposing export restrictions on birth control products to limit their availability in regions that oppose the power source’s interests.

Strategic Funding: Providing funding or incentives to companies that produce birth control methods that align with the power source’s goals.

Promotion of Cultural Norms: Using birth control supply to promote cultural norms or practices that support the power source’s demographic objectives.

Influence Over Research and Development: Shaping research and development efforts in the field of birth control to focus on methods that align with the power

source’s agenda.

Control Over Marketing: Exerting influence over the marketing and promotion of specific birth control methods that support the power source’s objectives.

Influence Over Regulatory Approval: Shaping the regulatory approval process for new birth control methods to expedite methods aligned with the power source’s interests.

Promotion of Reproductive Technologies: Advocating for the adoption of reproductive technologies that align with the power source’s demographic goals.