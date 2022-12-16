

What Americans Must Do to Stop the Great Reset

Live Not by Lies Buy Local Bank Local Support Local Farms Be Vocal Run for Local Government Demand That Your State Pass Laws Against ESG Scores Make Responsible Spending a Key Issue for Politicians Organize Anti-Great Reset Groups Buy Property and Diversify Make the Great Reset a Litmus Test for Politicians

A 12th one I could have added – “Boycott Advertisers Who Support Globalist Broadcast Networks and News Publications” – makes for a perfect circle back to his first one of “Live Not by Lies.”

1.Americans generally have blind faith, which can be either a good thing or a bad thing. If you have blind faith in God and Christ, that is a good thing. But still, they do not expect us to sit on our hands as passive sheep and do nothing in the face of adverse times. If you have blind faith in your government and the mainstream news media to give you direction in life these days, that is a very bad thing.

County Sheriffs need to organize what I would term “Patriot Protection Patrols” to protect food sources, fuel sources, power grid sources, and, if necessary, county lines. These sheriffs and County State Attorneys need to inform the public that their counties will be the opposite of a sanctuary county for any criminal looking to disrupt the American way of life relative to food, shelter, housing, and energy. Any such individuals engaging in these acts will be considered the enemy within and most probably not make it to a jury trial.

Local citizen groups need to start to meet to plan for the dire consequences of disruption of such things as the supply chain or power grid. To be organized with a multi-level plan of action in the event the unexpected were to occur is essential. Local citizen groups need to come up with reliable local news channels since so many of our local, state, and national news sources are now obviously compromised and no longer trustworthy. Simply meeting weekly or monthly to discuss what you have learned and know to be true from personal experience and others’ experiences could become invaluable. Local citizens need to develop a communications plan in the event the Internet, and cell phone towers are taken offline to facilitate a rapid takeover of our country. No doubt local broadcast radio and television stations will be pumping a false narrative whereby you can believe the opposite of whatever they say. American politicians and the mainstream media need to be put on notice by the National Rifle Association (NRA) that any form of mass “red flag” gun confiscation will be deemed unacceptable and treated as an instantaneous act of war. Americans will not be boarding any boxcars to work camps without inflicting a heavy loss of life on those who want to execute such a plan. Local entrepreneurs need to withhold business advertising dollars from any local radio, television, newspaper, or social media platforms (Google, YouTube, and Facebook) if they demonstrate a bias against conservative American patriots and towards liberal socialist enemies within. Local military units of divisions such as the State Guards need to be briefed on expectations if they are given orders that contradict their mission of protecting the local citizenry or violate the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Any commanding officer who gives an order that is going to compromise private citizens should be investigated right up the chain of command to get to the specific source of such an order. Share Local elections need to be conducted by paper ballot with ID, with absentee ballots only used for those with doctor-verified health issues and those in our military on duty. Workplaces must give workers time off to go vote in person. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been compromised and need to be informed that now would be a good time for them to start enforcing the law equally for both Democrats and Republicans or suffer the future consequences. Some politicians have already called for the defunding and gutting of the FBI. All people who work for these two agencies should be apolitical. “Follow the money” is the motto that took down Chicago mobster Al Capone and that criminal investigation scenario needs to now be played out with the new 87,000 IRS agents just recently hired by the Joe Biden Administration. For starters, they need to be ordered to track any political leader with a net value greater than a million dollars. The Obamas need investigation since their net worth is reported to have gone up from just 3 million in 2008 to over 70 million today, as has recently circulated social media platforms.

CONCLUSION:

Now is not the time for American patriots to commit violent acts such as going to our political leaders’ homes with hammers in hand. Now is the time to organize, plan, and get vocal. Now is the time to peacefully and legally push back and push back hard against the narrative.

And if you think I am some kind of lunatic alarmist, consider these two very newsworthy stories not being reported by our mainstream news media:

You are not alone if you have not heard of these two stories.

Share

In brief, millions of Brazilian citizens have taken to the streets for 37 straight days as they protest what they see as a recent corrupt election outcome. Like America, an unpopular globalist took their highest office over a popular nationalist. Martial law could come next week, but the citizens are vowing to stand firm and asking the military to intervene in a coup to oust their new fraudulent globalist president. Brazil’s Constitution allows for a military takeover during election integrity issues.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, Dutch farmers have been protesting on and off for months, using their heavy farm equipment to block roadways. The issue here is the Dutch politicians are taking cow farts to the extreme. Politicians have put unrealistic environmental regulations on methane releases for agri-businesses under the guise of protecting the world from “climate change.” Some 3,000 farms have been targeted to be closed and lost in 2023, which experts say will most assuredly lead to food shortages. The farmers were immediately hunted down and disbanded by police and riot squads. Netherlands Police were seen using heavy construction machinery to tip over tractors with protested farmers in them.

In many instances, those caught shooting cell phone videos of these two protests from opposite sides of the world are arrested and hauled off to internment camps in black vans.

When you use your critical thinking skills, the first story from Brazil represents what Americans should have done in November of 2020, and the second story from the Netherlands shows what could be coming to America soon and why Americans should never give up ANY of their guns!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau