As you know, the ideology of the Third Reich was based on the postulate of the superiority of the Aryan race over all others. The Nazis saw the further development of their ethnic group in the rooting and improvement of their own genetic heritage. For this purpose, a special classified program was developed called Lebensborn, which can be translated as "The Source of Life".

Initially, it consisted in the fact that "racially pure" women were selected for SS officers, so that they would bear and take care of the "super-children" who would lead Germany in the future. As a result of this union, the well-known Anni-Frid Lingstad, the lead singer of the legendary band ABBA, was born, in particular. But over time, the concept of the project changed and became terrifying.