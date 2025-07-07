Complete list of all 149 MKULTRA subprojects. Who, When, What, Where, Why, and How, and links to FOIA documents available for each subproject.
I’ve included the MORI ID to official documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. Readers are encouraged to verify given information for themselves.
MORI – Management of Officially Released Information is an electronic imaging system developed by the CIA.
MKULTRA Subproject 1:
Isolate and characterize the alkaloids of ipomoea sidalia choisy (Rivea Corymbosa)
MORI ID: 17354
Contractor: BLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Princeton University
Years: 1953 ― 1954
CIA Monitor: Robert V. Lashbrook
MKULTRA Subproject 2: (See Subprojects 124 and 140)
Miscellaneous research and testing services in behavioral modification.
1. Study the possible synergistic action of drugs which may be appropriate for use in abolishing consciousness through animal experimentation.
2. Survey of methods to enable the administration of drugs to patients without their knowledge.
MORI ID: 17415
Contractor: James Hamilton
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Locations: Stanford University
Years: 1953 ― 1958
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Robert V. Lashbrook
RevealedEye's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
MKULTRA Subproject 3: (See Subprojects 16, 42, 132, and 149)
Realistic field testing of R&D items of interest to Technical Services Staff. This is the infamous safehouses known as Operation Midnight Climax.
MORI ID: 17426
Contractor: George White (alias Morgan Hall, “a seaman”)
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Locations: New York City and San Francisco
Years: 1953 ― 1956
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 4:
Subprojects 4, 15, and 19 are to fund the contractor, a magician, to write a manual on the various aspects of the magicians’ art which could be useful in covert operations. The result was Mulholland’s Manual, declassified and published in 2009 as The Official CIA Manual of Trickery and Deception.
MORI ID: 17437
Contractor: John Mulholland
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1953 ― 1954
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 5:
Successful demonstration of “potentialities of hypnosis as a tool of the clandestine services”. Research in hypnosis was to determine if: hypnosis could be used as a memory enhancer, a learning aid, a polygraph deceiver, etc. Also,research into susceptibility of certain personality types to hypnosis.
MORI ID: 17448
Contractor: Alden Sears
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, University of Minnesota, University of Denver
Years: 1953 ― 1956
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 6:
Develop reliable source of LSD within the United States and assist in the search for additional natural hypnotic products. Previously supplier, Sandoz, based in Switzerland.
MORI ID: 17459
Contractor: Eli Lilly Company
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Years: 1953 ― 1955
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert V. Lashbrook
MKULTRA Subproject 7: (See Subprojects 27 and 40)
LSD basic research. The studies included the use of LSD in therapy. As far as is known, subjects in this experimentation were witting. Funds are included for the payment of subjects.
MORI ID: 17470
Contractor: Harold Abramson
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1952 ― 1956
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research
MKULTRA Subproject 8: (See subprojects 10, 63 and 66)
Study of the biochemical, neurophysiological, sociological, and clinical psychiatric aspects of LSD, and also a study of LSD antagonists and drugs related to LSD, such as L.A.E. (Lysergic Acid Ethylamide). Testing upon human volunteers.
MORI ID: 17481
Contractor: Robert Hyde
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Worcester Foundation for Biomedical Research, Massachusetts
Years: 1953 ― 1955
CIA Monitor: Robert V. Lashbrook
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research
MKULTRA Subproject 9:
Study various depressant drugs which may more adequately control the maniacal psychotic patient, and test drugs that may help alcoholics and schizophrenics.
MORI ID: 17492
Contractor: Carl Pfeiffer
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Emory University and University of Illinois
Years: 1954 ― 1955
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 10: (See 8, 63 and 66)
Study tested and evaluated the effect of LSD and alcohol when administered to individuals falling under various personality categories.
MORI ID: 17355
Contractor: Robert Hyde
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1952 ― 1957
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and Louis deFlorez
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to RevealedEye's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.