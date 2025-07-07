Complete list of all 149 MKULTRA subprojects. Who, When, What, Where, Why, and How, and links to FOIA documents available for each subproject.

I’ve included the MORI ID to official documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. Readers are encouraged to verify given information for themselves.

MORI – Management of Officially Released Information is an electronic imaging system developed by the CIA.



MKULTRA Subproject 1:

Isolate and characterize the alkaloids of ipomoea sidalia choisy (Rivea Corymbosa)

MORI ID: 17354

Contractor: BLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Princeton University

Years: 1953 ― 1954

CIA Monitor: Robert V. Lashbrook

MKULTRA Subproject 2: (See Subprojects 124 and 140)

Miscellaneous research and testing services in behavioral modification.

1. Study the possible synergistic action of drugs which may be appropriate for use in abolishing consciousness through animal experimentation.

2. Survey of methods to enable the administration of drugs to patients without their knowledge.



MORI ID: 17415

Contractor: James Hamilton

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Locations: Stanford University

Years: 1953 ― 1958

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Robert V. Lashbrook

MKULTRA Subproject 3: (See Subprojects 16, 42, 132, and 149)

Realistic field testing of R&D items of interest to Technical Services Staff. This is the infamous safehouses known as Operation Midnight Climax.

MORI ID: 17426

Contractor: George White (alias Morgan Hall, “a seaman”)

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Locations: New York City and San Francisco

Years: 1953 ― 1956

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 4:

Subprojects 4, 15, and 19 are to fund the contractor, a magician, to write a manual on the various aspects of the magicians’ art which could be useful in covert operations. The result was Mulholland’s Manual, declassified and published in 2009 as The Official CIA Manual of Trickery and Deception.

MORI ID: 17437

Contractor: John Mulholland

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1953 ― 1954

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 5:

Successful demonstration of “potentialities of hypnosis as a tool of the clandestine services”. Research in hypnosis was to determine if: hypnosis could be used as a memory enhancer, a learning aid, a polygraph deceiver, etc. Also,research into susceptibility of certain personality types to hypnosis.

MORI ID: 17448

Contractor: Alden Sears

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, University of Minnesota, University of Denver

Years: 1953 ― 1956

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 6:

Develop reliable source of LSD within the United States and assist in the search for additional natural hypnotic products. Previously supplier, Sandoz, based in Switzerland.

MORI ID: 17459

Contractor: Eli Lilly Company

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Years: 1953 ― 1955

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert V. Lashbrook

MKULTRA Subproject 7: (See Subprojects 27 and 40)

LSD basic research. The studies included the use of LSD in therapy. As far as is known, subjects in this experimentation were witting. Funds are included for the payment of subjects.

MORI ID: 17470

Contractor: Harold Abramson

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1952 ― 1956

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research

MKULTRA Subproject 8: (See subprojects 10, 63 and 66)

Study of the biochemical, neurophysiological, sociological, and clinical psychiatric aspects of LSD, and also a study of LSD antagonists and drugs related to LSD, such as L.A.E. (Lysergic Acid Ethylamide). Testing upon human volunteers.

MORI ID: 17481

Contractor: Robert Hyde

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Worcester Foundation for Biomedical Research, Massachusetts

Years: 1953 ― 1955

CIA Monitor: Robert V. Lashbrook

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research

MKULTRA Subproject 9:

Study various depressant drugs which may more adequately control the maniacal psychotic patient, and test drugs that may help alcoholics and schizophrenics.

MORI ID: 17492

Contractor: Carl Pfeiffer

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Emory University and University of Illinois

Years: 1954 ― 1955

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 10: (See 8, 63 and 66)

Study tested and evaluated the effect of LSD and alcohol when administered to individuals falling under various personality categories.

MORI ID: 17355

Contractor: Robert Hyde

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1952 ― 1957

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and Louis deFlorez

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research