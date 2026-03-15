Well, we made a big mistake, and we’ve been paying the price for over a hundred years. What mistake is that? We essentially replaced parasitology with virology. We have been focusing on the germs and the viruses, and completely ignoring parasites in general.

I guess we just tilt our nose up in the air, and mutter under our breath with our teeth shifted forward “Parasites are only a problem in third-world countries.”

You sure about that Doc? How would you know? In the US of A, parasitology -according to a 2001 study I found on PubMed- is not a required course in OVER HALF of the 41 US medical schools they looked at. On top of that over a third of these schools don’t even offer the class. And that’s the thing, it’s just a class, usually about 12 hours, compared to all the fields that germs, bacteria, and viruses encompass. Below is a hierarchy, only the green words deal with parasitology at all. All the remaining are inextricably intertwined with viruses germs and bacteria.

Interestingly, if we refer to the Merck Manual, a very well known medical reference book, it says repeatedly that “viruses are the of smallest parasites”. Watch this video real quick.

“Parasitology disappeared from the Vanderbilt catalogue course listings… Our class took the next to last course in parasitology offered at the school. In a few years parasitology would cease to be a course in most medical schools in the United States. It would no longer be necessary. Parasitic diseases—now very rare in the United States—were still present, though in diminishing numbers, in the 1950s, especially in the rural South. The disappearance of parasitic diseases is a story of the extraordinary power of the scientific method in action, coupled with the extreme power of public education. Above all, it is a story of prevention over cure.” source: PMC

(in green is anything remotely related to parasitology)

Here’s a paragraph from ChatGPT explaining how parasitology slowly faded away, while virology, bacteriology, and similar fields filled the void. It’s equivalent to using baking soda instead of baking powder to bake a cake; maybe it was just a big mistake, or perhaps the government steered us in the wrong direction on purpose, who knows.

But the US Government incentives both the medical schools and pharmaceutical companies with grants, subsidies, and tax breaks to study what they want them to study. If somebody up top says it’s viruses and not parasites, if you want to keep your career you’re not going to disagree.

Another thing to consider is patents, because patents give the pharmaceutical companies the ability to research, develop and market their drugs at a much higher cost. Did you know dtca (direct to consumer advertising) is only legal in the United States and New Zealand? There are no drug commercials anywhere everywhere else, must be nice. Did you know that virtually everybody in Europe deworms themselves at least a few times a year?

Now here is the big secret, which is more obvious for some than others, these pharmaceutical companies are for-profit companies, they are not nonprofit organizations, they are interested in making money. It’s very difficult for them to make money if everyone is healthy.

Parasitology fades to black

As it turns out, there are many parasitic drugs, of which their patent has expired, in some cases decades ago. These drugs are in a class of their own, often very simple molecules that only specifically target parasites, and do very little harm to your body. In fact, these drugs are somewhat anomalous, can you think of any drug out there that, when you take it, not only is it incredibly effective, but nearly all of the side effects are positive?? (Think about this for while)

Okay are you back from thinking? What positive side effects? I’m talking about my neck not hurting anymore after years of pain, cleared up pimples on my forehead, better sleep, improved mood, weight loss, and I’m sure other things, but these are the positive side effects that I am experiencing after taking fenbendazole, which is the veterinary version of mebendazole, an FDA approved drug that is designed to do one thing, kill parasites in your body.

These drugs don’t really stay in your system long, they are designed to get stuff out of your system, and they do. You should see some of the videos out there of 18 inch tapeworms being pulled out of someone’s butt.

Would you like to be less horny in our world of seduction, not have your mind think about sex every seven point three seconds? Have no cravings for sugar? No hankering for alcohol either? It’s almost like the government doesn’t want have access to these salubrious methods of existing.

You know, when I was like 15 they put me on Accutane for acne which was pretty crazy because not only did it not work, it dried me up like a son-ofa-bitch. They call this dry skin ‘xerosis’ and everyone got it. It caused birth defects, it made children KILL THEMSELVES, there were lawsuits, and it was finally banned in 2009, only later to be brought back under different names. You can’t make this shit up. I had to look it up, I couldn’t believe they still have it on the market. They know the side effects are so bad they mandate this for anyone taking it. It’s insane.

Isotretinoin is the generic name for Accutane

The drug (really just a molecule) that I’m taking cured decades of acne in 9 days. Do you know how this makes me feel?

The system is completely broken. They have drugs out there that have warnings, literally “may cause suicidal thoughts, seizures, blood clots, bleeding”, and people take them daily.

Anyway… I’ve only had three epiphanies in my life, and this is one of them, and somehow it came last, probably one of the most important things to understand is how to remain healthy.

Parasites are the cause of nearly all disease from Asthma to Allergies, to Lupus, MS, Alzheimer’s, Cardiovascular Heart Disease and Cancer. I could keep going. Dementia, Lou Gehrig’s disease… on and on you name it.

This is why after your start deworming yourself, there are so many positive side effects, because the helminths and protozoa that are using your body as a host are physically draining you and causing you to be sick, they are what keep you up at night, and they are the mechanism behind nearly all disease, they’re that nasty cold sore that appears the night before your cousin’s wedding.

So how do I know that parasites cause disease not the germs or viruses? Because that’s what all of the evidence suggests. There are thousands of case studies out there of people that have cure themselves of different ailments, you will even find people in total remission of stage four pancreatic cancer. On top of that, all one has to do is scroll through the national library of medicine and they will find a plethora of studies that suggest these anti-parasitic drugs cause programmed cell death and block the energy pathways of these nasty microscopic critters.

Fenbendazole Albendazole and Mebendazole Ivermectin

Case studies and testimonies

Drugs are not the only effective remedy. There are powerful herbs like wormwood, black walnut, clove and others that are anti-parasitic. The way I understand it is the wormwood kills the mother worms, the black walnut kills the developmental stages in the larvae, and the cloves help kill and clean up the eggs.

Drug Prices:

I used ChatGPT to gather some info about parasite drug prices. I wondered if drugs in other just as expensive, and as it turns out….. not really, not even close.

These next images show the price per single pill, I tried to be as fair as possible, listing different common conditions, to get a rough estimate on how much more expensive certain classes of drugs are.

On this next graph, I included conditions that are not really comparable to something as common as worms, we are talking about multiple melanoma, hepatitis C, leukemia… I wouldn’t compare worms to conditions like this, but I did to gain a better per perspective on the prices. The parasite pill is still among the most expensive.

So what can you conclude if you take a pill to make your butthole stop itching, but in the process you find that the pill has elevated your mood, you’re getting much better sleep, you feel less depressed, your acne is gone and it doesn’t seem to come back, your neck pain has lessened????

It means it’s parasites that are causing all these problems in the first place. All the pill does is kill the parasites. It’s all very simple.

Do your own research. Use Yandex.com instead of Google. It works a lot better. You’ll come to the same conclusion I have, because that’s where all the evidence points and it all makes perfect sense.

This is the document that woke me up to this topic.

Parasite Pill 1.0 (Share this with normies)

Parasite Pill 2.0 (sometimes crude but good info)

Here’s all my research on Parasites at Librarium Esotericum.

If the fenben helped you in anyway, then you know for sure your problems are related to parasites, and then you can go from there. The point is; you are your own doctor. Stop trusting these expert in white coats that look down their nose at you. Find out how you can improve your health with a protocol like this, then you don’t have to believe or think what is causing your ill-health, you will know, and you will know how to stay healthy thenceforth!

Dr. William Makis Treating Cancer & Other Diseases Successfully Using Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Etc

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uQzx1wechJX0

Dr Thomas Lodi about how to effectively kill your parasites

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zJBKIVYB7l08



Fenbendazole Cancer Success Stories: 226 Case Reports Compilation (September 2025 Edition)

https://www.onedaymd.com/2024/02/fenbendazole-cancer-success-stories.html

Dr. William Makis’s Exciting Cancer Treatment Testimonials https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2025/01/15/dr-makis-cancer/

Fenbendazole and Ivermectin for Cancer Case Series: Over 160 Case Reports (2025)

https://cancer.aestheticsadvisor.com/2025/04/fenbendazole-and-ivermectin-for-cancer.html

There are thousands of success stories online | This one below comes from Dr Makis’s patient

I have counted about a half million people on Facebook groups alone, discussing these anti-parasitic drugs for cancer and other things.

The FB group called “Ivermectin and Fenbendazole Protocols Global Group” has 222,000 members. This isn’t going away. With social media these days people talk too much. Secrets cannot be hidden forever.

Add the fact that way less people trust their government these days after what happened with Covid. We’re just not taking it any more. We want the truth.

The truth is most health problems are caused by two things

Parasites and Heavy Metals

There are safe ways to remove these heavy metals as well, which is absolutely key.

The heavy metals are a bed, a breeding ground for these parasites who just love them so much.

Then of course you need to think about binders. A binder is something like human grade carbon charcoal, or zeolites, which bind to the dead parasites and heavy metals, and allow your body to safely discard them through your stool.

This stuff takes and deserves careful attention. You must unlearn what you have learned and view the whole thing through this lens to gain a better perspective with reality. Ask if you are being honest with yourself.

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